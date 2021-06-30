OBITUARIES

Thomas “Tom”

Blinco

Libby, 74

Thomas J. “Tom”

Blinco, 74, of Libby, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Tom was born on

November 18, 1946 to Leslie and MaryJane

Blinco at Anaconda, Mont.

He later worked for the mill in Libby for 30 years until retiring when it closed.

Tom loved the

outdoors! He enjoyed hunting, camping, cutting firewood, and was a fishing enthusiast.

He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, collecting

and wearing baseball caps, and was known for his great big bear hugs, his sense of humor and

contagious smile.

Tom loved to regale anyone who would listen to his stories.

He moved to Libby with his parents when he was a toddler and lived there until 2016 when he moved to Priest River, Idaho to live with his

sister Margaret Bucher, Niece Bobbie and

husband Jody Blakley

and their children (Caleb, Jeselyn, Jacob and Daniel who was Tom’s little

buddy).

Gone but never

forgotten. The twinkle

in his eye will live on

forever.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roger Blinco, Vernon Blinco and a sister Shirley Brown.

Survivors include

his daughter Sarina May Lewis; brothers Bruce Blinco, Steve Blinco;

sisters Rose Greenwell, Margaret Bucher, Nancy Fisher; loving niece

Bobbie Blakley; beloved great nephew Daniel Blakley; many grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other

beloved friends and

relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6, at Libby Christian Church. In honor of Tom please wear your favorite

baseball cap.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Donald W. Rigney

Libby, 71

Donald W. Rigney, 71, passed to be with his maker July 25, 2021.

He was born on

August 6, 1949 to Stance and Martha Rigney in Waynesboro, Miss.

Don married Kay

Sudduth on November 26, 1969 and they had been together for more than

50 years.

Don was an honorable and amazing man. He was an exceptional teacher, homebuilder, a pilot, and lover of motorcycle rides, computer technology,

and his dog Trixie.

Don was a loving and

wonderful husband,

father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a true friend.

He is survived by the love of his life, Kay; two daughters, Valerie McAnally (Kent) and Kelli Rigney-Wolfe (Todd); one brother, Stance Rigney, Jr; many grandchildren, Sabrina, Hillary, Jeremiah, and Anna McAnally, Olivia, Garrett, and Alli Merryman,

Christian and Grace

Stanley, Alyssa and April Wolfe, Andrea, Miguel, Daniel, Gabriel Fernandez Rigney, Jack Guarino, and Bruno Malacarne; great grandchildren, Mason, Logan, and Michael;

chosen daughters, Yvette Fernandez (Christian) and Elise Malacarne; several nieces and nephews. He was honored by being chosen to be “Grandpa Don” for all of the Plank family.

Don started early in life looking out for others. There is not enough space to list all that he has done, but for starters: he was active in Christian youth organizations, the 1st ROTC Cadet Commander at the University of South Alabama, served 27 years of active duty military to include being a Search and Rescue Pilot for the United States Coast Guard in different parts of the world.

Among many awards and military medals,

The Distinguished Flying Cross for saving nine

people off a sailboat in the middle of a hurricane was his most treasured. Don loved helping people, which lead him to become a member of the Lincoln County Habitat for

Humanity and a mentor

to many young people.

In the last days of his life from his hospital bed, Don continued to guide and give life instructions to others.

Don will be greatly missed by all those who love him and those he loved.

He would have liked to share his favorite prayer: “Dear God, Your Will, Nothing More, Nothing Less, Nothing Else. Amen.”

Services were held on Thursday, July 29.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Memorials can be made to “Our Kids,” 201 California Avenue, Libby, Mont., 59923. Please make checks payable to Tammy Brown. Venmo: Kelli-Wolfe-10.

Andrew

Reichow

Libby, 42

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a beloved

father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle and friend.

Andrew Reichow passed away on July 23, 2021 at the Logan Health Center in Kalispell, MT.

Andy was born

on June 21, 1979 in

Hillsboro, Ore.

In 1990, Andy moved to Colorado where he graduated from Arvada West High School in 1998. Andy also attended

college at the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Montana where he majored in Health and Exercise

Science. In 1999, Andy and Jennifer(Brower) Reichow were married and the raised three

beautiful children.

Andy was always

on the move and loved skiing, bicycling (road and mountain) and hiking.

He also played tennis and football at Arvada West High School. One of the highlights of Andy’s youth was serving as a ball boy for the Minnesota Vikings.

Andy worked in the medical field in Colorado, Iowa and Montana in

neurodiagnostics and sleep medicine. Andy is survived by his parents Denise Purdy-Patrick

and Terry Patrick; his grandparents Jerry and Carolyn Reichow; his

children Jacob, Caleb and Ellie; his siblings Jamie Caruso (Jared), Josh

Patrick (Nadia), Tyler

Patrick (Megan) and

Callie Blaz (Teagen). He also leaves behind an entire fan club of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. We will all miss that smile on Andy’s face and that twinkle in his eyes.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the City of Libby Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held in Colorado later this summer for Andy.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made

in memory of Andrew Reichow to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center (CPMC) Foundation/Missions Fund or Libby Christian Church.

Donations can be sent directly to the charities or to Denice Purdy-Patrick, 182 Cabinet Heights Road, Libby, MT 59923.

Arrangements are

under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.

Harvey Francis Ammerman

Libby, 88

Harvey Francis

Ammerman, 88, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Libby Care Center of Cascadia.

He was born October 26, 1932 to Harry G. and Orna (Brooks) Ammerman in Livingston,

Montana.

Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Bursell); parents; two brothers, Stanley and Ralph; and two sisters, Hazel and Louise.

Survivors include two sisters Helen (Earl) Frongner of Idaho and Mary Jane Ammerman of Livingston, Mont.; brother Harry (Leta) Ammerman of Tennessee; stepson David Clarke of Eureka, Mont.; two sisters-in-law; four nephews; and two nieces.

Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Mont.

Online condolences and memories may be shared

Robert

(Bob) Johns

Castle Rock, 80

Robert (Bob) Johns passed away on May 3, 2021 at Castle Rock,

Washington.

Bob was born to parents Ed and Alda Johns on March 1, 1941 at Denver, Colorado.

In his 80 years he had seen a lot of country, both in the U.S. and overseas.

Bob came to Libby in 1962 and became employed at J. Neils Lumber Company.

He went on to work

for the Libby Dam in construction and continued in that field of work until his retirement.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carol, of Castle Rock; grown children, daughter Lorri Kay and four sons, Randy, Doug, Richie and Greg; stepsons, John and Billy; sister, Helen Tarbert; 23 grandchildren,

12 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way); and numerous nieces,

nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dolly; and stepson, Mike.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, at the pavilion at Fireman’s Park in Libby.

Come share a story or two and enjoy. You will find out more of who Bob was and the one thing he liked—food.