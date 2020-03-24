COVID-19 NEWS & OPINIONS

Coronavirus updates and impacts
Public health officials warn that the coming week will likely be the worst yet for Coronavirus numbers and while New York remains the American epicenter, other hot spots are arising around the country.
President Trump has extended the nation’s “Slow the Spread” campaign until April 30. The federal tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15, and all U.S. states have reported COVID-19 cases.
An economic relief package was passed that promises to provide stimulus checks to many U.S. taxpayers with the first ones arriving later this month.
Anyone travelling to Montana from another state or country must self quarantine for 14 days, and Montanans have been directed by Governor Bullock to stay at home. Non-essential businesses have been closed and restaurants are only allowed to operate under strict social distancing procedures.
Lincoln County’s seven positive cases are spread throughout the county according to the Health Department.
Local shows support at COVID-19 test site
Last week at the COVID-19 Testing Site which is located in the parking lot of the CARD Clinic, a local came to show support through love for her community. Thanks for your positivity. Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanian
Local statistics as of April 5:
Persons tested in Lincoln County 238
Persons with negative results 191
Test results still pending 40
Persons with positive results 7
Recovered 2
Deaths 1
Hospitalizations 1
Montana statistics as of April 5:
Persons tested in Montana 6,789
Persons with positive results 298
Hospitalizations 24
Deaths 6
National/ International statistics as of April 5:
U.S. cases 304,826
U.S. deaths 7,616
Worldwide cases 1,136,851
Worldwide deaths 62,955
Other Resources:
Lincoln County COVID-19 information hotline 293-6295 daily 8 a.m.- 8 p.m
Montana suicide prevention life line 800-273-TALK (8255)
Montana Crisis Text Line Text “MT” to 741741 anytime
COVID-19 symptoms:
According to the Center for Disease Control, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Anyone with symptoms that are not severe and who feels they need medical evaluation is asked to call ahead to the medical facility in an effort to protect others from possible exposure.
If you develop severe symptoms including the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
Who would have thought?
Who would have thought “the virus” Would come to us here
Filling our lives with worry and fear.
Bringing with it Panic and Fuss
Who would have thought it could happen to us
Yet here we all are Alone or in Isolation
I can quickly assure you, it’s neither a picnic nor a vacation.
Who would have thought?
We’d be missing family and friends and hoping this “virus” would soon come to an end.
We miss all the smiles on everyones faces
Going to church and to school and all our favorite places.
Who would have thought that we couldn’t roam and would feel like a prisoner in our very own home.
Sometimes we feel sad and can’t hold back the tears
So we ask God to please help us and ease all our fears.
We try to enjoy the sun and the warm days of Spring.
But we have to be careful of this “virus” thing.
Who would have thought we’d be weary
As the long days drag on and that we’d all be praying “The Virus” soon will be gone.
By Jean Sonju. Libby, Mont.
Cancelled City Council Meeting
a cause for concern
All; At a time when people are looking to their public officials for direction and leadership, our City Council determines their job is just too hard and huddles in their basements, afraid of their shadows.
City business marches on whether this body has the ability to PLAN for the future, or not. You have had a month or more to get your act together. People tire of your incompetence, but, more importantly they are being harmed by it.
Who is going to pay the claims? The reason State and City laws REQUIRE a Municipal meeting on the first Monday EVERY month is to ensure our financial obligations do not get in arrears and harm our vendors.
How can County government, civic groups, businesses, and Churches figure out how to continue business electronically, but the City can’t?
This is unacceptable.
Submitted by DC Orr, Libby, Mont