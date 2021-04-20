Obituaries

Gordon (Bill) Price

Troy, 61

On May 11, 2021,

Ladies man and Outlaw, (Bill) Gordon Price passed away at the age of 61

following a brief battle with cancer.

Bill was born on April 9, 1960 in Libby, Mont.

He graduated high school from Troy, Mont. in 1978 and shortly after joined the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served his country.

He married in 1986

to which a son was conceived, Gordon Levi Price. Bill loved two things, his only son and his

Harley.

Bill was a lifetime

collector, and had a

passion for collecting rocks, coins, antiques,

and more. He helped his community by participating in numerous charities for kids. His friends and family knew him as a

loving and caring guy who would give you the shirt of his back. He died just the way he lived: he wrote his own rules, he fought authority and he paved his own way.

Bill is survived by his son Levi Price (Bobbi) of Alzada, Mont.; his two grandchildren, Izzy and Brodi; his sister Kerri (David) of Valier, Mont., and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents,

Gordon Price and Marlene Goettle; siblings, Peggy McDonald and Clint Price.

A private family

gathering will be at a later date.

Condolences may be made to Levi Price at:

P.O. Box 16

Alzada Mt, 59311

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.schnackenbergfh.com.

He’s up in heaven now.

He took the final ride

He’s with the angels now

Flying by his side

He’s riding like an eagle

Beyond where we can see

He took that final journey

Forever riding free

Lynn Golden Walker

Libby, 87

Lynn Golden Walker, 87, died on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Libby Care Center. He was born on November 1, 1933 at

Syracuse, Utah to Golden Steed and Ada Walker.

Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in

February 3, 1953 and served as a Colonel

until being honorably

discharged February 2, 1956.

He made Libby his home in 1966 where he has lived ever since.

In his younger years

he enjoyed playing his steel guitar in a country western band.

His mechanic work always kept him busy later in life. He was 1 of 6 children, and has one remaining sister – JoAnn Gibson of Stockton, Calif.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.schnackenbergfh.com.