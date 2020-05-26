Obituaries

Allyson M. Nixon, 73, of

Libby

Allyson M. Nixon, 73, of Libby, Mont., passed away Thursday, May 28, at her home in Libby. She was born April 3, 1947 in Kalispell, Mont. to Alton (Tony) and Rosemary (Tina) Hedahl. She was married to Leroy (Doug) Nixon for 51 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; and parents Tony & Tina Hedahl.

Allyson is survived by two children Lisa (Jerome) Richard of Helena, Montana and Kim (Ed) Raihl of Columbus, Mont.; seven grandchildren Michel (Laura), Clay, Madelle, Sydney, Dylan, Bailee, and Gage; four great grandchildren Sophia, Lily, Robert, and Brayden. Allyson loved to tease people and play practical jokes. Her passions were her adoring husband, quilting and gardening.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the City of Libby Cemetery. A reception will follow at the family home, 275 Pinewood Lane in Libby. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

Lucy

Caroline Willis, of Libby

Baby Lucy Caroline Willis, 14 months, passed away Friday May 29, in her sleep. Baby Lucy was born nine weeks premature on March 31, 2019, in Libby, Mont., to John and Samantha Willis of Troy, Montana.

Lucy was an inspiration and a beacon of light to anyone who met her. Her smile and laugh were contagious and she brought joy wherever she went. She was truly extraordinary. Lucy loved to play with her big brother Eli and snuggle with Mama and Dadda. She loved her “baby milk” from Mama and was a Cheerio connoisseur.

Survivors include “Dadda” and “Mama” John and Samantha Willis and big brother Eli Willis; grandparents Sandra “Grandma” Willis, Dennis “Pop” Faris, Marcia “Nana” Lydiard, James “Grandpa” Stablein, and great grandmother Alma “Gram Grams” Forrest; aunts and uncles Michael and Amie Wells, Jeffrey Faris and Tom Talboy, and Laurie Faris and Monique Phalen; cousins Gabriel Faris, and Ryan, Thomas, and Claire Wells. She is also survived by many extended family and a large community of people who loved her.

Visitation for friends and family will be held at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby, Mont., on Friday June 5, from 4 until 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Troy Christian Fellowship (78 Lake Creek Rd, Troy, Montana) on Saturday June 6, at 1 p.m. Our sweet Baby Heart Lucy will be missed by all. We love you forever, we like you for always, as long as we’re living, your Mama and Dadda we’ll be.

Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home.

Myrtle Marie (Olson) Andres, 93, of Libby

Myrtle Marie Olson was born in a barn (or so she told us) on July 11, 1926 in the farmlands of Eastern Montana to John Elmer Olson and Myrtle Nadine (Cusker) Olson. Descended from one of the original pioneering families of the state, she grew up the daughter of a farmer in the middle of the Great Depression. This beginning to her life created an incredibly complex, strong, and independent woman.

Myrtle passed away on February 25, 2020 – at the magnificent age of 93 1/2, having the blessing of living on her own until a month before her passing. She is survived by her children Allen (Kay) Olson, Carol Sidmore Miller, Wanda Sidmore, Bonnie Sidmore, Lloyd (Sabrina) Sidmore, and Daniel (Hope) Sidmore.

She moved to Lincoln County, Montana in 1959 and made it her home for most of the next 60+ years. She was a long-time employee of the Libby Public School District where she frequently took her grandchildren with her while she cleaned, providing them hours of enjoyment racing through empty hallways and reading in the library. Retiring in 1983, Myrtle took with her many friendships developed during her years with the School District.

Myrtle loved traveling and driving cool cars. She could be seen around town in her gold Chevy Camaro and would drive around Montana visiting her siblings, often taking a grandchild or two with her. After her retirement she started traveling with her oldest sister Emma, taking road trips across the country to visit friends. She would fly to California and Hawaii to visit her children and grandchildren. Another great passion of hers was baking. She made pies, cookies, muffins, and bread – but none of these were as special to her or to her family has her Lefse, a traditional Norwegian flatbread.

She was known for her creativity, resourcefulness, perseverance in the face of adversity, and her love of meeting people. Over the years she corresponded with hundreds of penpals and developed lifelong friendships with these people. In 2002, Myrtle became a member of the Libby Christ Lutheran Church, which quickly became an important and treasured place – giving her a new community of friends and support during the latter part of her life.

Myrtle is also survived by her youngest brother John Elmer “Junior” Olson, her 18 grandchildren: Monte Kinamon, Tina Robinson, Donna Robinson Lance, Debra Robinson Lee, Serena Sidmore, Teresa Kinamon, Archie, Kami Olson Bourke, Rebecca Robinson Drummond, Sommer Sidmore Castor, Kevin Olson, Amy Stang Farrell, Kiersten Norman Koster, Basil Kinnear, Brian Norman, Jessica Sidmore, Jasper Kinnear, Gary Gilligan, and Jakala Gilligan; and her son-in-law Ed Seigmund. Additionally, Myrtle is survived by 36 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Myrtle is now reunited with her daughter Ann Marie Sidmore Siegmund; her grandson Kai Manuel Sidmore Castor; her granddaughter Jana Lynn Kinamon; and is predeceased by her siblings Emma I. Boysun, George F. Olson, Lilian E. Long, Henry Norman Olson, Myra “Eddie” Schumacher, Alma “Freddie” Long, and Helen J. Jamison.

Our Mother/Grandmother was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman who will be greatly missed by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.