Obituaries

Donald S. Huff Jr., 66, of Troy,

Montana passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in his home of natural causes. He was born August 8, 1953 in Los Angeles, California to Myles and Elma Wilcox whom are also deceased.

Donald enlisted in the US Marine Corps at the age of 17 and fought in the Vietnam War. He was honorable discharged in 1975. After he returned he eventually became a truck driver for the Asarco Mine and then a long haul truck driver. He was preceded in death by grandson Wesley Cross.

Survivors include his 5 children Johnna Huff, Daniele Cross, Shane Huff, Michelle Huff, Danny Huff; 13 grandchildren Brent and Tonya Thompson, Ashley Harris, James Cross, Gabriel and Joey Solomon, Jesamin Henderson, Shawn Huff, DeMondre Parker, Wesley Guinard, Krisign and Elijah Huff; 11 great grandchildren; brother Ronald Huff and 3 nieces Katrina, Alicia, Robin Huff and nephew Richard Grimes and an adoptee sister Carol Jean Wilcox and plenty of family and friends he left behind.

Paul George Stebbins, 79, of

Paul George Stebbins passed away in his sleep at home on May 24, 2020. He was born in Billings, Montana to George and Janet Stebbins on January 2, 1941. When he was 5 years old, the family moved to Laurel, Montana, where his father worked as an electrician for the Northern Pacific railroad. Paul spent many summers at the family ranch north of Miles City, where he learned to ride horses and operate farm machinery. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1959.

Paul attended Eastern Montana College in Billings and married his high school sweetheart, Lillian Leland, in June of 1963. The next two years he spent in the US Army. After basic training in Fort Ord, California he spent the rest of his military time at the Enlisted Evaluation Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. In 1965 he left the Army and re-enrolled at Eastern Montana. Paul graduated with a BS degree in 1967 and accepted a position as a resource room teacher in the middle/high school at Eielson Airforce base outside of Fairbanks, Alaska. The second year there he accepted the position of teacher/principal at Salcha School, which was south of Fairbanks at mile 37 of the Richardson Highway.

Paul and Lillian, then with infant daughter Bronwen, returned to Billings where he completed an MS degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1970. He joined the teaching staff that fall in Libby, Montana. The next 20 years were spent in various positions there including special education teacher, guidance counselor, special education director, and superintendent of schools. During that time he took a year off to complete an Education Specialist degree at the University of Montana. He and his wife also took a year’s leave to teach in the Eskimo village of Brevig Mission, north of Nome, Alaska. Paul and Lillian’s family grew by two when Perry was born in 1973 and Scotia in 1977. During this time Paul purchased a Cessna 182 and completed his private and commercial pilots licenses.

Paul was always interested in the natural world and spent many summers working for the Forest Service in the Libby area. He also spent three seasons with the Alaska Fish and Game department in Juneau. Paul worked as a firefighter for the BLM for several summers out of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Lillian died in 1990 and Paul moved to western Washington. He spent the next 18 years working as a special education director, a guidance counselor, and a school psychologist. He met Susan Ballard in Vancouver, Washington and they were married in 1992. During this time Paul and Sue developed a passion for sailing and owned several sailboats over the next 25 years. Paul’s longest sailing adventure was a 2,200 mile voyage from Honolulu to Sitka, Alaska. He and good friend Dave Erickson completed the journey in 21 days.

In 2008 Paul and Sue moved to the retirement community of Panorama in Lacey, Washington. There he and Sue continued to enjoy sailing on Puget Sound, made many friends, and enjoyed their retirement, travelling to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, and Mexico and on various cruise ships. Paul also re-developed an old passion of his in the area of drawing and watercolor art. He is survived by his wife Sue Ballard of Lacey, WA, sister Alexandra Herzog of Norman, Oklahoma, son Perry in Troy, Montana, daughter Scotia (John) Gonzales, grandchildren Jeremiah Paul Gonzales and Mirabel Gonzales of Boise, Idaho, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be arranged in the future when larger gatherings are allowed in his community.

Glenn Charles Overton, 73, of Libby

Glenn Charles Overton, 73, went to be with the Lord on the morning of May 3rd, 2020 in Libby, Montana.

He was born on December 19, 1946 in Elmira, New York to Louise B. Lohmeyer Overton and Lester C. Overton.

He served as an Airman in the U.S. Airforce in 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1968. He spent most of his career as a sheet metal worker. In the 1970’s with his expertise he invented and developed Overton’s Wonder Wax, the worlds best fly tying wax now sold all over the world.

Glenn was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He moved to Libby, Montana in 1979 where he continued his passion of fly fishing along streams of the Kootenai River.

Glenn preceded in death by his mother, Louise B Lohmeyer Overton and father, Lester Overton.

Bruce Kessel, 81, of Libby

Long time Libby resident Bruce Kessel, 81, passed away on June 7, 2020 at his home in Libby of natural causes. He was born to Herbert and Lucille Harvey Kessel on August 22, 1938 in Spokane, WA. He moved to Libby in 1947 with his father, step-mother Maude Krigbaum Kessel, and stepbrothers La Moine and Morris Krigbaum. They had purchased and operated the Libby Bakery for many years.

He graduated from Libby High School in 1957 and joined the US Air Force. He returned after four years in the military, and was hired as a Deputy Sheriff. When the Sheriff resigned, Bruce was appointed Sheriff at 23 years of age. After serving the unfinished term of the previous Sheriff, he went to work at the Libby mill, and the Montana Light and Power Company powerhouse for several years which was located at the mill site.

Bruce also owned and operated an industrial fraud investigation business. He retired in 1994 from the power plant at the mill which was owned by Simpson at that time.

He and his wife Patricia moved to Post Falls, ID to be closer to her doctors that treated her for the MS she was suffering with.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and competition shooting, raising mountain lions and taking them to schools in several states for their general assemblies. He also spent a lot of time back packing and camping in the Cabinet Mountains, and being with family and friends.

Bruce moved back to Libby in 2012 after his wife passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia, a brother William and step-brother La Moine Krigbaum.

He is survived by his sons Rodney (Carol), Lakewood, WA; Duane of Libby; William of Post Falls, ID; daughter Melissa Williams of Coeur d’Alene, ID; step-sons Scott Cahoon of Spokane, WA, Wade Kessel Lippert and Sheryl of Sidney, MT; step-daughter Shelly Koch of Carlin, NV; step-brother Morris Krigbaum (Marla), New Meadows, ID; brother John McDonald and sister Georgia Temper both of Hemet, CA; and several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

May he now rest in Peace with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ, Amen.

