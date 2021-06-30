Family News

Jackie Wilson Nelson, 59, of Libby

Jackie Wilson Nelson of Libby passed away due to complications of COVID on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Kalispell Regional Hospital.

Jackie was born on July 4, 1962 in Harlem, Mont. She moved with her family to Libby in 1970 where she grew up and attended school.

After high school, she worked at several jobs but Bartending was what she most enjoyed; some would say she was the most famous bartender in Libby. Everyone knew Jackie and loved her. Jackie was quite a firecracker! She was always upbeat and had a great smile. She loved people and was quick to make friends.

She met her husband, Robbie (Byrd) Nelson in 1987. They married on Aug. 25, 1990. They made a great couple. They both loved raising their fur babies, which they had many over the years. Brandy, Stache, and Marge have already missed their ma so much already.

Jackie was someone you could count on if you needed help. She was very generous. She loved making ‘care packages’ for soldiers and baking for her Legion family.

Jackie loved family reunions especially the annual Wilson Family get together at Zurich Park between Harlem and Chinook, Mont. every Memorial Day weekend.

It was so important to her to get together with her family and to decorate the graves of all her family and friends in the Chinook, Harlem, and Libby Cemeteries.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Wilson and Jean Doney.

Jackie left behind her husband, Robert ‘Byrd’ Nelson of Libby; her sister, Paulena (Paul) White of Libby; stepsons Todd (Sonja) Chapman of Hilo, Hawaii; Isaac (Jenny) Nelson of Spokane, Wash.; numerous step grandkids, nieces, and nephews, all of her special friends, and her sweet fur babies, Brandy, Stache, and Marge. She will be missed.

She has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Births

Jasiah Zane Dimond

Kyla Huston and Nate Dimond welcomed Jasiah Zane Dimond on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 1:54 p.m. Jasiah weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long at the time of his birth. He was delivered by Dr. Brian Bell at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. Photo courtesy of Cabinet Peaks Medical Center.