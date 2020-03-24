PUZZLES & THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

THEME: NAME THE ANIMAL

ACROSS

Spoil Delivery service Gallup’s inquiry Madison Square Garden, e.g. One of the Tudors Pinkerton’s gallery member Beneath, to a poet Bird-to-be Not slouching *Koko or Digit *George or Marcel Langley agency Can of worms Pine juice Up to the task Most recent Furnace output Gives a helping hand Veranda in Honolulu *European sea eagle Waterwheel Ladder crosspiece *Valued for its down Steelers’s Chuck Genealogical plant? Treat for Dumbo Hoofbeat sound “To ____ is human” Jim Carrey’s 1994 disguise Garden cultivator

*Roger or Peter *Rocket or Rascal “Random” audience member Mozart’s “L’____ del Cairo” Resin-producing tree Like haunted house Time delay City in Germany Not a bee Pilot’s deadline Not those

DOWN

Pirates on a plank? Black and white treat *Papa or Mama Clown act Perennial garden flower Iris holder *Babe or Wilbur Fraternity letter Politician’s barrelful Curved molding Famous Australopithecus “____ the wild rumpus begin!” Hertz offering Labanotation founder Doesn’t mix well with water Wilma and Fred’s hometown *Dolly Eagle’s nest *Giant or Red *Simba or Elsa Queen of Hearts’ pastry Accustom Not so crazy *Detroit mascot Not quite an adult Perfect houseplant spot Luau greeting S. E. Hinton’s “____ Fish” Chi precursor Place for a square Furry scarf What’s in your e-wallet? Actress Perlman Runs, as on TV Radar flash Indian music Yorkshire river Lode deposits Supreme Court number Make a seam *Tom or Sylvester

April 8

1973: Artist Pablo Picasso died at age 91 near Mougins, France.

1974: At Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Hank Aaron hit his 715th career home run to surpass Babe Ruth’s 39-year-old record.

2005: Over four million people attended the funeral of Pope John Paul II at Vatican City.

April 9

1865: The Civil War ended with the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomatox, Va.

1867: The U.S. Senate ratified by one vote a treaty to purchase Alaska from Russia.

synonym for “traitor.”

1967: The Boeing 737 made its maiden flight, piloted by Brien Wygle and Lew Wallick.

1849: Walter Hunt patented the first safety pin.

April 10

1872: The first Arbor Day was celebrated in Nebraska.

1912: RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on her maiden and only voyage.

1970: Paul McCartney announced that he was leaving The Beatles for personal and professional reasons.

April 11

1968: President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibiting discrimination in the sale, rental and financing of housing.

1976: The Apple I computer was created in Palo Alto, Calif.

April 12

1606: The so-called Union Jack, a combination of the English and Scottish flags, was adopted as the flag of English and Scottish ships.

1861: The American Civil War began when Confederate forces fired on Fort Sumter in the harbor of

1955: The polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, was declared safe and effective.

1961: Russian Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to travel into outer space and perform the first manned orbital flight, in Vostok 3KA-2 (Vostok 1).

1999: U.S. President Bill Clinton was cited for contempt of court for giving “intentionally false statements” in a sexual harassment civil lawsuit.

April 13

1743: Thomas Jefferson, third U.S. president, was born in Shadwell, Va.

1943: The Jefferson Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C., on the 200th anniversary of Thomas Jefferson’s birth.

1964: At the Academy Awards, Sidney Poitier became the first African-American man to win the Best Actor award for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

1970: Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a liquid oxygen tank exploded. The astronauts were able to return safely.

1976: The U.S. Treasury Department reintroduced the $2 bill as a Federal Reserve Note on Thomas Jefferson’s 233rd birthday as part of the United States Bicentennial celebration.

April 14

1860: The first Pony Express rider reached Sacramento, California.

1865: Abraham Lincoln, America’s 16th president, was assassinated by famous actor John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C. He died at 7 a.m. on April 15.

1912: The ocean liner Titanic struck an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. and sank at 2:20 a.m. on April 15, on its maiden voyage from England to New York. A total of 1,514 people died, while 710 survived.

1927: The first Volvo car premiered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

1935: The “Black Sunday Storm,” the worst dust storm of the U.S. Dust Bowl, struck Oklahoma and Texas. It inflicted immense economic and agricultural damage and caused hundreds of thousands of people to relocate, most to California.

1969: At the U.S. Academy Awards, there was a tie for the Academy Award for Best Actress between Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand.

2003: The Human Genome Project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99%

April 15

1923: Insulin became generally available for use by people with diabetes.

1924: Rand McNally published its first road atlas.

1955: McDonald’s first franchised restaurant was opened by Ray Kroc in Des Plaines, Ill.

1965: The first Ford Mustang rolled off the showroom floor, two days before it was set to go on sale nationwide.

1986: The United States launched Operation El Dorado Canyon, its bombing raids against Libyan targets in response to a bombing in West Germany that killed two U.S. servicemen.

2013: Two bombs exploded near the finish line at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Mass., killing three people and injuring 264 others.