FAMILY NEWS & LOCAL NEWS

Bats Found in Libby and Troy Test Positive for Rabies

The Lincoln County Health Department issued a statement on Friday, September 18, regarding notification received and confirming that two two bats, one found in Libby and one found in Troy, have tested positive for rabies. Rabies is a fatal disease. The rabies virus is carried in the saliva of infected warm-blooded mammals and is usually transmitted to people and other animals through a bite. Human rabies deaths in the United States are rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and average approximately one to two deaths per year since the 1990’s. Preventive treatment for rabies is nearly 100% successful. However, prompt testing and response are key in addressing potential infection. If a person has come into physical contact with a bat, or if a bat has been found in an area where contact may have occurred but gone undetected, the animal should be tested for rabies when possible. Anyone bitten, scratched or who has come in contact with a bat or any wild or stray animal is asked to contact the Lincoln County Health Department at 406-293-2442.

Turner Mountain Groomer Campaign Fundraiser Kickoff

Bruce Zwang the president of the Kootenai Winter Sports Ski Education Foundation, Inc. DBA Turner Mountain Ski Resort is seen here receiving a $1000.00 check from Lydia Mysse, Venture Inn Manager and Paul Bunn, Owner, to help kickoff Turner Mountain’s campaign to help finance a new groomer. The groomer is one of the most critical pieces of equipment to keep our ski hill in top condition. Turner Mountain currently has a 15-year-old groomer and a 20-year-old groomer that have seen better days. This groomer will ensure that Turner Mountain’s slopes are kept in great shape for our downhill skiers.

Service Notice: Lloyd J. Beiakoff, 80, of Troy

Lloyd J. Beliakoff, 80, died on Tuesday, September 15, at his home in Troy of natural causes.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, September 25, at Troy Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Troy.