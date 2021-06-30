Obituaries

Sherrill Leigh White, 79, of Libby

Sherrill Leigh White, of Libby passed away January 24, 2022 at age 79. She was born to E.J. (Bibs) and Edythe L. Olson on October 8, 1942 in Fargo, N.D. The family moved to Montana in 1946. Sherrill graduated from high school in Helena in 1960. While attending the University of Montana she met and later married Robert C. Hamilton. They lived in Missoula, and then in 1973 they moved to Libby.

In 1994 Sherrill married Benjamin C. White I. Sherrill and Ben were active bowlers, pool players, and countless other activities. She continued to keep active with all her many activities till the end. She was preceded in death by Husband Ben, brother Bob and ex-husband Robert.

She is survived by daughter Sheri Hakala of Libby; daughter Kim McCormick (Joe) of Rockford, WA; step-son Ben White II (Sunny) of Eureka; step-son Fred White of Iowa; step-daughter Sam White-Fortier of Eureka; sisters Joayne (Ron) Moore of Alaska; Yvonne (Tex) Pate of Arizona; 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A grave side service will be at 11:00 a.m., May 14, 2022, at the City of Libby Cemetery, followed by a good old fashion wake.

Marcie E. Burch, 72, of Libby

Marcie E. Burch, 72, died on Monday, February 21, 2021 at her home in Libby of natural causes. She was born on March 6, 1949 at Blounstown, Florida, the daughter of Ben and Pearl Hudson.

Marcie E. Burch, 72, died on Monday, February 21, 2021 at her home in Libby of natural causes. She was born on March 6, 1949 at Blounstown, Florida, the daughter of Ben and Pearl Hudson.

Betty Ann Park, 72, of Libby

We lost our angel today, March 3, Betty Ann Park, 72, of Libby, MT passed away at Logan Health Center in Kalispell, surrounded by her husband and children. She was born February 20, 1950 in Orlando, FL to Jack C. and Alma M. (Baker) Culver.

Betty's passion and love for her husband; children; grandchildren; great-grandchild; brother; sisters; nieces; nephews; and friends will always be with them.

Judith Lynn Prosise, 63, of Libby

Judy was born in Loudoun County, Virginia in December of 1958. She returned home to be with family and friends who had gone before her on January 16th, 2022 in Kalispell, Montana. Judy was the oldest of 8 sisters, and grew up in Bluemont, Virginia. She graduated from Loudoun Valley High, Virginia. She married John Prosise in December 1983 in Fairfax, Virginia. Together they had four children; Robert Joseph (Martz) Prosise, Holly Anna Prosise, John Bloss Prosise, and Robert Benjamin Prosise III.

Judy and her husband bought a house and moved to Libby, Montana in 2004. Judy loved children and drove school buses for over 20 years. She drove in both Virginia and Montana, where she worked for Harlows in Libby for six years.

Judy was creative and was always working with her hands. She loved gardening, quilting, knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking, and all sorts of crafts. Judy loved the spring when everything turned green and she could be out in her garden. She loved growing and canning, being outside and camping.

Judy’s grandchildren were her whole world. She loved to spend time with them, create fun things for the to do, make quilts for them, and would do anything for them. Judy was a devoted, loving, caring wife, mother, and grandmother.

Judy was loved by everyone who knew her. She had a great sense of humor. She will be truly missed by all family, friends, and anyone who knew her.

Judy was preceded in death by her father William E. Martz, her sister Lori Jean Riley, and her two sons, Robert Joseph (Martz) Prosise and Robert Benjamin Prosise III. She is survived by her husband John, her daughter Holly Prosise, her son John and wife Jetta Prosise, seven grandchildren: Lillian Nicole Rose, Benjamin Rose, Tristyn John Bullock, Katia Cripe, Asher Jackson Prosise, Raegan Jae Prosise, Rilee Jane Prosise, her mother Evelyn Rohrer, sis sisters Lisa (Joe) Rogers, Karen Curry, Melody Martz, Cassandra Martz, Cathy Riley, and Terrie Riley.

John and Judy and their family are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A “Celebration of Life” Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 16th at 1 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 34754 US Hwy 2, Libby, MT 59923.