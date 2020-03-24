FAMILY NEWS AND COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Obituaries

Kenneth R. Horner, 75, of Conrad

Kenneth R. Horner, age 75, passed away at home on March 19, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1944 in Conrad, Mont. to James and Mildred Horner, both deceased.

Kenneth was a professional chef/cook/sous chef. He trained as a chef in Las Vegas, Nev. where he worked for 19 years. He worked as a chef for Caesar’s yacht in the Bahamas and at the Kwa Tuq Nuk in Polson, Mont., as well as several other locations throughout the western states. He was known locally for Mexican night at our local Eagles Club.

Kenneth’s hobbies included motorcycle riding, fishing, and hunting. He also made birdhouses, bird feeders, and stepping-stones and sold them at the local farmer’s market and other places in town. His favorite activity was riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Judy Horner, his children Ray, Jerry, Kimberly, and Eric, and stepchildren Veronica and John, and his fierce companion Missy the cat.

Ride free with the wind my Love.

No services are planned at this time, but a possible celebration of life is to be announced. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the COPD Foundation. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Death

Notice:

James W. Cohenour, 81, of Frenchtown

James W. Cohenour, 81, passed away at his home on March 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Births

Zayah Buckner

Zayah Buckner was born on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:24 a.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Montana. She weighed six pounds, seven ounces, and was 19¼ inches long at the time of her birth. Her parents are Skye Anderson and Bradley Buckner. She was delivered by Dr. Kelli Jarrett.

Pitiful Players’ hope to

reschedule Alice in Wonderland

The Mad Hatter (Keith Meyers) and Alice (Vivian Grosch) get to know each other during the Pitiful Players March 14 performance of “Alice in Wonderland“ at the KW Maki Theatre in Libby. Shows may be rescheduled after all the current excitement passes. Photo courtesy of Keith Meyers.

Teachers at Libby High School transition to remote education

Teacher at Libby High School, Mr. Winslow, uses Zoom to communicate with his class on a Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Libby Logger Publications.