Obituaries

Sharon Starr Fulmer

Libby, 70

Sharon Starr Fulmer, 70, known to friends and family as Starr, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 2, 2021 in Libby. She fought long and hard and was tougher than most.

Starr was born on

February 5, 1951 in

Hardin, Mont., the fifth of seven children, to Herbert and Marlys Zimmer.

She married her high school sweetheart, Joey Caton on February 25, 1968. Together, they had four sons: JD, Ryan, Brad, and Isaac Joel. Starr lived in St. Xavier for many years while working at the Caton Family Store.

She later returned to Libby where she worked at the Caboose Steak House, Ron’s Mobile, and Libby Job Service. She relocated to Ashland, MT in 1983 where she enjoyed her career as Food Service Director at St. Labre

Indian School for 33 years.

It was during her

time in Ashland that she married the love of her life, Gary Fulmer.

On January 1, 1994, she not only became Gary’s better half, but also gained two sons, Kyle and Cameron, that she raised and loved as her own. She was forced to retire early due to health complications from Asbestosis.

Starr is preceded in death by her parents,

Herbert and Marlys;

sisters, Carol and Corliss; nieces, Michelle and

Rhonda; sons, Ryan (1996) and Isaac (1979); husband, Gary; and

parents in heart, David and Mary Caton.

Starr is survived by sons, JD (Sandy) Caton, Brad (Eryn) Caton, Kyle (Khristina) Fulmer, and Cameron (Brooke) Fulmer. Starr’s grandchildren were her heart and joy; Hunter, Colter, Elaina, Colin, Olivia, Isabel, Evan, Pierce, Audrey,

Remington, Ryder, Alex, and Zoe.

Further survived by Shelley (Jackie) Coversup, who she loved as a daughter as well as her family (as grandkids): Tave,

Tiara, Trevor, and Tatyana and their families. Of course, nobody could

forget Pete and Shane who Starr loved as her sons as well. Surviving siblings include, Linda Zimmer, Eugene (Linda) Zimmer, David (Toni) Zimmer, Lori (John) McBride and (special cousins who were like siblings) Penny, Alan, Cheryl, and Pam, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Although she is gone, we know she is completely healthy and whole in Heaven. She loved the Lord and lived each day to follow Him, loving others with everything in her.

Private services will be held in Libby in July 2021. A public service is being planned for a later date in Ashland.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Evelyn Joyce

Shaw

Libby, 85

Evelyn Joyce Shaw Zillmer, 85, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Cabinet Peaks

Medical Center in Libby.

Evalyn was born on July 17, 1935 in Madison County, Mont. to Gerald and Leudema Shaw. She attended grade school in Cardwell, Montana and graduated from Whitehall High School in 1953 with a class of 26 members.

Evalyn played in the school band, was in FHA and was involved with the 4-H Club.

Evelyn married Rolf Franz Ernst Zillmer on January 14, 1961 in Los Angeles, Calif.

She worked as a

secretary for a financial company in LA and as a dental hygienist.

Evalyn and Rolf

traveled a lot and moved to Libby in 1999.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Thomas and Donald, and a sister-in-law Norma.

Survivors include her husband Rolf Zillmer,

Libby; a sister-in-law Lois, Missoula; nephews Steve Shaw, Missoula; Mike (Nyla), Florence, Mont.; Ryan (Debbie),

Helena; Kenny (Audrey); Ellis, Bruce (Deborah), Hillsboro, Oregon; and many more grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was also survived by a lot of super friends and fellow refugees from The Libby Café.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Donald Lee Knauss

Libby, 88

Donald Lee Knauss, 80, passed away April 30, 2021 at his home in Libby, MT.

Don was born July 2, 1940 in Whitefish, Montana to Earl Lee and Clara Jane (Bigger) Knauss. Don was the second of two children. He grew up and attended schools in Whitefish and graduated from Whitefish High School with the

Class of 1959.

He enlisted in the US Air Force and served active duty as an Airman 1st Class from 1960-1964 and the reserves from 1964-1966.

Don’s skills were in radio and radar maintenance and electronic security systems. He was stationed in China and Formosa, then back in the US to work with minuteman missiles during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was proud to have served his country and treasured freedom.

Don’s working career included the Great Northern Railroad in Whitefish;

Columbia Falls Mill; C&C Plywood in Kalispell;

Anaconda Aluminum Plant; and Glacier Park Service. He moved to Libby and worked 28 years for the US Army Corps of Engineers at the Libby Dam as a powerhouse electrician, the last five of those years as a foreman of the electrical crew.

Don enjoyed his co-workers and challenges at Libby Dam. He just loved his work! Don also owned and operated Knauss Electric for 30 years as a Master

Electrician.

Don had a real-heart for God, his country, family and friends. He was an optimist and always grateful to live and work in Montana. Don will always be remembered for being a hardworking man who never complained about anything in his life including health or hardships. He just persevered through it.

He cherished and dearly loved his wife, Janet and all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Don had a genuine

appreciation of the great-outdoors, nature, mountains, rivers, animals and all that goes with it. Hiking, hunting and fishing were a passion. He was an avid reader and loved military history. Fly tying was a

favorite hobby.

Preceding him in death were Don’s parents; brother Richard “Dick” Earl Knauss; and great-granddaughter Taylor Overton.

Survivors include

his wife Janet Knauss of 42 years; his 6 children:

Robert “Bobby” (Caryn) Knauss, Cathy (Sven)

Bergmann, Ronald “Ronnie” Knauss, Kelly (Andy) Bennett, Krystal Mires, and

Bonnie (Brad) Koch; 14 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will take place from 1:00 -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6th at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

A Graveside Military Honors Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7th, at the City of Libby Cemetery.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at:

Memorials can be made to the Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation as this cause relates to a grandchild.(dbafoundation.org)