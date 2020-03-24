FAMILY NEWS AND LOCAL NEWS

Brady Joe Stamps, 40, of Libby
Brady Joe Stamps, 40, died on Tuesday, March 24, at his home in Libby. He was born on Dec. 26, 1979 at Oregon City, Ore. to James and Sabrina McEahern.
Brady was owner of B & M Contracting. He was a timber faller and also fought forest fires. He had an associate’s degree in fire science. He worked in construction and roofing. He also had an EMT certificate.
Brady was a member of Pope and Young Boone and Crockett (Trophy Elk). He married Heather on Dec. 21, 2019 at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Brady loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. He competed in archery, skeet shooting, darts, Logger Days, bull riding and was a Golden Gloves boxer. He also enjoyed long range shooting.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Diane Hendries, and grandfather Virgil Stamps. Survivors include his wife Heather Stamps, Libby; parents Sabrina Cheri Paulson, Stevensville, Mont., James Michael McEahern, Anchorage, Alaska; children Cheyenne Taylor Hamilton, Salem, Ore.; Cole Paul Carroll, Colton, Ore.; grandmother Faye Mattila Lindros, Canby, Ore.; grandmother Bea Paulson and a sister Brandy Paulson, Missoula, Mont..
Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com
New welcome to Libby signs finally up
Photo courtesy of Libby Area Chamber of Commerce
Submitted by Myranda Cravens
Libby Chamber of Commerce President, Liz Whalen, is proud that our town has something to celebrate during today’s trying times. “If you’ve driven into town within the last week or so, you may have noticed the brand new ‘Welcome to Libby’ signs located at the three main entrances,“ she said. “Getting these constructed and installed represents a great joint effort between the Libby Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Montana Machine and Fabrication, Tina Oliphant, and the City of Libby,” said Whalen.
According to Whalen, the idea for the welcome signs sprouted in 2017 when Chamber Board Member Kim Peck suggested that the existing welcome signs needed an update, and that there needed to be a sign at each entrance of town. Whalen said “After research on the state laws regarding signage, the Chamber Board began to design a sign that fit our community and Chamber Board member, Leroy Thom, hand-drew the design for the Board and for state approval.”
Peck said that Thom, owner of Montana Machine and Fabrication, and his team “began creating and fabricating the welcome signs once it was approved by the state.” Lincoln County Port Authority Executive Director, Tina Oliphant, said “the costs of the welcome signs were included within the grant received for the wayfinding signs that folks will also see going up around town.”
Myranda Cravens, the Libby Chamber manager, said, “I am proud of the initiative shown by the Chamber Board and would like to send an extended thank you to LeRoy and his team at Montana Machine for the incredible job done, Tina Oliphant for all of the hard work contributed in the effort, and the City of Libby for choosing the sign locations and installing them.”
For more information, contact Myranda at the Chamber office at 293-4167.
Kootenai Valley Christian School honor roll
Kootenai Valley Christian School recognizes the following students for third quarter honor roll.
First grade A
honor roll
Elayna Bauer
Hannah Hedge
Caleb Peterson
First grade A-B
honor roll
Gabby Detrick
Lavinia Elliot
Anders Montgomery
William Niemi
Jacob O’Neal
Second grade A h
onor roll
Benjamin Crandell
Micha Peterson
Hannah Warner
Second grade A-B
honor roll
Bonita Behee
Third grade A-B
honor roll
Alexandra Durbin
Caelan Gray
Lilyanna Harcourt
Ryan Rank
Soly Smith
Fourth grade A
honor roll
Koehler Holmes
Morgan Sanderson
Jayden Sigea
Fifth grade A
honor roll
Zoe Warner
Fifth grade A-B
honor roll
April Keiscome
JoLynn Manwell
Sixth grade A
honor roll
Henry Rank
Jillian Stewart
Sixth grade A-B
honor roll
Shya Huck
Seventh grade A
honor roll
Mandy Schmitt
Dylan Warner
Seventh grade A-B
honor roll
Halle Hoff
Makenzie Niemi
Warren Paulson
Olivia Sanderson
Aaron Thomas
Eighth grade A
honor roll
Kaitlin Keiscome
Ninth grade A
honor roll
Katelyn Schmitt
Eleventh grade A-B
honor roll
Logan Marcott
Twelfth grade A-B
honor roll
Taylor Ballesteroz
Landon Marcott
Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal