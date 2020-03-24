COVID-19 NEWS & OPINIONS

Coronavirus updates and impacts

Public health officials warn that the coming week will likely be the worst yet for Coronavirus numbers and while New York remains the American epicenter, other hot spots are arising around the country.

President Trump has extended the nation’s “Slow the Spread” campaign until April 30. The federal tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15, and all U.S. states have reported COVID-19 cases.

An economic relief package was passed that promises to provide stimulus checks to many U.S. taxpayers with the first ones arriving later this month.

Anyone travelling to Montana from another state or country must self quarantine for 14 days, and Montanans have been directed by Governor Bullock to stay at home. Non-essential businesses have been closed and restaurants are only allowed to operate under strict social distancing procedures.

Lincoln County’s seven positive cases are spread throughout the county according to the Health Department.

Local shows support at COVID-19 test site

Last week at the COVID-19 Testing Site which is located in the parking lot of the CARD Clinic, a local came to show support through love for her community. Thanks for your positivity. Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanian

Local statistics as of April 5:

Persons tested in Lincoln County 238

Persons with negative results 191

Test results still pending 40

Persons with positive results 7

Recovered 2

Deaths 1

Hospitalizations 1

Montana statistics as of April 5:

Persons tested in Montana 6,789

Persons with positive results 298

Hospitalizations 24

Deaths 6

National/ International statistics as of April 5:

U.S. cases 304,826

U.S. deaths 7,616

Worldwide cases 1,136,851

Worldwide deaths 62,955

Other Resources:

Lincoln County COVID-19 information hotline 293-6295 daily 8 a.m.- 8 p.m

Montana suicide prevention life line 800-273-TALK (8255)

Montana Crisis Text Line Text “MT” to 741741 anytime

COVID-19 symptoms:

According to the Center for Disease Control, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Anyone with symptoms that are not severe and who feels they need medical evaluation is asked to call ahead to the medical facility in an effort to protect others from possible exposure.

If you develop severe symptoms including the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Who would have thought?

Who would have thought “the virus” Would come to us here

Filling our lives with worry and fear.

Bringing with it Panic and Fuss

Who would have thought it could happen to us

Yet here we all are Alone or in Isolation

I can quickly assure you, it’s neither a picnic nor a vacation.

Who would have thought?

We’d be missing family and friends and hoping this “virus” would soon come to an end.

We miss all the smiles on everyones faces

Going to church and to school and all our favorite places.

Who would have thought that we couldn’t roam and would feel like a prisoner in our very own home.

Sometimes we feel sad and can’t hold back the tears

So we ask God to please help us and ease all our fears.

We try to enjoy the sun and the warm days of Spring.

But we have to be careful of this “virus” thing.

Who would have thought we’d be weary

As the long days drag on and that we’d all be praying “The Virus” soon will be gone.

By Jean Sonju. Libby, Mont.

Cancelled City Council Meeting

a cause for concern

All; At a time when people are looking to their public officials for direction and leadership, our City Council determines their job is just too hard and huddles in their basements, afraid of their shadows.

City business marches on whether this body has the ability to PLAN for the future, or not. You have had a month or more to get your act together. People tire of your incompetence, but, more importantly they are being harmed by it.

Who is going to pay the claims? The reason State and City laws REQUIRE a Municipal meeting on the first Monday EVERY month is to ensure our financial obligations do not get in arrears and harm our vendors.

How can County government, civic groups, businesses, and Churches figure out how to continue business electronically, but the City can’t?

This is unacceptable.

Submitted by DC Orr, Libby, Mont