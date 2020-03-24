FAMILY NEWS AND LOCAL NEWS

Brady Joe Stamps, 40, of Libby

Brady Joe Stamps, 40, died on Tuesday, March 24, at his home in Libby. He was born on Dec. 26, 1979 at Oregon City, Ore. to James and Sabrina McEahern.

Brady was owner of B & M Contracting. He was a timber faller and also fought forest fires. He had an associate’s degree in fire science. He worked in construction and roofing. He also had an EMT certificate.

Brady was a member of Pope and Young Boone and Crockett (Trophy Elk). He married Heather on Dec. 21, 2019 at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Brady loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. He competed in archery, skeet shooting, darts, Logger Days, bull riding and was a Golden Gloves boxer. He also enjoyed long range shooting.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Diane Hendries, and grandfather Virgil Stamps. Survivors include his wife Heather Stamps, Libby; parents Sabrina Cheri Paulson, Stevensville, Mont., James Michael McEahern, Anchorage, Alaska; children Cheyenne Taylor Hamilton, Salem, Ore.; Cole Paul Carroll, Colton, Ore.; grandmother Faye Mattila Lindros, Canby, Ore.; grandmother Bea Paulson and a sister Brandy Paulson, Missoula, Mont..

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com

New welcome to Libby signs finally up

Photo courtesy of Libby Area Chamber of Commerce

Submitted by Myranda Cravens

Libby Chamber of Commerce President, Liz Whalen, is proud that our town has something to celebrate during today’s trying times. “If you’ve driven into town within the last week or so, you may have noticed the brand new ‘Welcome to Libby’ signs located at the three main entrances,“ she said. “Getting these constructed and installed represents a great joint effort between the Libby Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Montana Machine and Fabrication, Tina Oliphant, and the City of Libby,” said Whalen.

According to Whalen, the idea for the welcome signs sprouted in 2017 when Chamber Board Member Kim Peck suggested that the existing welcome signs needed an update, and that there needed to be a sign at each entrance of town. Whalen said “After research on the state laws regarding signage, the Chamber Board began to design a sign that fit our community and Chamber Board member, Leroy Thom, hand-drew the design for the Board and for state approval.”

Peck said that Thom, owner of Montana Machine and Fabrication, and his team “began creating and fabricating the welcome signs once it was approved by the state.” Lincoln County Port Authority Executive Director, Tina Oliphant, said “the costs of the welcome signs were included within the grant received for the wayfinding signs that folks will also see going up around town.”

Myranda Cravens, the Libby Chamber manager, said, “I am proud of the initiative shown by the Chamber Board and would like to send an extended thank you to LeRoy and his team at Montana Machine for the incredible job done, Tina Oliphant for all of the hard work contributed in the effort, and the City of Libby for choosing the sign locations and installing them.”

For more information, contact Myranda at the Chamber office at 293-4167.

Kootenai Valley Christian School honor roll

Kootenai Valley Christian School recognizes the following students for third quarter honor roll.

First grade A

honor roll

Elayna Bauer

Hannah Hedge

Caleb Peterson

First grade A-B

honor roll

Gabby Detrick

Lavinia Elliot

Anders Montgomery

William Niemi

Jacob O’Neal

Second grade A h

onor roll

Benjamin Crandell

Micha Peterson

Hannah Warner

Second grade A-B

honor roll

Bonita Behee

Third grade A-B

honor roll

Alexandra Durbin

Caelan Gray

Lilyanna Harcourt

Ryan Rank

Soly Smith

Fourth grade A

honor roll

Koehler Holmes

Morgan Sanderson

Jayden Sigea

Fifth grade A

honor roll

Zoe Warner

Fifth grade A-B

honor roll

April Keiscome

JoLynn Manwell

Sixth grade A

honor roll

Henry Rank

Jillian Stewart

Sixth grade A-B

honor roll

Shya Huck

Seventh grade A

honor roll

Mandy Schmitt

Dylan Warner

Seventh grade A-B

honor roll

Halle Hoff

Makenzie Niemi

Warren Paulson

Olivia Sanderson

Aaron Thomas

Eighth grade A

honor roll

Kaitlin Keiscome

Ninth grade A

honor roll

Katelyn Schmitt

Eleventh grade A-B

honor roll

Logan Marcott

Twelfth grade A-B

honor roll

Taylor Ballesteroz

Landon Marcott

Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal