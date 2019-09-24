Obituaries

Alan

Beaulieu, 61, of Libby

Our much-loved papa, dad, brother, husband, and lover of Jesus Christ, Alan George Beaulieu took up his heavenly reward on Feb. 14, 2020, Valentine’s Day.

Alan was born to Thomas and Virginia Beaulieu on Jan. 22, 1959, in Libby, Mont. He was the eighth of the infamous Beaulieu brothers. In 1977, Alan graduated from Libby High School. After dating for only two weeks, his search was over and he proposed to Sally Emett. They were married on Jan. 15, 1983. She and her family showed Alan the value of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ which he gladly embraced. It was the best decision he ever made, explaining to everyone around him that because of Jesus, “the grass is greener, the sky is bluer, and everything is just more beautiful with Him in my life.” He passed the truth of his faith and many others onto his sons Bradley, Christian, and Jordan.

Alan was employed by the W.R. Grace mine as a service mechanic until he heard the “call of the woods” in 1984 and started Emett Trucking & Logging with his “more-father-than-in-law,” Leonard Emett. For fourteen years he jammed gears in his ’71 & ‘84 Kenworths with the phrase “Going on faith-John 3:16” hand painted on the air cleaner. Lovingly referred to as “Meathead’ by his fellow loggers, Alan could always be counted on to sing “Marshmallow World” on snowy days over the CB.

In 1998, Alan was offered a position at JTL Inc. Construction as a heavy equipment mechanic by his dear friend and boss Dennis Rooney. The handwriting was on the wall for the logging industry and he knew this was the best opportunity to provide for his family and so they set out for Belgrade, Mont. In 2001, Alan was able to transfer to the company’s Kalispell branch as his love for the family that still resided in Northwest Montana was too strong to keep him away. In 2006, Alan started as a welder/machinist for the Montana Department of Transportation in Kalispell where he turned wrenches and busted knuckles until his retirement in 2019.

Alan was always up for golfing, fishing, hiking, camping, and had enough hunting stories to write a book…a thick book. The outdoors was a part of what made him who he was. He may not have driven a logging truck anymore, but he never stopped being a logger at heart. If anyone needed firewood for camping you’d have been smart to stand back as he would fire up the Stihl and disappear into a blaze of sawdust. He was better than a GPS at finding his way around the backroads of Northwest Montana. There wasn’t a mountain he didn’t haul logs off at some point. He could often be heard saying, “I hauled logs off there one time,” which would invoke the reply, “Where didn’t you haul logs off of?”

Alan loved people, especially his family. He had a special gift to be able to make anyone feel like he’d known them forever. With his affection and charm, he left a lasting impact on anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him. He will always be remembered saying, “All I need is my family!”

Alan is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Virginia Beaulieu; brothers Terrance and Peter, and “more-father-than-in-law” Leonard Emett. He is survived by his wife of 37 wonderful years, Sally; sons Bradley (Sarah) of Kalispell, Mont., Christian (Jessica) of Meridian, Idaho, Jordan (Jocelyn) of Kalispell, Mont.; brothers Jim (Linda) of Clear Spring, Md., Patrick (Jean) of Florence, Mont., Steve of Bigfork, Mont., Vincent (Cindy) of Libby, Mont., Jules of Libby, Mont., Sean (Vicki) of Missoula, Mont.; sister Annette of Libby, Mont.; “bonus-mom” Bonnie Emett of Kalispell, Mont.; “bonus-brother” Guy Emett of Kalispell; six beautiful grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A special thanks to our dear Libby church family who hosted Alan’s Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Libby Assembly of God with Pastor Kevin Lindgren presiding. Visitation began at 1 p.m. Special music was provided by longtime friend and “brother in Christ,” Gary Halvorson. Lifelong friend Steve Schnackenberg of Schnackenberg Funeral Home will be helping care for the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Flathead Cancer Aid Services at PO Box 1166, Lakeside, MT 59922 or Wings Regional Cancer Support at PO Box 7852, Kalispell, MT 59904. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnack enbergfh.com.

