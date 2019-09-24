Obituaries

Diane Kay Whitesel, 70, of Troy

Diane Kay Whitesel, 70, of Troy, Mont. passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at her home in Troy with loved ones at her side. She was born May 20, 1949 in Vancouver, Wash. to Lloyd and Bernice (Myers) Adkins. She attended Ridgefield High School and graduated with the Class or 1967. On Dec. 29, 1967 Diane married Frank Whitesel in Ridgefield, Wash. They shared a special love and their devotion to one another allowed them to enjoy 52 years of marriage. During their time together, they raised and loved three children. Diane also managed Retirement Communities for Holiday Retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Donna Hoffman and Harriet Olson.

Diane is survived by her husband Frank of Troy; children Heather Peru of Marion, Mont., Heidi Campbell of Vancouver, Wash., and Robert Whitesel of Hermiston, Ore.; grandchildren Ryan (Jordan) Campbell, Christopher (Nikki) Peru, Anthony Peru, Tyler Campbell and Abby Campbell; brother Gary Adkins; and sister Fairy Adkins Trowbridge.

Services for Diane was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnack enbergfh.com.

Eva

Emmaline Hockley, 77, of

Libby

Eva Emmaline Hockley, 77, died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Libby Care Center. She was born on June 18, 1942 to Hy and Bessie Hardman in Hannah, Utah. She married Clinton Gordon Hockley in Vernol, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clinton.

Survivors include her son Junior Beardsley, Libby; siblings Nola Bristol; Fred Hardman; Ned Hardman; Nora Rhodes; Al Hardman; Raymond Hardman; Melvin Hardman; Cecil Hardman; Ray Hardman; Jay Hardman; grandchildren Annabelle Beardsley, William Beardsley and Dmitrii Walenter.

Visitation was from 9 until noon on Thursday, March 5 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Services were at 2 p.m. the same day at the City of Libby Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Jordan

Kittleson, of Troy



Jordan Kittleson, Marysville, Wash. Class of 1972, passed away peacefully at home, with his beloved sister by his side, on Feb. 21, 2020, of heart failure. He leaves behind his faithful companion Bear (Blue Heeler); loved ones: sister, Karla Kittleson; children and in-laws: Daughters Kristine (Jim Kurtz) Kittleson from Wash., and Dawn (Tor) Opland; grandchildren and partners Breanna (William) Opland, Sean (Jess) Opland, and Jonathan Hamilton, all from Mont.; niece Cierra (Tony) Berger and daughters Brenna (Alex) and Kylie; nephew Jeffrey Boone Turk (Leanne) all from Wash.; cousins Teresa Villamure and Mark Whitburn; also many other family members including former wife and good friend Bonnie Larson of Mont.

He lived a full life on the Puget Sound waterfront and Montana mountains. Jordan’s occupations included Wire Rope Fabrication, Deckhand and Special Fuel Handler, Truck Driver and Equipment Operator, then, Builder of Homes. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved the Montana mountains and valleys, boating and riding with his grandchildren, MOPARS, and building homes. Jordan considered himself a worthy twelfth man of the Seattle Seahawks.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held Monday, March 9, at 11 am at Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Hall in Arlington, Wash.

Please sign the guestbook at: www. heraldnet.com/obituaries

LaVern L. “Skeeter” Meyer, 85, of Libby



It is with great sadness we must announce heaven’s recalling of LaVern L. “Skeeter” Meyer, 85. He passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby of natural causes.

He was born March 28, 1934 in Lostwood, ND. LaVern was raised on his family’s farm along with his 15 brothers and sisters. He attended school until the seventh grade, and later in life he completed his GED.

LaVern was drafted into the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. In Oct. 1965, LaVern married Yvonna Doxey and they moved to Bremerton, Wash. Together they raised four children. He later retired from the City of Bremerton and relocated to Libby, Mont. to fulfill family obligations. LaVern fell in love again in Libby, this time with karaoke. If a place offered karaoke, he was likely to be found performing a selection of his favorite music.

LaVern was preceded in death by his loving wife Yvonna.

Survivors include his children Shawn Hubell, Debbie Bishop, William Bishop and Monica Meyer-Folmer.

Private family services are being held. Memorials may be made to the local Hospice in his name. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Shirley Jean Fahland, 86, of Libby

Shirley Jean Fahland, 86, having lived a full life, fell asleep in death on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Libby Care Center. She was born on March 20, 1933 in Libby, Mont. to Fred and Mary (Stout) Munsel. She was raised in Libby and graduated from Libby High School in 1951.

In 1958, she married Felix Fahland. During their 22-year marriage they owned and operated the Libby Ready Mix business and raised seven boys.

A hard worker and dedicated mother, she loved her boys unconditionally. She would do anything for them, whether it was cooking their favorite meal or hiking up a mountain with them. She also loved to sew, her sewing machine being one of her favorite possessions. Having worked in a laundry for a time, she was a pro at ironing and was known to iron everything.

Shirley was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on June 8, 1972. She loved sharing the Bible’s message with others, one of her most cherished beliefs was of the promised resurrection of the dead (John 5: 28, 29). She often spoke about how she looked forward to seeing her mother resurrected.

Preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters, Naola Hansen and Jerry Aaron, and one brother, Donald Munsel.

She is survived by her four sons, Frank and Jason (Kerri), both of Libby, Mont., Steven of Sandpoint, Idaho and Harmon (Cynthia) of Jamestown, ND, three stepsons, Mitch of Libby, Mont., Mike (Diana) and Marshall both of Spokane, Wash., two grandsons, Justice of Spokane, Wash and Jake of Boise, Idaho, and one great-granddaughter, Willow.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 55 Kootenai River Rd, Libby, Mont. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Robert “Budd” Heyne,76,

of Libby

Robert “Budd” Heyne, 76, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020. He was born in Bremerton, Wash. to Hugh “Casey” and MaryAnne Heyne on Jan. 5, 1944. From there they moved to Cottage Grove, Ore. and eventually moved to Clark Fork, Idaho then settled in Libby, Mont.

He married Nancy on March 4, 1972 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. From a young age, he worked alongside his dad and brothers as a carpenter. As he developed those skills he ventured into his own business, Heyne Construction. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the U.S. Army.

There wasn’t a day to go by you wouldn’t find Budd doing something for someone, especially the little old ladies, who weren’t very much older than him. He was loved by everyone and always had a smile and kind word for those he loved. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the center of his world.

Budd joined those preceding him in death including his parents, sisters Joanne (Bill) Hawkins, Vicki Schneider, Sandy (Pete) Nelson, brothers Donny, Phil and Richard. He is also preceded in death by grandchild Samantha Barnes and great grandchild Timothy Carson Heyne.

Budd is survived by his loving wife Nancy; sons Gary (Tammy) Heyne, Chuck (Corinne) Heyne, Ken (LeAnn) Shelley, and daughter Pam (Dennis) Hartley; grandchildren Kurtis (Jamie) Heyne, Nicole (Milo) Rogers, Kari (Cory) Sanford, Carson Foster, Dustin (Brijit) Shelley, Daniel (Larissa) Shelley, and Douglas Allen; great grandchildren Dominick, Milo and Aubriella Heyne, Alina and Kaysha McCann, Rebecca and Daniel Sanford, Hazel Rogers, Hunter Barnes, Samuel Shelley and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on March 7 at Faith Bible Church in Libby, Mont. A reception followed. Arrangements are being completed by Schnackenberg Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnack enbergfh.com.

Michael D Bowker, age 63 of Libby

Michael D Bowker, age 63 of Whitehall, Mont., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1956 in Sandpoint, Idaho, son of Melvin and Katherine (Adams) Bowker.

Michael worked at the Mother Lode Theater in Butte for many years before his retirement. He also worked at furniture stores in Libby, Mont. where his pleasant salesmanship was always a positive interaction. Michael truly enjoyed meeting new people and hearing their life stories. He always shared a handshake and a smile.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Katherine Bowker; brothers, Dale Bowker, Brian Bowker and Vern Blinco.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Nelson (Short), Malta, Mont.; son, Zane Worrall, Key West, Fla.; son, Alex Worrell, Missoula, Mont.; sisters, Karen Moss (Kenny), Post Falls, Idaho; Judy Hutchison, Libby, Mont.; Merry Thompson (Fred), Libby, Mont.; Katherine Glaze (Bill), Martindale, Tex.; Sandy Eidswick, Pinehurst, Tex.; four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends and family. Michael’s second parents Betty Ward and Dan Brossman, and brother Brian Brossman were always dear to his heart!.

A funeral service for Michael will be held on Monday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at the Libby Christian Church with Pastor Dean Byrns officiating. Inurnment will be in Libby Cemetery, Lincoln County. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Jeannine Matea

Dudley Martin, 90, of Troy

Jeannine Matea Dudley Martin, 90, died peacefully at Brendan House in Kalispell, Feb. 3, 2020 with family at her side.

There will be a service for Jeannine at 1 p.m. at the Troy United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 14 and a reception celebrating her life afterwards in the fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made at Schnackenberg Funeral Home at www.schnacken bergfh.com.