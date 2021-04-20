Obituaries

Francis George “Bill” Rieley

Libby, 88

Francis George “Bill” Rieley (88) of Libby, Mont., passed away on March 5, 2021, of natural causes.

He was born May 1, 1933, in Great Falls, Mont., to Frank and Avita Rieley of Missoula.

He attended Missoula County High School from where he graduated in 1954.

After graduation, he went to work for the Keno stores in Portland, OR.

From there, he went on to work in the saw mills at Polson, Mont., then Plumcreek and St, Regis saw mill in Libby.

After a number of years at St. Regis, Bill joined the Laborers Union and went out to work on the Libby Dam for 20+ years. He stayed with the Laborers Union until his retirement in 1993.

Bill met Lena May Weingart on a blind date in 1961. They were later married on November 17, 1962, and moved to Libby, Mont., in 1965. He was a father to three sons.

Bill is preceded in death by his father (Frank), mother (Avita), brother (MIke), and granddaughter (Lauren May).

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 plus years,

Lena of Libby; son, Brian (Myja) of Puyallup, Wash.; son Mark of Marysville, Wash.; son Keith (Nancy) of Bellingham, Wash.; three grandchildren,

Sydney and Declan of Puyallup, Wash. and

Mason of Marysville, Wash. ; two nephews, Michael (Kim) of

Missoula, MT and

Patrick of Helena, Mont.

Bill loved bowling and his Lionel trains. He loved his family and loved fishing the Kootenai with his boys every weekend.

He loved people, he loved to laugh and tell jokes, he loved playing cards with his friends.

BIll loved everybody and could get along with anyone. He had no greater love than he had for his Leva. He also so loved his boys, family and friends.

He was a great

husband, father, friend, hard worker, but most of all, he was a great and caring man who had a big heart and cared about everybody.

The Rieley family would like to extend a

special thank you to

Dr. Gunther and all the nurses and doctors at

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for the great care given to Bill.

The family also wants to thank those people who sent cards and flowers along with their thoughts and prayers.

“Husband / Dad”

Remembering you is easy,

I do it every day.

Missing you is the heartache

that never goes away.

by Brian Rieley

Ann Wilson

Libby, 84

Ann Wilson passed away on April 7, 2021

in Libby, following an

extended period of declining health. She was 84 years old. Ann was born on

February 9, 1937, in

Adams, Minn. to Alfred and Louise King.

As a young child, she moved with her family to Eltopia, Wash. and then to Richland, Wash., where she grew up and graduated high school.

She married her high school sweetheart, Gary Wilson, on February 26, 1956. They lived in California and Washington before moving to Libby with five young children in 1962. Together they raised a

family of eight children who all grew up in Libby. In addition to being a mother to her large family, Ann worked together with Gary at the family grocery and hardware stores until 1984.

Ann was an avid

gardener and enjoyed growing a variety of flowers and vegetables in her large, impressive gardens. She also loved children and surrounded herself with them – either her own children and grandchildren or the 60 or so children she fostered, both formally and informally.

Ann also cared for many children in the childcare she operated from her home until her retirement in 1999. She was a caring, generous person who would literally give you the shirt off her back if you needed it.

Ann was dedicated to her children and grandchildren, and they brought a great deal of joy to her life. She was often seen at sporting events rooting on her children and grandchildren from the stands as well as supporting them in their other activities and endeavors.

She was extremely proud of her family, was fiercely and vociferously protective of them, and happy to brag about their accomplishments.

Ann is dearly missed, leaving behind her devoted husband of 65 years, Gary; sister, Julie Rose of Vancouver, Wash.; brother Dan King of Richland, Wash.; daughters Christi Smith (Tracy) of Whitefish, Cathy Spencer (Kurt), Cindy Cooper (Ron), and Amy Gilden (Jim), all of Libby; sons Bert Wilson (Margee) of Denver, Colorado, Jace Wilson of Denver, John

Wilson of Libby, and Eric Wilson (Debbie) of

Thompson Falls;

23 cherished grandchildren, and 34 adored great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John King, and sister, Evelyn King.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at:

