Obituaries

John R. Knadler, Sr., 90 of Eureka

In Loving Memory of John R. Knadler, Sr., 90, who died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mountain View Manor in Eureka. He was born on April 30, 1929 at Belgrade, Mont. to Edwin and Florence Melton Knadler. He moved to Libby in 1952. There he worked numerous jobs including mining and he also served as a police officer.

John worked in other parts of the country, even in Japan. He loved to share stories and pictures of time worked in Alaska on the pipeline. He retired and moved to Eureka where he made his home with his beloved dog Shadow and his family. John enjoyed many outdoor activities, fishing, hunting, and hiking. He also loved doing various woodworks. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his friends and family. John often said “I’m finer than frog hair.”

John was preceded in death by his parents, and children Linda Gravelle, Richard Underwood, Steve Knadler; siblings Ed Knadler, Frank Knadler, Art Knadler, Evelyn Gilkerson, Arlene Kendel.

Survivors include his children Bill and Georgia Thompson, Colville, Wash.; Shirley Totten and Ray Speed, Eureka, Mont.; Robert Underwood and Sidney, Ronan, Mont.; John and Terri Knadler, Spokane, Wash.; Melanie McDonald and Ron Guckenberg, Eureka, Mont.; Marla and Steve Freeman, St. Regis, Mont.; ex wife June Knadler Roose, Eureka; 53 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Mountain View Manor in Eureka. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Eureka. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Charles Thomas Curtis, 74, of Troy

Charles Thomas Curtis, 74, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in his home in Troy, Mont. He succumbed to his three-year battle with lung cancer. The days leading up his death he was surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 7, 1946 at Santa Clara, Calif. Charles was commonly known as Chuck and was born and raised in California. He had traveled throughout the country and commonly worked as a guide as well as an electrician.

He was always up for an adventure as well as enjoying the splendor of the outdoors and you never knew where you would find him if he was out fishing or picking mushrooms. He had always loved to cook and this is how he met his first wife, Melody Lee Grimes, of Fresno, Calif. in 1965 at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park. They had two daughters, Mary Margaret Lee Curtis Spaid (husband, David Allen Spaid) and True Lee Curtis Durant (husband, Robert Allen Durant). With time the girls added five children and nine grandchildren to the family. With both being very independently mind they decided to part ways after a time.

Charles was a self-proclaimed hermit though in reality he really wasn’t; even though he liked relationships but he wanted them on his terms. He especially loved dogs, and sometimes even more than people. In fact, on his front porch he had a sign which said “My goal in life is to be the kind of person my dog thinks I am.”

Charles had many interests and during the quiet times he particularly enjoyed making jewelry with a preference of working with abalone, ivory and wood. In fact, jewelry making was passion that Verna Jo Cox also enjoyed. The two joined in matrimony in 1974. There was great pride in Verna’s Scrimshaw. Together they had two sons, Shane Thomas Curtis and Jacobi Kingston Curtis.

The boys also added to the new generation with eight children and a grandchild. Charles’ legacy continues in their lives through memories and the lessons learned; whether it was playing cards, eating ice cream or enjoying an old western. There are many memories to look back at.

Private family services were held. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenberg fh.com.

Mary Ann LaBelle, 83, of

Libby

Mary Ann LaBelle, 83, died on March 15, 2020 at her home in Libby of natural causes. She was born on April 14, 1936 at Jordan, Mont. to Hugh and Annie MacKenzie. She was married to Elmer Wilkes for 32 years until he died in 1989. She married Leo LaBelle on Nov. 29, 1996 at Libby.

Mary was preceded in death by her first husband Elmer Wilkes, brother Alexander MacKenzie, a grandson Kenneth VanHoose and her parents Hugh and Annie MacKenzie.

Survivors include her husband Leo LaBelle, Libby; children Robert Wilkes (Vonda), Georgetown, Calif.; Deborah Wilkes (Mark Cohenour), Libby; grandchildren Amber Jones, Robert Wilkes Jr., Kenneth Jones, Jordan VanHoose, Aidan VanHoose, Charlie Reatz, Dylan Jones, and Sydney Jones.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 24 at the City of Libby Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnacken bergfh.com.

