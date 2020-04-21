FAMILY NEWS AND LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Obituary

LeRoy Billadeau, age 84, passed away on April 7 at the Libby Care Center. He had been in declining health for some time. He was born in Brainerd, Minn. on April 25, 1935, to Elmer and Mary Billadeau and moved to Libby with his family when he was four years old. He had an older sister, Mary, and a younger sister, Jean.

LeRoy was really a jack of all trades. In Montana, he worked as a logger and in construction. He loved to hunt and fish. He married Joanne Gullingsrud in Libby in 1956 and the couple moved to Seattle in 1957.

In Seattle the family grew to include three children: Randy, Dixie and Jeff. LeRoy worked in carpentry, steel factories and then traveled the country installing suction tubing for drive up banking facilities.

He and Joanne later divorced.

In the 90’s LeRoy returned to Montana, where his heart called home. Even in retirement, he drove school bus during the school year and in support of fire crews in the summer. LeRoy reconnected with longtime friend Eva Thomson, both were members of Christ Lutheran Church. Together they camped in their motorhome and enjoyed riding four wheelers together. They were active in the Libby Good Sam Club.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his dear friend, Eva, his parents and his sister, Jean Orsborn.

Survivors include his sister, Mary Reamer of Ariz.; his three children Randy (Marci), Snohomish, Wash.; Dixie Hart (Richard), Puyallup, Wash.; Jeff, Auburn, Wash.; three grandchildren Jaimee, Weston and Bridget as well as two great-granddaughters, Presley and Ansley.

A graveside service was held on April 15 at the City of Libby Cemetery with Pastor Steve Olson presiding. Because of the health advisories in place, this was a private service for family only. A public memorial service will be offered at a later time when social distancing restrictions have been eased or removed. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com

Connie Sue McFalls, age 64

My/Our Sister Connie Sue McFalls, born June 4, 1955 in Arlington, Wash, went home to Heaven in the late afternoon April 11, 2020, at Hot Springs Mont. Connie would have been 65 on her Birthday this year.

She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Alice McFalls, her oldest Sister JoAnn Bishop and oldest Brother Roger Bishop. Survived by her sisters Janie McFalls-Bertalan, and Deborah McFalls-Andersen, and our sister from another Mother Glenda Ryals-Wood, her brothers Jimmy McFalls and Martin McFalls. Nieces Tammi, Ashley, Sara and Quincy. Nephews Bill, Aron, Joshua, Neal and Morgan. Eight great-nieces and seven great-nephews. Lots and lots of cousins from Washington state to Georgia and North Carolina and Virginia.

And now a little bit about our sweet angel Connie Sue McFalls. She was born in Arlington but raised in Darrington until 1965. We had a great childhood in Darrington. Great memories from there. We were outside kids. Connie, me and Jimmy were always together. I was always playing tricks on Connie and Jimmy.

Connie was always a kind and caring person even in her younger days. Always trying to help or take care of someone. And she carried that through her adult life. Always there for anyone that needed help or just needed a friend. Even when she didn’t have two nickels to her name she would always find a way to help someone because that is who Connie Sue McFalls was.

Connie did without more times than one person should ever have to endure. It breaks my/our hearts that she was given the adult life that would break any one person but Connie being Connie, she some how managed to keep her head afloat until the mental abuse she could take no more that brought her to her breaking point. Our sweet angel Connie will no longer have to suffer in the hell on earth that was forced upon her or be without family and friends no more.

Mom, dad, JoAnn and Roger were waiting for her with open arms, with hugs and kisses forever. My sweet Connie until we are together again to take walks and have those long conversations, you will be with me. I love you my sweet sister Connie and I/we will never let you and your kind and giving spirit and soul ever be forgotten.

Construction

continues on Hwy. 2 near Swamp Creek

Construction was anticipated to resume last week on the Swamp Creek – East Project on U.S. Highway 2 south of Libby.

During construction, motorists should expect delays and allow extra travel time through the project area. The work zone is located about 15 miles southeast of Libby.

Work this year will finish widening travel lanes, adding wider shoulders, placing guardrails, and repaving the road surface. Construction is expected to be completed in August. During construction, traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

Submitted by Brandon Coats

Grant helps fund

personal protective equipment

During their April board meeting, FEC’s Roundup for Safety Directors accepted two urgent applications related to COVID-19. $10,000 was approved for Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH). Besides $3,870 for bicycle helmets to protect kids from head injuries, $6,130 will go toward personal protection equipment for healthcare workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers and other first responders throughout the Co-op’s service territory.

$5,000 was also approved for The Samaritan House for emergency shelter for our homeless population. The board was appreciative of the opportunity to help in these trying times and expressed gratitude to all members who allow their bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar to meet these critical needs in our community.

Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program for Flathead Electric Cooperative members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar, with the extra money going into a fund for community nonprofit safety projects. The Co-op is grateful to all who participate in enhancing the safety of our community. For additional information about the program, call Wendy Ostrom Price at 751-1820 or visit www.flatheadelectric.com/roundup.

Submitted by Wendy Ostrom Price

MT DLI

cautions UI beneficiaries about scammers

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) advises those applying for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits that individuals misrepresenting DLI may capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and attempt to secure sensitive personal information through deceit.

DLI is reminding all UI claimants and unemployed Montanans to practice caution when providing people with personal information.

Below are some indications that you may be a victim of an attempted scam by a bad actor or someone pretending to be a UI Claims Processing specialist:

The individual asks for a credit card number, or bank account information

The individual states there is a fee for processing a UI claim

You receive information via text. DLI does not communicate with claimants via text messaging services

The individual asks for your Personal Identification Number (PIN). UI Claims staff will not ask for your PIN, as this is only for website use

DLI advises Montanans to:

Protect their personal information

Do not send bank account information, full Social Security Number, or date of birth in an email to DLI

If you encounter anyone whose identity you are not sure of, do not give out your phone number, address, Social Security Number, or PIN

Victims of these scams face potential harm. The personal information scammers collect may be used to commit identity theft or file fraudulent Unemployment Insurance claims. DLI encourages those who believe they have been a victim of, or suspect a person or business is committing UI fraud, to visit uid.dli. mt.gov/report-fraud. Montanans may also contact a fraud investigator by phone at 444-1709, or by email at dliuidci@ mt.gov. Those reporting UI fraud may remain anonymous.

DLI staff thoroughly review and investigate all reports of potential, alleged, or suspected fraud accordingly. Those found to have committed UI fraud are subject to penalties and/or criminal prosecution.

DLI is providing daily updates for Montana employers and individuals impacted by COVID-19 at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. Montanans can also follow DLI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for timely updates.

Submitted by Lauren Lewis