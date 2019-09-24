Obituaries

Donald Fredrick “Red”

Munsel, 82, of Libby

Donald Fredrick “Red” Munsel, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020 at his home in Libby after a long battle with asbestosis. He was born on Aug. 2, 1937 in Libby to Fred and Mary (Stout) Munsel. He grew up in Libby and lived in Soda Springs, Idaho with his mom and beloved stepdad Paul Thomas. He served his country after high school as a cook in the U.S. Air Force.

Red returned to Libby after being honorably discharged and married Rosemarie Thomson on March 4, 1959 after they dated for 11 days. They spent the next 60 years side by side. They were blessed with two children Esther and Rex.

Red is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and in 1988 he and Rose were sealed for eternity in the Seattle temple.

Red worked several places in Libby, including the mill and Libby Dam, but his favorite place was in the woods logging. He started repairing chainsaws in his shop after he retired. Everyone knew where to go when they needed a chainsaw fixed. He loved chainsaws and collected them everywhere he went. He even brought a car load of them home from Arkansas. If you needed a part he had it or knew where to find it. Red never met a stranger, he loved visiting with everyone, and he will be very missed.

Red was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Naola Hansen and Jerry Aaron and a grandson Adam Munsel.

Survivors include his wife Rosemarie; daughter Esther Anderson, Marshall, Ark.; son Rex (Kayleen) Munsel, Libby; a sister Shirley Fahland, Libby; grandchildren Josh (Dawn) Munsel, Libby; Katie (Jake) Miller, Moyie Springs, Idaho; Merle and Melinda Anderson, Summit, Ark.; nine great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was from 1 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenberg fh.com.

Steven K. Newstrom, 67, of Troy

Steven K. Newstrom, 67, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center of natural causes. He was born on Feb. 23, 1952 at Eureka, Calif. to Sherman and Jeannie Newstrom. He married Linda Rodriguez in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They later divorced and remained good friends.

Steven owned S & N Repair and Maintenance in Troy, Mont. He was the head carpenter for Environmental Restoration, in Libby, Mont. on the EPA Superfood Cleanup Project He was a member of the Millwright Union, Carpenter’s Union, and the Peperoncini Awareness Committee. He built the Ralph Stever Memorial Pergola.

Steve excelled in cooking, mechanics and woodworking. He was a Pinewood Derby State Champion. Steven raised two respectful and loving sons, who were his greatest joy in life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Jeannie Newstrom.

Survivors include his sons James Newstrom, Missoula, Mont.; Keith Newstrom, San Diego, Calif.; a grandson Lukas Fawkes Newstrom; siblings Sherman Newstrom, Jr; Sharon Newstrom and two nephews and a niece.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Homes in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Birth

Hunter Obermayer

Hunter Obermayer was born on Dec. 20, 2019 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. He weighed seven pounds, seven ounces and was 20 inches long at the time of his birth. His parents are Nicole Taylor and Mathew Obermayer, of Libby. He was delivered by Dr. Jana Hall.