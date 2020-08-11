THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

September 2

1752: Great Britain and its American colonies adopted the Gregorian calendar, almost two centuries after most of Western Europe.

1789: The U.S. Department of the Treasury was founded.

2013: The new eastern span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened to traffic, becoming the widest bridge in the world.

2015: Earth’s trees number just over 3 trillion according to study in “Nature” by Thomas Crowther of Yale University.

September 3

1777: The flag of the United States was flown in battle for the first time, during the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, near Philadelphia.

1838: Future abolitionist Frederick Douglass escaped from slavery in Maryland by jumping aboard a departing train and riding into the north.

1941: Karl Fritzsch, deputy camp commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, experimented with Zyklon B to gas Soviet POWs during World War II.

2018: 2018 heatwave made summer hottest ever in England, joint hottest for UK according to UK Met Office.

September 4

1882: Thomas Edison flipped the switch to the first commercial electrical power plant in history, lighting one square mile of lower Manhattan. This is considered by many as the first day of the electrical age.

1998: Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two students at Stanford University.

2006: Steve Irwin, an Australian television personality and naturalist known as the Crocodile Hunter, died when his heart was impaled by a short-tail stingray barb while filming a documentary in Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef.

2014: 19th District Court Judge James Wheelis set the highest bail ever recorded in Lincoln County, Montana, when he set a bail of $10,000,000 (ten million dollars) for Larry Mathew Hanson, 45, after Hanson repeatedly violated a restraining order.

2019:YouTube fined $170 million for illegally collecting data on children’s viewing habits by US Federal Trade Commission.

September 5

1774: First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia.

2019: New theory the Loss Ness monster may be a giant eel after DNA study reveals no plesiosaur or sturgeon DNA found.

2019: Erramatti Mangamma becomes the world’s oldest living mother giving birth to twins aged 74 in Hyderabad, India.

September 6

3114 B.C.: The Mayan long-count calendar began.

1522: The only surviving ship of Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition, Victoria, returned to Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Spain, to become the first ship to circumnavigate the world.

1870: Louisa Ann Swain of Laramie, Wyo., became the first woman in the United States to cast a vote in a general election.

1997: The funeral for Diana, Princess of Wales, was held in London. Over 1 million people lined the streets and 2.5 billion watched around the world on television.

September 7

1921: The first Miss America Pageant was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1927: Philo Taylor Farnsworth constructed the first fully electronic television system.

2019: “The Joker” directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix wins the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

September 8

1966: The TV series Star Trek premiered.

1974: President Ford granted an unconditional pardon to former president Nixon, who resigned in disgrace to avoid being impeached.

1988: Yellowstone National Park was closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.

2018: Archaeologists uncover more than 300 gold coins from late imperial period from theatre in Como, Italy.

2019: Typhoon Faxai makes landfall near Tokyo, Japan, with winds of up to 210km/h (130mph).