Chris Allyn Mitchell (Erickson) 67, of Libby

Chris Allyn Mitchell (Erickson) age 67, peacefully left our earth on Jan. 16, 2020. This was after a terrible accident in which she fought a valiant battle to survive we were able to help her to pass on into the spiritual world. All who knew her, know that she is indeed a woman that possessed a strong inner strength that contained joy, perseverance and joie de vie. At the time of her death, she was surrounded by family and friends that provided her with strength during the transition between spaces in time.

Chris was living her best life. She and her husband Jim had just completed a wonderful road trip that included time in New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida. She was able to visit her grandparents grave sites which meant so much to her. She was helping to build the house of her dreams. Simply put, she was in the middle of living her best life.

Chris worked hard her whole life from various secretarial positions to managerial ones. Each job she had, she brought light and happiness to the office. She loved helping people. Never once was she unable to provide for her family. She was a hard worker however she never made work more important than her family.

She raised two children, Mackenzie and Travis Erickson. She always put her children first and was their biggest cheerleader. She helped them to strive to be the best people that they could be. She understood about forgiveness and taught her children about the beauty of both an apology and an acceptance of one. She taught them to be independent, to never accept less, to never take the easy way, save money, do the hard things, dream big, and to work hard but love harder. The space that she leaves behind is unfillable and it will be the love that she showered us with that will provide the strength to continue on.

She’s the first one many of us think of to tell a piece of news to and to not be able to make that call and hear her “sunshiney” voice on the other end is so challenging. Her mark on the world was a permanent one. She was a lover of all things nature. She especially found peace at the Fisher River. She loved to float the river with a “cold one” and her dogs by her side. Being outdoors was where she found her inner peace. She would tinker in her barn and talk to her animals for hours. She often said, “I wish there was a perfume made from the smell of my horses.” Each time a new pet came home; soon it would only have eyes for Mom. She loved to experience new adventures and wasn’t about to slow down. It is her special whistle that rings in our ears as the whisper of her spirt passes by. Her optimism and belief in “it will all turn out ok” never faltered under any challenge that she faced. Simply stated, our mother made this world a better place.

Chris Allyn Mitchell (Erickson) is survived by her husband Jim Mitchell, daughter Mackenzie Erickson (Sean Leslie), son Travis Erickson, step daughter Jamie Mitchell, sisters Toni Wilke and Sandra Scotton, brother Robert (Bob) Schroder, grandchildren Blake, Blair, Christian, Brayden, Cruz, Tylen and Weston and so many other extended family members and friends. We will be having a celebration of life on June 20 at the Fred Brown Pavilion in Libby Mont. beginning at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please take a walk in nature with your family and think of her.

James L. Jones, 87, of Libby

James L. Jones, 87, of Libby was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. James (Jimmy) was born May 19, 1932 in Beaver, Okla. to Thomas Lee and Cora Edith (Sears) Jones. As a young child Jimmy moved to Southern California with his family which is where he was raised. At the age of 16 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from June of 1948 to July of 1951. He was a gunner in the Navy’s first operational helicopter squadron (HU-1) stationed out of Miramar for a year and then spent the rest of his enlistment stationed on a Naval destroyer (USS Hopewell DD-681) during the Korean Conflict/War.

After an Honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Jimmy moved back to California where he met the love of his life, Judith Corder. Jimmy and Judy were married in Nevada on Aug. 30, 1955 before establishing their home together in Southern California. They moved to Montana in 1970 where Jimmy worked at the Libby Dam as an electrical supervisor, retiring in 1998. They spent 58 wonderful years together and raised six children.

Jimmy’s stature alone demanded respect and even fear from some but in reality he was a big teddy bear and a pure gentleman through and through. He had a truly kind and loving heart. He taught his children the importance of hard work but most importantly the value of family, time, and respect of others. He was a family man and spent countless hours boating and camping with his family. Those who knew Jimmy were honored with his genuine loving spirit.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Judy in 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents Thomas Jones and Cora Sears Dickerman as well as his sister Marilyn West.

Jimmy is survived, by his son Tom Jones (Sue) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; his daughter Tonsie (Rod) of Libby; son Tim Jones (Mary) of Foresthill, Calif.; daughter Tina Carlock (John) of Libby; son Ted Jones of Marysville, Calif.; and son Tracy Jones of Marysville, Calif.; Nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jimmy will be greatly missed by his children who find comfort in knowing he is reunited with Judy and they are dancing in heaven. Arrangements are pending for a private family memorial (celebration of life). Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnacken bergfh.com.