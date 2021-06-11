OBITUARIES

Audrey Elaine Chiaverini

Troy, 90

Nov.10, 1930 – May 5, 2021

Audrey was born to Palmer and Helen Johnson

in Elgin, Illinois. The family relocated to Los Angeles when Audrey was young.

Audrey later worked as

a waitress in Hollywood

and as a drafting engineer

in Burbank. Her stories about waitressing were epic! One customer, a budding photographer, had no money for tips so left her original photos of Marilyn Monroe instead. She cherished those.

Audrey loved L.A.,

especially dancing to Big Swing Bands (the Paladium being a favorite spot),

celebrity watching, Disneyland, being at the ocean, and raising her three kids in a multi-ethnic neighborhood of San Fernando Valley. Her voice probably still echoes

in the streets there from chastising neighbors who would complain about her eldest son’s electric guitar being too loud.

In the 90’s, Audrey left Burbank and moved to Troy, Mont. She made many friends here, particularly while being the door person at N.W. Music/Hot Club. She loved drives on the quiet roads here especially if she could spot a moose.

Decorating for holidays was a favorite pastime, Christmas being at the top

of her list. Due to physical impairment, Audrey moved to the Libby Care Center and spent the last few years of her life there, once again making many friends and often being a source of

comfort for them.

It is hard to sum up the life of someone who lived for 90 years. She was a woman who experienced WWII yet learned to embrace the cellphones and iPads of the

digital age.

She conquered driving the freeways of L.A. and

even found driving on them relaxing. She hid her true age as a teenager in order to date the handsome Italian WWII Navy vet she fell in love with (he in turn had lied about his age in order to serve). They divorced but at an advanced age he realized what he had given up and tried to win her back…it didn’t work.

She loved being a mom and a grandma; her family was her greatest source of pride. Her grandkids will always treasure her sweetness, sassiness and hugs,

her ability to make them feel warm and loved, her belly laughs, and a shared love

for watching movies. One of the last things she said to a grandchild was, “It’s all love.” Let’s hope that those words echo!

Audrey was preceded

in death by her parents, niece Kathy, nephew Jerry, daughter-in-law Christy, grandson Bill, and daughter Diana. She is survived by sons Frank (Andrea) and Bob; niece Sue; sister Betty; granddaughters Carly,

Shannon, Angel; grandsons Angelo, Dominic, Nick;

great grandkids Hannah, Levi, William, Hemsley, Kathy’s husband Ray and two special friends Pam

and Kelly.

Audrey used the

following verse from the book of Luke as a guiding principle and in the last few days of life recounted how her grandmother recited it

to her often:

“Do to others as you would have them do to you.”

If you want to honor

her life, please perform an act of kindness for someone or make a donation to

Kootenai Pets for Life.

Create a positive echo.

A private family

memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home.

John Ross

Harris

Libby, 74

Dec. 16, 1946 – May 31, 2021

On May 31, 2021,

Johnny “JR” Harris, 74, of Libby passed peacefully surrounded by his family.

He was born December 16, 1946 in Phoenix, Ariz.

to William and Gertrude (Hamilton) Harris.

JR was a proud small business owner of 27 years, where he and his wife sold

a heat stress product he invented.

He served bravely as

a Phoenix Firefighter for

27 years and was also a

Vietnam Veteran.

JR loved Libby, Mont. and it was his dream to

retire here.

John is survived by his loving wife and partner of fifty years Susette; daughter Nicole; granddaughters

Liana and Destiny; his grandson Cruz Antillon;

as well as his loving sisters Paula Nellis and Donna

Newberry; brother-in-law Jerry Nellis; nephews James Nellis and Jason; and nieces Terra and Robyn.

A Memorial Service for JR was held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Celebration of Life

Jane Cline

(Feb. 16, 1934 – April 8, 2021)

Tuesday, June 15

12:00 Noon – 3:00 p.m.

Fireman’s Park in Libby

Please come, share stories, and place your special memories inside

a memory book being created for close family and friends.