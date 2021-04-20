HISTORY, HAPPENINGS

April 28

1758: James Monroe, fifth

president of the United States,

was born in

Westmoreland

County, Virg.

1930: The first night game in organized baseball history took place in Independence, Kansas.

1932: Yellow fever vaccine was introduced.

2001: Becoming the first

paying passenger in outer

space, American Dennis Tito

paid the Russian space program

$20 million for the ride.

April 29

1945: The HMS Goodall K479 became the last Royal Navy ship to be sunk by a Nazi submarine torpedo in World War II.

1992: Riots broke out in

Los Angeles, Calif., following the acquittal of police officers charged with excessive force in the beating of Rodney King. Over the next three days, 53 people were killed and hundreds of buildings were destroyed.

2004: Oldsmobile built its final car, ending 107 years of production.

April 30

1803: The United States purchased the

Louisiana Territory from France for $15 million, more than doubling the size of the young nation.

1812: The Territory of Orleans became the 18th U.S. state under the name Louisiana.

1900: Casey Jones died in a train wreck in Vaughn, Miss., while trying to make up time on the Cannonball Express.

1945: Adolf Hitler committed suicide 12 years too late in Berlin.

May 1

1840: The first official

postage stamp with an adhesive back was issued in the United Kingdom.

1930: The dwarf

planet Pluto was

officially named.

1931: The Empire State Building in New York City was dedicated.

May 2

1946: The “Battle of Alcatraz” took place, with two guards and three inmates killed.

1952: The world’s first

jet airliner, the De Havilland Comet 1, made its maiden flight, from London to Johannesburg, South Africa.

1972: A fire broke out in the early morning hours at the

Sunshine Mine between Kellogg and Wallace, Idaho, killing 91 workers.

2000: President Bill Clinton announced that accurate GPS access would no longer be restricted to the United States military.

May 3

1948: The United States

Supreme Court ruled in

Shelley v. Kraemer that cove-

nants prohibiting the sale of real estate to blacks and other minorities are legally unenforceable.

1973: The 108-story

Sears Tower in Chicago became the world’s tallest building at 1,451 feet.

2000: The sport of geocaching began, with the first cache placed and the coordinates from a GPS posted on Usenet.

May 4

1776: Rhode Island became the first American colony to renounce allegiance to King George III.

1871: The National

Association—the first professional baseball league— opened its first season in Fort Wayne,

Indiana.

1959: The first Grammy Awards were held, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Born this day: Scott Armstrong, U.S. wrestler and WWE referee; Randy Travis, American singer-songwriter and actor; Bob Tway, American golfer.

1979: Margaret Thatcher became the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Historic Day at the Races for Montana Stallion, Spokane

Spokane was a chestnut thoroughbred stallion

foaled in 1886. Winner of the 1889 Kentucky Derby, he was owned and bred by Noah Armstrong

of Montana.

Spokane was sired by the Leamington son Hyder and out of the mare Interpose by Intruder.

Spokane is the only horse foaled and trained in Montana to ever win the Kentucky Derby. He did it in 1889, the same years Montana was admitted to the Union.

Ridden by Tennessee native Tom Kiley and sent off at 16:4:1 odds, Spokane defeated the heavily favored colt, Proctor Knott and set a new Kentucky Derby record for 1 1/2 miles at 2:34.50.

Spokane also won two other important races, the American Derby and the Clark Handicap. He finished second in the Sheridan Stakes and the Peabody Hotel Handicap, and had a third-place finish in the Pelham Bay Handiccap.

The barn in which Spokane was born, the Doncaster Round Barn, located about two miles north of Twin Bridges, Montana, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.