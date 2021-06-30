This Week in History

September 1

1715: King Louis XIV of France dies after a reign of 72 years—the longest of any major European monarch.

1752: Liberty Bell arrives

in Philadelphia.

1862: Federal tax levied

on tobacco.

1914: The last passenger pigeon, a female named

Martha, dies in captivity

in the Cincinnati Zoo – Ohio.

1922: NYC law requires all “pool” rooms to change name to “billiards.”

September 2

1666: Great Fire of London begins at 2am in Pudding .Lane, 80% of London is

destroyed

1798: First bank robbery in the US: Bank of Pennsylvania robbed of $162,821 at Carpenter’s Hall, Philadelphia.

1898: Machine gun 1st

used in battle.

1930 1st non-stop airplane flight from Europe to U.S.

(37 hrs).

1944: Holocaust diarist Anne Frank sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.

September 3

1833: New York Sun begins publishing (1st daily newspaper).

1916: US President Woodrow Wilson signs Adamson Act, providing an 8-hour day on interstate railroads, preventing a national railroad strike.

1935: First automobile to exceed 300mph, Malcolm Campbell powers Bluebird to 301.129mph at Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah.

1951: TV soap opera “Search for Tomorrow” debuts on CBS.

1964: Wilderness Act signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

September 4

1864: Bread riots in

Mobile, Alabama

1882: in its 1st large-scale test, Thomas Edison’s light bulb is used to light NY’s Pearl Street Station.

1888: George Eastman

patents the first roll-film camera & registers “Kodak.”

1893: English author Beatrix Potter first writes the story of Peter Rabbit for a 5 year old boy.

1927: Charles Lindbergh visits Boise, Idaho, on his cross-country tour.

September 5

1698: Russian Tsar Peter

the Great imposes a tax on beards.

1844: Iron ore discovered

in Minnesota’s Mesabi Mountains.

1882:

10,000 workers march in

1st Labor Day

parade in NYC

1946: Amon Göth, former head of Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp, found guilty of imprisonment,

torture, and extermination

of individuals and groups

of people, the first conviction 4of homicide at a war crimes court.

September 6

1642: English Long Parliament issues Ordinance ordering closure of London theatres including the Globe theatre, once part-owned by William Shakespeare.

1716: 1st lighthouse built in north America (Boston).

1839: Cherokee Nation unites and ratifies constitution at Tahlequah, Okla.

1909: New York Times headline announces American explorer Robert Peary had discovered the North Pole five months earlier.

September 7

1888: Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator at State Emigrant Hospital on Ward’s Island, New York.

1914: NY Post Office Building opens to public.

1921: In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the first Miss America Pageant, a two-day event, is held.

1935: Romantic comedy film “Page Miss Glory” starring Marion Davies premieres in the USA.

1936: Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) begins operation.

September 1

No Rhyme

(Nor Reason) Day

September 2

National

V-J Day

September 3

College Colors Day

September 4

National Wildlife Day

September 5

Be Late for Something!

September 6

Read a Book

September 7



Grandma

Moses Day

Courtesy of

nationaldaycalendar.com