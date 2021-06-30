This Week in History

September 1
1715: King Louis XIV of France dies after a reign of 72 years—the longest of any major European monarch.
1752: Liberty Bell arrives
in Philadelphia.
1862: Federal tax levied
on tobacco.
1914: The last passenger pigeon, a female named
Martha, dies in captivity
in the Cincinnati Zoo – Ohio.
1922: NYC law requires all “pool” rooms to change name to “billiards.”
September 2
1666: Great Fire of London begins at 2am in Pudding .Lane, 80% of London is
destroyed
1798: First bank robbery in the US: Bank of Pennsylvania robbed of $162,821 at Carpenter’s Hall, Philadelphia.
1898: Machine gun 1st
used in battle.
1930 1st non-stop airplane flight from Europe to U.S.
(37 hrs).
1944: Holocaust diarist Anne Frank sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.
September 3
1833: New York Sun begins publishing (1st daily newspaper).
1916: US President Woodrow Wilson signs Adamson Act, providing an 8-hour day on interstate railroads, preventing a national railroad strike.
1935: First automobile to exceed 300mph, Malcolm Campbell powers Bluebird to 301.129mph at Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah.
1951: TV soap opera “Search for Tomorrow” debuts on CBS.
1964: Wilderness Act signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
September 4
1864: Bread riots in
Mobile, Alabama
1882: in its 1st large-scale test, Thomas Edison’s light bulb is used to light NY’s Pearl Street Station.
1888: George Eastman
patents the first roll-film camera & registers “Kodak.”
1893: English author Beatrix Potter first writes the story of Peter Rabbit for a 5 year old boy.
1927: Charles Lindbergh visits Boise, Idaho, on his cross-country tour.
September 5
1698: Russian Tsar Peter
the Great imposes a tax on beards.
1844: Iron ore discovered
in Minnesota’s Mesabi Mountains.
1882:
10,000 workers march in
1st Labor Day
parade in NYC
1946: Amon Göth, former head of Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp, found guilty of imprisonment,
torture, and extermination
of individuals and groups
of people, the first conviction 4of homicide at a war crimes court.
September 6
1642: English Long Parliament issues Ordinance ordering closure of London theatres including the Globe theatre, once part-owned by William Shakespeare.
1716: 1st lighthouse built in north America (Boston).
1839: Cherokee Nation unites and ratifies constitution at Tahlequah, Okla.
1909: New York Times headline announces American explorer Robert Peary had discovered the North Pole five months earlier.
September 7
1888: Edith Eleanor McLean is 1st baby to be placed in an incubator at State Emigrant Hospital on Ward’s Island, New York.
1914: NY Post Office Building opens to public.
1921: In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the first Miss America Pageant, a two-day event, is held.
1935: Romantic comedy film “Page Miss Glory” starring Marion Davies premieres in the USA.
1936: Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) begins operation.
ON THIS DAY…
September 1
No Rhyme
(Nor Reason) Day
September 2
National
V-J Day
September 3
College Colors Day
September 4
National Wildlife Day
September 5
Be Late for Something!
September 6
Read a Book
September 7
Grandma
Moses Day
Courtesy of
nationaldaycalendar.com