Jeannine Matea

Dudley Martin, 90, of Troy

Jeannine Matea Dudley Martin, 90, died peacefully at Brendan House in Kalispell, Feb. 3, 2020 with family at her side. She was born in Miles City Mont., Oct. 21, 1929, the daughter of Tom and Theodora (Teddy) Dudley. Jeannine and her siblings Tom, Lora, and Roger lived on the family ranch in Broadus until Teddy and Tom lost the ranch during the depression – they packed up the truck, kids and all, and moved to Miles City. Jeannine loved to tell the story of riding the family horse to school in first and second grade. During high school, Jeannine did many odd jobs, but one of her more memorable ones was assisting the local “Ladies of the Night” as a bookkeeper. The receipts always smelled of White Shoulders perfume and it became her favorite scent.

Jeannine moved to Missoula in 1947 to attend the University of Montana, where she met her true love, Dick Martin. Their first date was a dance, alas Dick was tired from elk hunting and wanted to back out of the date, but the dress was bought so he was strongly encouraged (by Jeannine’s roommate) to keep the date. Fortunately, as he always said, he took that advice, they went to the dance and they were married in Sept. 1950 and both graduated in 1951, she with a degree in History and he in Forestry. They spent their honeymoon summer at the Canoe Gulch Ranger Station in a tent and then moved to Troy, Mont. where they enjoyed more than 50 years of marriage.

They weathered building not one but two homes in Troy; after outgrowing the first, their second home included a trailer park and laundromat (handy with five kids.) The home in Troy was filled with children and laughter but Dick and Jeannine wanted land for their family, so they bought a spread on Chase Cutoff Road. Today, four of their five children and a granddaughter and family all live on the land they purchased.

Jeannine stayed home with the kids until Louise was in kindergarten; she taught both high school and grade school in Troy and Libby Public Schools, retiring with a Master’s degree and 25 years of service. Jeannine and Dick were dedicated and active members of the Troy United Methodist Church. Jeannine taught Sunday school for over 30 years, was a member of the Takima club, and served on the Troy school board. Jeannine was described as that one-in-a-million teacher who sought out new ways to spark imagination and excitement for learning in her students. Always engaged in life and unafraid to seek out new challenges, she completed the very lengthy application to be considered by NASA as the first teacher in space. Her interests were many and varied; gardening, quilting, antiques, ‘running into town,’ taking classes (often times with her BFF Mary Reynolds) and most of all enjoying her family, most particularly after the grandchildren came along.

Dick and Jeannine were founding members of the Troy Saddle Club and they kept horses at their home on Chase Cutoff for everyone to enjoy. Her sweet spot was having her family together and as many friends and neighbors that could be squeezed around the enormous dining room table. She will be remembered as someone who had an engaging laugh, tough as nails (not surprising, she was 4th generation Montana native), an inquisitive spirit, a no-nonsense approach and a heart as big as the Big Sky in eastern Montana. All of us who have known and loved her have experienced unconditional love in return and that is an incredible legacy.

Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband Dick; her parents; her siblings, Roger, Lora and husband Bob Scott, Tom and wife Lee, sister-in-law Billie and husband Ken Coon and daughter-in-law Becca.

She is survived by her children Ralph; Tom and wife Janet; Craig and wife Marie; Allison and husband Rod; Louise and husband Mark; grandchildren Wendy and husband Bob, Sol; Logan and wife Melissa; Sjaan and husband Ryan; Shavon and husband Brett; Lewis and wife Christine; Matea; Alice; and great-grandchildren Talus, Creedence, Nolan, Ryland, Sora Castel Cora, Elliot and Quinn.

There will be a service for Jeannine at 1 p.m., at the Troy United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 14 and a reception celebrating her life afterwards in the fellowship hall.

Online condolences may be made at Schnackenberg Funeral Home at www.schnack enbergfh.com.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Wings Regional Cancer Support at wingsmtcontact@gmail.com or to Brendan House through the Kalispell Regionals Healthcare Foundation at http://www.krh.org/foundation/makeadontaion

Frances Marie McCully Stanton, 69, of Troy

Frances Marie McCully Stanton, 69, of Troy went to her heavenly home on Feb. 13, 2020. She was born to Alfred McCully and Joyce Filiatreau McCully on May 16, 1950 in Eureka, Mont. Frances attended school in Eureka, Libby, and in Troy. Frances was one of 12 children in mixed marriages. She attended one year of college part-time at Flathead Valley Community College.

