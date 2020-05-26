Obituaries

Patricia May Haynes, 64, of Libby

Patricia May Haynes, 64, of Libby, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. She was born on Aug. 11, in 1955 at Oak Harbor, Wash. to George and Beulah C. Potts.

Patricia grew up in Stanwood, Wash., where she met and married the love of her life, Alan. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sissy. Among her many talents she had the gift to love unconditionally, always thinking of others first. After struggling many years with lung disease, she is now at peace with our Lord and joined her two children Christi and Larry who preceded her in death. She will be loved and missed greatly by all.

She is survived by her loving husband Alan of 47 years; daughter Angela Marquardt and her husband Richard (who was like a son); grandchildren Daisy Marquardt, Lacey Marquardt (Alex Heydenreich husband), Serena Marquardt; her brother George Potts; sisters Judy Kather (husband Neil); Linda Higginbotham (husband Steve); Doris Eastbury (husband David); and Aunt Betty Robertson and dear friends Burt and Maria Convery.

Family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Mildred Irene

Olson, 97, of

Libby

Mildred Irene Olson passed away on March 13, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center; just shy of her 98 birthday. She was born in Gordon, Neb. on March 31 of 1922, to Oscar Carl and Inez Marie Burck (her parents) who preceded her in death, including her 3 brothers Robert (infant), Wesley Neil 24 years, Lyle 93, a sister Beverly 76, and her husband John A. Olson. She was also preceded in death by 3 of her 4 children; Mickie, Marietta, and Mike. Her son John N. Olson of Troy, Mont. is her sole surviving relative except for 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 4 nieces, and 5 nephews. She had 3 children by her first husband Louis Fields who abandoned her in the late 1940’s. She met and married John A. Olson on May 13 of 1950 in Twisp, Wash. Her son Johnny (Olson) was born in 1955. They had a small farm in Ollala, Wash. until 1963 when they went to college at Arizona bible college. 4 years later became pastor and wife of the Mountain Community Church is Ashford, Wash.; under Village Missions they served also in Proberta, Cal., Twisp, Wash., and Redmond, Wash.. They both retired in 1994 and moved to Ephrata, Wash. After dad’s death in 2002 Mildred lived alone in Ephrata, Wash. until 2010 when she joined her son Johnny in Troy, Mont. where she lived out the remainder of her life active in the Troy Community Baptist Church. We will miss her dearly; but are comforted by her faith in Jesus Christ and her commitment to him. She has a prayerful life and set an example of how the Christian life should be lived. She now resides with her God surrounded by her family awaiting the rest of us.

Thank you Mom, Love, Johnny

Russell E. Fuhlendorf, 70, of Libby

Russell E. Fuhlendorf, 70, a resident of the Kootenai Valley for the past sixty-six years, died Wednesday (May 20) at his home. He had been a longtime employee of the St. Regis Paper Company and Champion International in Libby until his retirement.

Russell was born November 3, 1949 at Palo Alto. Cal. to Gus and Leonora Fuhlendorf and came to Libby with his family in 1954, attending Libby Public Schools and graduating from Libby High School in 1968. He attended Western Technical College in Denver in 1970, returning to Libby after graduation. He had been a longtime member of the Lumber & Sawmill Workers Local 2581.

He married Carol Thede March 16, 1973. His greatest enjoyment was his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather and spending time with them. Russell enjoyed the outdoors and had been an avid fisherman and camper as well as cross-country skiing and ice-skating. He also had been an avid reader during much of his life.

Surviving him are his wife Carol; his children, Jerad Fuhlendorf (Rhonda); Flavia Fuhlendorf (Mike) and Gavin Fuhlendorf (Carma); his grandchildren, Brook, Chelsea, Devan, Adam, Dakota, Jason, McKenna and Grayson; a great-granddaughter, Mariela; and sisters Sheryl Vinson and Laura Street.

Services will be held at a later date. You are invited to share condolences and memories online by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Eugene

Thomas

Lockhart, 75, of Libby

On May 1, the love of Arlene Lockhart’s life became an angel in heaven. Eugene Thomas Lockhart, 75, was born August 20, 1944, he was a twin, and Michael was born a few minutes later to Eugene and Eleanor Lockhart at San Francisco, Cali. He was raised in Northern California and graduated from Aragon High School in 1962.

The love story begins; Gene and Arlene were truly meant for each other. On September 1960, first day of high school they had an overabundance of students at Burlingame High School, half of the students from Aragon High School were to come to Arlene’s school while the Aragon was being built. As young teenagers, rushing down the halls to get to class, Gene sees Arlene and instantly their eyes met. Just like Gene always said, everything else stood still. Freshmen year was unbelievable; they were together until Aragon was built. They were both young, she was 14 and couldn’t date, Gene was 16. After the separation, they didn’t see each other, years later Gene was married, had a family and so did Arlene.

In 1987, Arlene went on a cruise and met this couple (Frank & Josephine) from San Mateo, Cal., instantly they became friends. Josephine also went to Aragon. Arlene asked if she knew Gene Lockhart, yes she did. Every year Arlene was invited to their open house Christmas party. On December 12, 1992, the surprise of Arlene’s life, Josephine invited Gene. He knew she would be there but it was to be a surprise for her and it was. Instantly when Arlene walked in she was smiling at everyone, he knew her instantly after 32 years later by her smile. From that day on they were never separated. They lived together for 15 years, married on August 8, 2008, the happiest day of their life, first dance “At Last” by Etta James. That’s what you call a SOLE MATE.

Gene owned his own business for 50 years, very well known throughout Northern California as Gene Lockhart, The Muffler Man. He loved his work, very dedicated making sure the exhaust systems would be perfect, better then factory. Lots of famous people would come to him from all over because they knew he was honest and just a great guy. Always there to help everyone that needed his help. When you became one of his friends you were a friend forever. He loved to tease; the smallest things would make him happy. He just was a great guy. He had such a beautiful, contagious smile and never showed his age. He treated me like a queen always by my side. Gene and Arlene moved to Libby 2015, this became their home, they couldn’t believe how wonderful the people of Libby welcomed us with open arms.

Gene was preceded in death by his father and 2 brothers. His passing was a shock to everyone; his having a heart attack was not what we expected.

He has left his love of his life, Arlene Lockhart, Libby, his 4 children, Chris Lockhart, Grass Valley, Cal.; Becca Lockhart, San Carlos, Cal.; Corey Lockhart, Grass Valley, Cal.; Nicholas Lockhart, Grass Valley, Cal.; step children, David Holcomb, Calabasas, Cal.; Mark Holcomb, Gilroy, Cal.; Michele Huni, Libby, MT; 12 grandchildren; his sister, Gale Taylor and brother-in-law Don Taylor of Bakersfield, Cal., who was his friend, Gene considered Don a brother for over 70 years; his mother, Eleanor Wise, Bakersfield, Cal.; and lots of daughter in laws, son in law’s, sister in laws, nieces and nephews.

Always tell your love ones you love them because you never know if that will be the last time you will see them. We said I love you many times during the day. Gene always and forever.

His memorial will be held in California where most of his family resides. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.