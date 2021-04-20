Obituaries

Gordon (Bill) Price
Troy, 61
On May 11, 2021,
Ladies man and Outlaw, (Bill) Gordon Price passed away at the age of 61
following a brief battle with cancer.
Bill was born on April 9, 1960 in Libby, Mont.
He graduated high school from Troy, Mont. in 1978 and shortly after joined the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served his country.
He married in 1986
to which a son was conceived, Gordon Levi Price. Bill loved two things, his only son and his
Harley.
Bill was a lifetime
collector, and had a
passion for collecting rocks, coins, antiques,
and more. He helped his community by participating in numerous charities for kids. His friends and family knew him as a
loving and caring guy who would give you the shirt of his back. He died just the way he lived: he wrote his own rules, he fought authority and he paved his own way.
Bill is survived by his son Levi Price (Bobbi) of Alzada, Mont.; his two grandchildren, Izzy and Brodi; his sister Kerri (David) of Valier, Mont., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents,
Gordon Price and Marlene Goettle; siblings, Peggy McDonald and Clint Price.
A private family
gathering will be at a later date.
He’s up in heaven now.
He took the final ride
He’s with the angels now
Flying by his side
He’s riding like an eagle
Beyond where we can see
He took that final journey
Forever riding free
Lynn Golden Walker
Libby, 87
Lynn Golden Walker, 87, died on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Libby Care Center. He was born on November 1, 1933 at
Syracuse, Utah to Golden Steed and Ada Walker.
Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in
February 3, 1953 and served as a Colonel
until being honorably
discharged February 2, 1956.
He made Libby his home in 1966 where he has lived ever since.
In his younger years
he enjoyed playing his steel guitar in a country western band.
His mechanic work always kept him busy later in life. He was 1 of 6 children, and has one remaining sister – JoAnn Gibson of Stockton, Calif.
