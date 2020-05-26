Obituaries

William John Chappel (Chappy), 71, of Libby

William John Chappel (lovingly known as Chappy), died Wednesday, May 6, in Billings, Mont. He was born August 19, 1948 to Harold (Jack) and Mary Chappel.

On October 3, 1969, he married Myra Kay Keller in Canton, Kansas. She preceded him in death on November 28, 2018.

Bill served his country as a InterSpeed Radio Operator in the United States Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14) and completed the Code of Conduct and Geneva Convention training. He was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas and received his honorable discharge in March of 1974.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed playing golf.

Bill grew up and graduated here in Libby, he worked at the Zonolite Mine for at least 20 years as a electrician. After the mine shut down, he moved to Colstrip, Mont. Where he worked and retired form the Colstrip Mine.

He is survived by a sister, Alice Grunerud, a sister-in-law, Judy Sommerfeld, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Tampa Cemetery, Tampa, Kansas at a later date.

Death

Notice Cinda L. Trombley, 75 of

Libby

Cinda L. Trombley, 75, of Libby, Mont. passed away at her home on July 24. Private Family services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Mont.

Forest Henry Martell, 88, of Libby

Forest Henry Martell, 88, of Libby, Mont. went to heaven on Saturday, July 25, at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. He was born March 25, 1932 in Iron River, Wis. to Henry and Stella (Volker) Martell. Forest graduated from Libby High School in 1951.

He married his soulmate, Elaine Myhre on June 22, 1952, while serving in the United States Navy. They made their home in Libby where they raised six children. Forest worked at one point as a farm hand and then he and brother, Kendall Ward, were partners in Libby Transfer where Forest enjoyed many years of doing road graveling; rock crushing; and equipment operating. Later, he hauled logs which he really enjoyed. Prior to retiring, he was an apartment complex manager. Forest was a hard working individual who always did his best to provide for his family. His family is his true treasure and they are who he was proud of and boasted about. He loved to tell entertaining stories about his younger life; his time in the Navy; his working life; and his grandkids and great-grandkids. The stories and reminiscing will be greatly missed. He showed the love for his wife everyday with that twinkle in his eye, his teasing grin, and tender moments. Together is how he chose and got to live his life. We should all be so lucky.

While in the Navy, Forest completed Class “A” Radarman School in San Francisco, Cal. He served his country faithfully and was awarded several honors including the National Defense Service Medal; Korean Service Medal (2 stars); United Nations Service Medal; China Service Medal (ext.); and the Good Conduct Medal. Forest was a member of the American Legion, Faith Bible Church and was assistant manager for Boy Scouts.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Merwin Ward and Henry and Stella Martell; 2 sons, Rick and Ronnie; grandsons Austen and Rick JR (J.R.); infant granddaughter Jennifer Azure; brothers Kenny Ward and Albert Martell; sisters Dona Laas, Carol Delaney, and Ruby Ward; and brother-in-law Lloyd Myhre.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine of Libby; children Forest Alan Martell of Libby, Susan Graham (Jeff) of Libby, Faith Volkenand (Dean) of Libby, Lonnie Martell (Corey) of Missoula, Larry Martell (Shannon) of Drummond; 19 grandchildren Kathy, Ronnie, Jana, Dustin, Brandon, Melissa, Kimberly, Katrina, Brady, Jacob, Tabitha, David, Holly, Gage, Ayla, Zach, Tracy, Shilo and Shawn; 42 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren (#5 in October); sisters Jean DeShazer and Doris Wilson; and brother Terry Ward. Services for Forest will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 10 at the Fred Brown Pavilion in Libby. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Robert Spooner, 94, of Libby

Robert Joseph Spooner “Bob” passed away on July 26, at the age of 94. He was born on January 10, 1926 in Havre, Mont. to Myrtle Shinners Spooner from Plentywood, Mont. and Joseph Spooner from Joplin, Mont.. He was the oldest of seven children. When he was five years old, they moved from Montana to Washington to farm on the Spokane River by Davenport, Wash. They eventually moved to a farm in Benewah County, outside of St Maries, Ida. He graduated from St. Maries High School.

Bob was drafted into the United States Army in 1944, and before basic training was over, he was sent to Europe and reached Aachen, Germany where he joined Co. B, 120th Infantry Reg., 30th Infantry Division under Captain Pulver. He was in several campaigns in Germany and liberated a concentration camp. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1946 as a CPL, along with many medals including the Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star.

After returning home to St. Maries he learned to fly and got his pilot’s license. Bob met Jeannie Root and they were married in St. Maries in 1950. They had 2 children. Bob was a gypo logger until 1957 when a logging accident stopped him from returning to the woods. They moved to Spokane, Wash., where he went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers. While with the Corps, they lived in Washington, Montana and South Dakota. The family moved to Libby in 1969 for the construction of Libby Dam.

Bob could fix about anything mechanical and was a good carpenter as he built their home here in Libby and lived there until his death. He was a member of St. Joseph’s parish, and a life member of the VFW. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie; his parents; brothers Donald and Jim; sisters Elizabeth and Margaret.

He is survived by his daughter Lana (Scott) and son Lance (Kelly); brother Dewey Spooner; sister Kay Sather; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Private family graveside services were held Friday, July 31, at the City of Libby Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

BIRTHS

Kymber Carpenter-Camen

Kymber Carpenter-Camen was born on July 25 at 3:53 a.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby Mont. She was seven pounds, 3.3 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long at time of birth. Her mother is Alexyss Camen. She was delivered by Dr.Kelli Jarrett.