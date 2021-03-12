Obituaries

Richard Dick,

Williams

Troy, 85

Richard (Dick) Williams, 85, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 15, 2021, at the Libby Care Center after several years of failing health.

Dick was born in

upstate N.Y. in the town of Allegany to William and Mary Williams. He was the oldest of four children.

He learned a great

appreciation for the outdoors as a youngster where he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and trapping.

After graduating from high school, Dick worked for the State of N.Y. Forestry Department. He later received his Forestry Degree from the Ranger School in Wanakena, N.Y., after which he went on to work for the State of N.Y.

Dick served in the U.S. Army (1958-1960) where he was a member of the shooting team.

Dick met Judy Malanowski of Salamanca, N.Y. and spent a couple years getting to know her. They were married on April 3, 1961 in Little Valley, N.Y.

His career of 31 years with the United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service took his family to Penn., Wis., Wash. and Mont.

He was an active member in his community, including serving as a member of the Troy

Television Board and as a member of the Troy

Volunteer Ambulance for 34 years.

Besides enjoying time with his family, Dick’s other passions included reading, history, and

aviation.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary

Williams, a sister, Mary Oliver, and daughters, Sandra Patricia Williams and Christine (Williams) Dirkes.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy of Troy, Mont.; 7 children, Suzanne Mattson and husband Dave of Kalispell, Mont.; Michael Williams and wife Kim of Missoula, Mont.; Patricia Williams of Troy, Mont.; Julie Williams and

husband Ralph Lotspeich of Naples, Idaho.; Karen Cramer and husband Erin of Stayton, Ore.; James Williams and wife Melissa of Cedar Rapids, IA and Kathleen Williams and husband Michael of Four Lakes, Wash.; grandchildren Terri Mattson, Andrew Mattson, Steven Mattson of Kalispell, Mont.; Alex Cramer and Nolan Cramer of Stayton, Ore.; Caleb Williams and Tyler Williams of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Alexis Lennon of Four Lakes, Wash.; his brother James Williams of Pensacola, Fla.; and his sister Judy Bryant of Perry, N.Y.

Rosary service will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, and Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 8. Both services will be held at the

Immaculate Conception Church in Troy.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Spring Jenee Koehler

Libby, 47

Spring Jenee Koehler, 47, peacefully passed away on the First Day of Spring, March 20, 2021, joining her mother and Heavenly Father.

Spring was born in Hermiston, Ore., on February 16,1974, to Tami and Clinton Koehler.

She attended school in Sydney, Mont.; Bonners Ferry, Idaho; and later graduated from Libby High School.

She is survived by her father, Clinton Koehler (Mesquite, Nevada), her son Bradly Martell (Post Falls, Idaho), her daughters Tracey Martell (Post Falls, Idaho), Tristin Rhoden (Bonney Lake, Wash.), her ultimate gift Zac (Bismarck, North Dakota) her treasured grandson Deagan, her grandmother, Gela Rae Koehler, and her many friends of Troy, Mont., that became like family to her.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Richard “Rich” Lee Thompson

Libby,64

Richard “Rich” Lee Thompson (64) of Libby, Mont. passed away on March 15, 2021, due to complications following a motor vehicle accident on February 25th.

He was born February 21, 1957, in Kalispell, Mont., to Dick and Shirley Thompson.

Rich attended Libby High School, graduating in 1975.

He was the hardest working man we have ever known. He started working for J. Neil’s

Lumber immediately

after graduation and worked his way through the ranks, retiring as

Corporate Engineering Manager of Stimson

Lumber in 2005. Never a man to sit idle, prior to his retirement he started

Thompson Contracting, Inc. (TCI) and recently acquired Granite

Concrete where he

worked until his passing.

Rich enjoyed working with the men and women that helped build these companies which will

carry on in loving memory of him.

We cannot say that everyone that knew him loved him, but we can say that those that loved him knew him. Whatever hard outer shell he had was to protect his big heart.

He loved a good practical joke, especially if he thought of it; time with his family and close friend Colby Yarger; and any holiday or reason he could find to buy a gift or eat frosting.

His grandkids meant the world to him and

being papa ranked high on his list of achievements. His “be careful” was his “I love you” and we got told to “be careful” often.

He married Jo (Hill) Thompson in 1978 and remained friends with her after their divorce.

He met the love of his life, Susan Yarger, in 2009 and was able to be with her during his last moments.

He is preceded in death by his father Dick Thompson, brother

Patrick Thompson, baby sister, Shirley, and his grandparents, Richard and Virginia Thompson, Woody and Mildred (Toots) Bowen, and Mary Collier.

He is survived by his soulmate Susan Yarger, daughter Sara Bree

Bedwell, son Levi (Riki) Thompson, parents Mike and Shirley Collier, sister Cindy (Pat) Isbell, brother Tim (Dusti) Thompson, brother Jim (Lisa) Thompson, brother

Michael (Tina) Collier, two amazing grandchildren – Bowyn Bree and Makoha Lee, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service was held March 27, 2021 at the Libby Cemetery and followed by a celebration at the Fred Brown Pavilion.

“We ask that instead of gifts you express your love to those you value; laugh at a good joke; pay it forward without recognition and eat a spoonful of frosting every chance you get.”

Arrangements were made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

