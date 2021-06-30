Obituaries

Service Notice: Jeannette M. Maki, 81

Jeannette M. Maki, 81, died on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Libby.

Maryann R. Tolle, 82,

Maryann R. Tolle, 82, died on February 22, 2022 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center.

Elva Fifield, 84, of Libby

Our sweet mother, Elva Johnson Fifield, left this earth to walk the path of her family who have gone to their new home in Heaven. She died on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Libby Care Center, where she had lived for the past year. Elva was born January 13, 1938 in Sandpoint, ID to Harold and Mildred (Weiss) Johnson.

Elva’s crowning glory was her family, so even though she married three times and moved all over, it was her family that fulfilled her life.

She had six children Chris O’Neil; Cheri Croucher (Bob); Mike Venezio (Charlene); Sandi Barbera (George); Jack Venezio (Trish); Matt Venezio (Crystal). Those six children gave her 16 grandchildren, Kami Shultz (Degeo); Jaime Bernal (Rob); Timothy O’Neil; Michelle Sheppard (Gary); Rob Croucher (Jaime); Jerry Venezio; Christopher Barbera (Alexis); John Barbera (Anna); Darian Venezio (Bruce); Shankara Venezio (Jarad); Elain Heilman (Nick); Ivy Simmons; Andrew Venezio (Keisha); Jordan Venezio (Tabatha); Sammy Jones (Tyler); and Issac Venezio.

The 16 grandchildren blessed her with 18 great-grandchildren and she was fortunate enough to be here for 1 great-great-grandchild, Luna Lynn Bernal.

Elva is survived by her siblings Hank Keenen (Donna); Dawn Davis; and Dana Fairbairn (Terry) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elva was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mildred Johnson; sister Sandra; 2 brother-in-laws, Sam Byrd and Rick Davis; son-in-law, Larry O’Neil; and great-grandson, Marcus.

Elva is already missed and always will be.

Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home.

