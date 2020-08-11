Obituaries

Corey Robin Kyes, 26, of Libby

Corey Robin Kyes drowned August 9, in the Payette River at Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. He was

born Feb. 25, 1994 in Missoula, Robin was adopted by Frank and Penny Kyes, of Libby, during a loving adoption ceremony. Robin’s sister, Shannon, came along later making their little family complete.

Raised in Libby, Robin was a solid student and enjoyed many sports. His heart was always in wrestling, where he enjoyed much success, including the coveted Iron Man award. Robin attended the University of Montana. He began a career in construction with Poteet Traffic Control, where he found a home working all over Montana for 8 years. He was successful there and rose through the ranks to run his own crews.

Robin met the love of his life, Kristine Fairbanks, in Missoula. They lived in Butte, where they shared their lives as a couple while she completed training at Montana Technical School of Nursing. After her graduation, the couple moved to Nampa, Ida., where Robin worked toward becoming an electrician with Power Plus as a construction wireman. Robin and Kristine began the process of making their commitment to each other “legal” and were busily planning their wedding with much excitement and joy. They were to be wed on September 18, 2020.

Robin lived a big, joy-filled life. He had great fun, happiness, and success. He was an outstanding snowmobile rider. He always prayed for snow! Robin and Kristine spent weekends riding dirt bikes, hiking, camping, and exploring their surroundings. He was greatly loved by his family, friends, and Kristine. He returned that love with the same intensity. Although Robin left us too soon, he left his mark on many hearts and lives.

Robin is survived by his spouse, Kristine Fairbanks; his parents Frank and Penny Kyes; his sister Shannon Kyes; grandparents Delbert Carr and Kathy Drake; and Lois and Marvin Kyes; Aunt Wendy (Joe) Chopyak, Libby; Uncle David Mazza, Park Ridge, Ill.; Aunt Diane (Jim) Schnetter, Columbia Falls; Aunt Deana Edwards, Tampa, Fla.; and Uncle John (Diane) Kyes, Belfair, Wash.; cousins Elena Tolbert, Micheal Schnetter, A.J. Schnetter, Jake Cohenour, Kyle Cohenour, Jake Kyes, Wes Kyes, Lisa Cox, Robert Mazza and Daniel Mazza. Robin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda (Clawson) Carr; Aunt Terri (Carr) Mazza; Sonya Neisess; and Corey Clawson.

Services were held at the Fred Brown Pavilion at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 23. We will have a live stream going for those who cannot attend. We will announce that link on Facebook. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home. Donations can be made in Robin’s name to Lincoln County Snowcat Club, P.O. Box 1180, Libby, Mont. 59923, which will use funds to groom a trail to all his favorite places, smoothing the ride for others. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

Barbara

Janavisa Hoekema, 58, of Troy

Barbara Janavisa Hoekema, 58, died on Tuesday, August 18, at her home in Troy of natural causes. She was born on September 22, 1961 at Long Beach, Cal. to Wilbur E. and Tenaj Farnworth. She graduated from Wood River Valley High School in Hailey, Ida.

Barbara married Russell Peak and they later divorced. She married Dwayne Hoekema on March 11, 2007 at Moscow, Ida. She worked for a number of years at Achievements, Inc. in Libby.

Our beloved Barbara has been called home to her eternal family. Think not of her in sorrow, instead rejoice in the love she so willingly gave all. She leaves us with her gift of values and compassion for the next generation to follow. She will always be in our hearts and we send with her our gratitude and honor of being a small part of her journey here. Goodbye, for now, our love.

She was preceded in death by her father Wilbur Eugene Farnworth, a son Craig Farnworth, grandson Ryker Peak and her maternal grandparents Arzy and Dorathy Lance and Wilbur Glen Farnworth.

Survivors include her husband Dwayne Hoekema, Troy; parents Tenaj and Ron Shank, Libby; son Ronald Peak, Las Vegas, Nev.; grandmother Alice Farnworth; a brother Neal Farnworth and numerous grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com

BIRTHS

Olivia Peterson

Olivia Peterson was born on July 20 at 8:38 a.m. at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Mont. She was six pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long at time of birth. Her parents are Jeremy & Eythana Peterson. She was delivered by Dr. Brian Bell.