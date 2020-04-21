Obituaries and Death Notices

Roberta Jeanette Carabin

Havens Profitt, 80, of Libby

Roberta Jeanette Carabin Havens Profitt, 80, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Libby Care Center.

Services are pending and will be announced. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby.

Charles

Augustus Judkins, 80, of Libby

Ronald Allen Gregg, 60, of

Libby

Ronald Allen Gregg, 60, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Libby Care Center. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 23, 1959 to Phyllis and Larry Gregg. Ronnie spent many years at Boulder River School which he referred to as Cottage 12. He moved to Libby, Montana in April of 1977 and joined the Huntsberger family. He attended Libby Junior High for one year and was fond of his teacher, Joe Masolo. Ronnie would frequently entertain the school with his gymnastics.

He worked at the Lincoln County Sheltered Workshop, later called Achievements as a janitor, silk screener, librarian, and can crusher. He made many wonderful friends at Achievements. He was also proud of the fact that he was the #1 dishwasher at Pizza Hut for 15 years. Ronnie was well known around Libby and attended many events. He loved his $5 walking around money. It was not unusual to see Ronnie plugging in his Boombox to dance and to sing wherever he could find an outlet. He liked bowling and was a gold medal winner in Special Olympics. He also enjoyed going to dinners at the Senior Center.

Ronnie loved the Libby Loggers and was always ready to lead the Logger cheer. He was a Montana Grizzly fan as well. Ronnie never met a stranger and he was always the life of the party. Ronnie had many nicknames including Rocketman, Ronnie ball game, the Batman, and Greggy.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his biological father, Larry. He is survived by his mother Phyllis, brothers David, Robin, and Scott and sisters Tina and Terry along with many nieces and nephews.

Ronnie is also survived by the Huntsberger family, Kate and Gary Huntsberger; Heidi, Tory, Colin, and Gavin Blackwell; Andy, Holly, and Sean Huntsberger; Vince, Amelia, Luke, Alina, and Levi Huntsberger; Jolene, Drew, Kaleb, and Elijah Leeper.

We are grateful for the way the community of Libby embraced Ronnie, he gave us more than he could have ever taken.

Ronnie’s life was made better in later years by the care and love he received at Libby’s Dialysis Lab and at Libby Care Center.

Ronnie loved country music. We imagine him in heaven with John Denver singing, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The Libby Senior Center was close to Ronnie’s heart and if you wish, please send any donations on behalf of Ronnie to Libby Senior Center; 206 E. 2nd; Libby, MT 59923. There will be a celebration of Ronnie’s life at a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenberg fh.com.

Charles Augusta Judkins, 80, of Libby

On April 26, 2020, after a long fight with various medical issues, Charles Augusta Judkins, age 80 passed away at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Charlie was born March 8, 1940 in Banks, North Dakota to Jay Fred Judkins and Borghild Louise (Dahl) Judkins.

At the age of 21 Charlie went to serve his country in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. While in the service he was stationed for most of his time abroad in Germany. When he returned, he moved to Libby, Mont. where he worked at the St Regis papermill for over 30 years until he retired.

He was an active member in the Honor Guard for one year. He was a lifetime VFW and American legion member. Charlie loved to go hunting, fishing or do anything outdoors. He played on a pool league and a bowling league. He always had time to enjoy a cold beer with his many friends at the VFW or American Legion. He was a favorite uncle to his 26 nieces and nephews! He had a very special bond with his nephew Greg Judkins Laasch when he was a young boy that continued until the day he passed with Greg by his side.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jay and Borghild Judkins, his brothers, Duane Judkins of Hugo, Okla. and Leslie Judkins of Bridger, Mont.

He is survived by his brother Jim Judkins, Libby, Mont., Sister Barbara Arthaud of Dickinson, North Dakota, Brother Jack (Wilma) Judkins of Libby, Mont. and twin sisters Elaine Laasch and Eileen Felland of Sagle, Idaho, and 26 nieces and nephews.

Charlie wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and best wishes over the last six months, they meant the world to him.

A memorial will follow at a later date in the coming summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local VFW or American Legion.

Paul Wise,79, of Libby

Paul, 79, fell asleep in death April 24, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 1, 1940 in Sandpoint, Idaho to Russell and Gayle (Armstrong) Wise.

He grew up on the family farm with seven siblings in Heron, Mont. He attended school at Heron Elementary and started High School in Noxon, but made the choice at age of 15 to quit school to help support the family. His work ethic was engrained at a young age and he started his first job at Noxon Dam, having to have Grandpa Russell sign a waiver that allowed him to work at 16.

On May 15, 1964, Paul married Deanna Joy of Polson. After working various jobs, they settled in Libby raising their two daughters, Cheryl and Chris. He worked on the Libby Dam to its completion. Not wanting to pull his daughters away from family and friends, Paul became a Logger. During this time, Dad had continued to get calls from Peter Kewitt to come back to work in cement masonry. So in1992, he and Deanna packed up and traveled with construction to Georgia, Montana, Utah, New Mexico, California and finally Washington. In 2006 he retired on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge job.

In 1976, Paul, along with his wife Deanna, was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. They also raised their daughters to have their own personal relationship with our Heavenly Father Jehovah. One of the Bible truths that Dad held dear to his heart was the hope of living forever on a paradise earth with no more pain, sickness or death. Dad knew this bible truth will come to fruition when Jesus Christ establishes his rulership over the earth.

Dad loved hunting and fishing. He would spend all day on the lake whether he was catching anything or not. Once, after a long unsuccessful day of fishing, his older brother said that he had the patience of Job. He loved being out in creation with his wife, daughters, grandkids and great grandchildren. He also took great pride in keeping his yard beautiful hoping to resemble the paradise he will be resurrected in.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Gayle, three babies (two boys and a girl), sisters, Juanita Waters and Patty Thompson, as well as brother in law and dear friend Skip Thompson.

Paul is survived by his wife of 55 years, Deanna. Daughters – Cheryl (Steve) Caldwell, Crystal (Loren) Dodge. Grandkids – Whitney (Silas) Rogers, Joel (Elizabeth) Dodge, Kaleigh (Austin) Bennett. Great Grandkids – Aubree, Parker Jane, Kason, Kai and Brooklyn. Siblings – Lela Wilson, Gene (Mary) Wise, Harold (Mary) Wise, Joanne Miller and Betty Grigsby along with many special nieces, nephews and beloved friends.