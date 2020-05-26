LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Concerned citizen urges neighbors to react to

presumably risky Montana Ave.

This is at least my second time in the last few years posting this message. Children are using the access road at Montana and E Cedar St. as a launching pad for their bikes to shoot off down Montana Ave. and across Cedar.

There have already been at least two near misses with cars, not to mention that the road itself is gravel and dirt which is enough to cause a mishap by itself. These children have been warned numerous times, but then they’re right back out there again the next day.

Now come on, we all know that this is a recipe for disaster and one of these days something bad will happen. If you don’t want to speak to you children, speak to the city council and make them barricade access to the access road at the point that Montana Ave. ends. Also, this part of Montana is now heavily trafficked now that there are two new residents on that part of the road.

Let’s do something about it now before something tragic occurs. At that point something will definitely be done, in haste, in a knee-jerk reaction to hysterical parents and angry self-righteous “concerned” citizens.

Dale Chapman, Libby, Mont.

Personal responsibility required to keep vulnerable citizens safe

Sheriffs take an oath to support, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of Montana. We will uphold our oath, protect public safety and respond to our shared constituency through open communication and education as we continue to face the public health risks of COVID-19.

As leaders in your community and the elected officials who represent you and your constitutional rights, we want to ensure we are all doing our part to protect the vulnerable citizens in our state while also keeping Montana open and our private sector business partners thriving.

We all value the rights afforded to us through the constitution and the privileges we have as Montana citizens. In order to keep moving forward, we all have to do our part. Personal responsibility is the only way we can keep our vulnerable citizens safe and our economy open. We will continue to focus our efforts on education and encourage citizens to make public health and safety related decisions based on your own personal circumstances and exposure to and interaction with vulnerable populations. Washing your hands, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and wearing masks are all ways to take personal responsibility.

The statewide face covering order is a public health directive. The directive is not a mandate for law enforcement to issue citations and arrest violators. As your locally elected Sheriffs, we will educate the public about the Governor’s mask directive. We urge you to take personal responsibility and be respectful of all Montana citizens.

Submitted bySheriff Darren Short and other Montana sheriffs