Frances held many jobs including waitressing, postal work, and owning several different business, but was known for Fran’s Varietyland which she operated for 23 years. Fran was very active in her community. She belonged to the grange and the VFW Auxiliary #5514 for 44 years and belonged to #1548 Libby auxiliary for almost three. She held every position and did them well, and won several awards for her presidency and her work with youth groups. Frances was known as the “Give a Helping Hand Christmas Program Coordinator for over 38 years. And she organized the first Community Easter Egg Hunt in Troy, and remained for many years. Frances was a talented artist, liked to sing karaoke once in a while or at a campfire. Frances had only pride and love to give to everyone she touched. But her family was first.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Harold Stanton, her mother and father Alfred McCully and Joyce McCully Fisher, her sister Pam McCully and brother Bobby McCully and brother Phillip Fisher and wife Danette.

Frances raised three children, Billie Jo Brue and special friend Larry Akkerman of Troy; Rick Bragg and wife Tammy of Troy; and Roy Stanton and wife Teela of Troy; but the light in her eye was knowing she had grandchildren, Lyric and Eric Stanton of Troy; Owen and Steven Erickson; Loni Harmon of Libby; Bryant Stumpf of Billings; Veronica Stumpf of Roundup, Mont.; Kalie Stumpf of Spokane, Wash.; Great grandchildren Viora Erickson; Levi Harmon; and Emily Harmon; brothers Jumbo McCully of Libby; Charles Edward Mccully and wife Willie May of Ocoee, FL; Sam McCully and wife Fran of Troy; Bud McCully and wife Debbie of Trego, Mont.; Pat McCully and wife Brenda of Trego, Mont.; Michael McCully of North Dakota; Barbara McCully Frost and husband Stan Frost of Three Forks, Mont.; and Bill Fisher of Arcadia, Mo.

There will be a memorial service for the friends and family of Frances on June 7 at 11 a.m. at Milnor lake Cemetery, followed by a reception picnic at the Stanton residence at 321 Riverside Avenue in Troy at 1 p.m. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnacken bergfh.com.

Charles Robert “Bob”

Casperson, 89, of

Libby

Charles Robert “Bob” Casperson was born Sept. 12, 1930 to Charles and Irene (Hefty) Casperson in Conrad, Mont. He grew up there until the end of his freshman year of high school when his family moved to Polson, Mont. He loved the mountains and hiking and fishing with his friends. He graduated from Polson High School; then went to Alaska with friends looking for work and adventure. He ended up in Nome, Alaska working in a gold dredge ditch camp shoveling snow from the ditches.

He returned to Polson and soon joined the United States Air Force. After basic and technical training, he spent three years in Japan as a Radio Mechanic during the Korean War. After the war, he went to Dillon, Mont. to help his dad at his Buick dealership. That’s where he and Phyllis Kay Ebeltoft met. Bob later returned to Nome and Kay followed him a short time later. They were married in Nome in Jan. 1956.

Four children were born to them there: Charles “Cappy,” Karl, Olaf “Kurt,” and Karin. Bob and his family moved to Glasgow, Mont. in 1962 and lived there for a couple of years. In 1964, he was hired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the family moved to S.D. in July. They lived in S.D. for six months before transferring to Riverdale (Garrison Dam), N.D. in Jan. 1965.

In Feb. 1975, Bob moved to Libby to work at the Libby Dam. He was one of the first hydroelectric power plant operators hired there. The family followed in May 1975.

Bob bought several motorcycles and took several long-distance motorcycle trips after moving to Libby. He rode them to work and back until snow came in the fall and started again as soon as possible in the spring. In the last few years Bob has found great joy in serving God as the doorman at Christ Lutheran Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene; his sister Phyllis; and brother-in-law, Al Ebeltoft.

He is survived by Kay, his wife of 64 years; his children, Cap (Lori) of Calif.; Karl (Myndee) of Idaho; Olaf (Judy) of Conn.; and Karin (Paul) Bache of Libby; grandchildren, Jared (Cassandra), Erin (Tim) Ayuso, Brieanna (Grant) Peabody, TaraLynn, Chris (Tracy) Bache, Jason (Britani) Bache, Braiden, Makenna (Carson) Kidder, Kelson, Alyvia, Keaton, Garrison, and Blaiklee; and great grandsons, Gaige and Urijah Bache; Parker, Bridger, and Mason Bache; and Travis and Eli Ayuso.

Memorials may be made to the Christ Lutheran Memorial Fund or the VFW. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com