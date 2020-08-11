THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

August 26

1920: The 19th Amendment to U.S. Constitution went into effect, giving women the right to vote.

1939: The first televised Major League Baseball game was broadcast on station W2XBS, the station that was to become WNBC-TV; announcer Red Barber called the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York; the Reds won 5-2.

2019: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay state of Oklahoma $572 million in 1st trial against opioid manufacturer.

August 27

1912: The novel Tarzan of the Apes, by Edgar Rice Burroughs, was first published.

1918: U.S. Army forces in Nogales, Ariz., skirmished against Mexican Carrancistas and their German advisors in the Battle of Ambos Nogales, the only battle of World War I fought on American soil.

2000: Singer and songwriter Willie Nelson became the first entertainer in history to have a forest fire named after him; the “Willie” fire started near Red Lodge, Mont., while Nelson was performing a concert there; the fire was started by a motorcycle accident on the Beartooth Highway, and the town of Red Lodge was evacuated because of it.

2003: Mars made its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years, passing a mere 34,646,418 miles away.

2015: 15th Athletics World Championships: Usain Bolt of Jamaica adds the Mens 200m gold to his 100m win.

2017: Former five-weight world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeats MMA fighter Conor McGregor in his debut match in the 10th round in Las Vegas.

August 28

1830: The first steam locomotive, the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad’s Tom Thumb, raced a horse-drawn car, foretelling steam’s role in American railroading.

1898: “Brad’s Drink,” a carbonated soft drink made by Caleb Bradham at his drugstore in New Bern, N.C., was renamed Pepsi-Cola.

1937: Toyota Motor Corporation was founded in Tokyo.

1963: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I have a dream” speech in Washington, D.C.

2009: The elderly male bank robber known as the Geezer Bandit committed the first of 16 armed robberies in Southern California; his most recent heist was Dec. 2, 2011, and he remains at large as of August 2015.

2019: Discovery of 3.8-million-year-old skull of early human ancestor Australopithecus anamensis, found by Yohannes Haile-Selassie, at Miro Dora, Ethiopia, upends previous evolutionary theory published in journal “Nature”.

August 29

1898: Frank Seiberling founded the Goodyear tire company in Akron, Ohio.

1966: The Beatles performed their last concert before paying fans at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

2005: Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast from New Orleans to the Florida panhandle.

2017: Hurricane Harvey sets rainfall record (51.88 inches in Cedar Bayou) from a tropical cyclone in continental US, according to US National Weather Service.

2018:Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers signs NFL record contract extension with the Green Bay Packers; 4 years worth $134m rising to a possible $180m with a record $103m in guarantees.

August 30

30 B.C.: Cleopatra, the ruler of Egypt, committed suicide by allowing a poisonous snake to bite her.

1836: The city of Houston, Texas, was founded.

1984: The Space Shuttle Discovery took off on its maiden voyage.

2017: Hurricane Irma forms near Cape Verde Islands, will go on to become category 5 hurricane.

August 31

1803: Capt. Meriwether Lewis and 2nd Lt. William Clark left Pittsburgh, Pa., headed for St. Louis, Mo., where they would make preparations for the Corps of Discovery Expedition, their epic exploration of the American West.

1888: Jack the Ripper’s first confirmed victim, Mary Ann Nichols, was murdered in London.

1897: Thomas Edison received a patent for his Kinetoscope, the first movie projector.

1920: The first radio news program was broadcast by 8MK in Detroit, Mich.

1997: Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car wreck in Paris, along with her companion, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul.

2006: Edvard Munch’s iconic painting, The Scream, was recovered in a raid by Norwegian police. (It had been stolen on Aug. 22, 2004.)

2012: Apple loses its patent dispute with Samsung in Tokyo, Japan.

2019:India removes citizenship status from 1.9 million people in state of Assam, leaving them off its new National Register of Citizens.

September 1

1715: King Louis XIV of France died after a reign of 72 years, the longest of any major European monarch.

1836: Narcissa Whitman arrived at Walla Walla, Wash., becoming one of the first English-speaking white women to settle west of the Rocky Mountains.

1897: The Boston subway opened and became the first underground rapid transit system in North America.

1979: The American space probe Pioneer 11 became the first spacecraft to visit Saturn, passing at a distance of 13,000 miles.

1985: A joint American-French expedition located the wreckage of RMS Titanic.

2019: Co-founder and CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey has his Twitter account hacked.

2019: Exhibition on Christian Dior sets new attendance record of almost 595,000 in seven months on closing at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.