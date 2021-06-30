HISTORY, HAPPENINGS & BRAIN GAMES

June 30

1377: Foundation stone laid for Ulm Minster, in Ulm, Germany. Will not be completed until 1890, when it becomes the tallest church in the world.

1859: French acrobat Charles Blondin is 1st to cross Niagara Falls on a tightrope

1933: US Assay Offices close in Helena, MT, Boise, ID and Salt Lake City, UT

1942: Robert Ballard, American explorer and discoverer (discovered Titanic wreck in 1985), born in Wichita, Kansas

July 1

1847: 1st US postage stamps go on sale, 5 cent Franklin and 10 cent Washington, NYC

1871: The decimal currency system is made uniform in

Canada

1979: Sony introduces

the Walkman, first popular

portable cassette player

1982: Kosmos 1383, 1st search & rescue satellite, launched

2002: The International

Criminal Court is established

to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against

humanity, war crimes, and

the crime of aggression

July 2

1679: Europeans first visit

Minnesota and see headwaters

of Mississippi in an expedition led by Daniel Greysolon de

Du Luth

1776: New Jersey gives the right to vote to all adults who could show a net worth of 50 pounds

1776: Continental Congress

resolves “these United Colonies are and of right ought to be

Free and Independent States”

1867: 1st US elevated railroad begins service, NYC

1971: USSR performs underground nuclear test

July 3

1767: Norway’s oldest

newspaper still in print, Adresseavisen, is founded (first edition published this date)

1930: US Veterans

Administration created

1947: 252,288 people (record) pass through Grand Central

Station, NYC

1983: American Calvin Smith

sets new world record of 9.93 for 100m in Colorado Springs, beats Jim Hines 1968 mark by 0.02 seconds

July 4

1054: Brightest known super-nova SN 1054 (creates the Crab Nebula) 1st reported by Chinese astronomers

1840: The Cunard Line’s 700 ton wooden paddle steamer RMS Britannia departs from Liverpool bound for Halifax, Nova Scotia on the first transatlantic crossing with a scheduled end

1918: Abigail Van Buren [Pauline Phillips], American columnist and radio show host known for “Dear Abby” advice column, twin sister of fellow advice columnist Ann Landers (Eppie Lederer), born in Sioux City, Iowa (d. 2013)

July 5

1934: “Bloody Thursday” –

Police open fire on striking

longshoremen in San Francisco

1937: Spam, the luncheon meat

is first introduced into the

market by the Hormel Foods

Corporation

1966: Saturn I rocket launched

at Cape Kennedy

2018: Heatwave in southern

Quebec, Canada, kills 33

July 6

1669: LaSalle leaves Montreal

to explore Ohio River

1928: Largest recorded

hailstone at the time 1.5 lbs

(7 inches in diameter) falls in Potter, Nebraska

1945: US President Harry

Truman signs executive order establishing Medal of Freedom

1949: Freak heat wave sent

central coast of Portugal to 158°F for 2 minutes

Break for Independence on Fourth of July Pass

As the Mission of the Sacred Heart was being completed in 1853, General Isaac Stevens, the first governor of Washington

Territory, came through the Northwest with a survey party in search of a northern route for a transcontinental railroad. He assigned Lt. John Mullan with a crew of about 150 men to construct a 624 mile wagon road from Ft. Benton on the Missouri River in Montana to Ft. Walla Walla on the Columbia River in Washington.

The Mullan Road was the first wagon road to cross the Rocky Mountains to the Inland of the Pacific Northwest. It was built

between the spring of 1859 and summer of 1862. It led from Fort Benton, Montana, to Fort Walla Walla in the Washington Territory, and it roughly follows the path of modern-day Interstate-90 through the Rockies.

Mullan Road was designated a historic site by the National

Register of Historical Places in 1975, and the American Society of Civil Engineers designated it a historic civil engineering landmark in 1977.

At this site Captain Mullan and his crew recorded their visit by carving the date into a large Ponderosa Pine tree.

Captain Mullan and his crew celebrated the 4th of July in 1861 on top of this mountain as they took a break from clearing passage for the road they were building over it. Thus the current name of “4th of July pass” today.

