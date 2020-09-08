THIS WEEK IN HISTORY & PUZZLES

September 16

1630: The settlement of Shawmut was renamed Boston.

1857: The song “Jingle Bells” by James Pierpont was copyrighted under its original title, “One Horse Open Sleigh.” (The song, now considered a Christmastime perennial, was actually written by Pierpont for Thanksgiving.)

2018: Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall near Jiangmen City, China, winds 120 miles an hour cause tower blocks in nearby Hong Kong to sway.

2019: Guantánamo Bay is the world’s most expensive prison at US$13 million per prisoner according to investigation by “The New York Times”.

September 17

1983: Vanessa Williams became the first black Miss America.

2015: US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports 2015 Northern Hemisphere summer hottest on record.

2019: Indonesia raises the female marriage age to 19, in line with males, to curb child marriage.

September 18

1851: The New York Times began publishing.

1870: Old Faithful Geyser was observed and named by Henry D. Washburn during the Washburn-Langford-Doane Expedition to Yellowstone National Park.

1873: The U.S. bank Jay Cooke & Company declared bankruptcy, triggering a series of bank failures.

1895: Daniel David Palmer, the founder of chiropractic, gave the first chiropractic adjustment.

1919: Fritz Pollard became the first African-American to play professional football for a major team, the Akron Pros.

1970: Rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix, 27, died of a heroin overdose in London.

1977: Voyager I took the first photograph of the Earth and the Moon together.

2009: The final episode of The Guiding Light was broadcast, ending the soap opera’s 72-year run.

2016: Earliest known fishooks at 23,000 years old discovered on Okinawa Island, Japan, findings published in PNAS journal.

2019: Indian government proposes a ban on e-cigarettes.

September 19

1468: Johanes Gutenburg, inventor of the printing press, died in Germany.

1881: 20th U.S. President James Abram Garfield died in Elberon, N.J., of a gunshot wound received July 2, 1881. (He became the second president to be assassinated. His assailant, a mentally ill man named Charles J. Guiteau, 40, was convicted of murder and hanged on June 30, 1882.)

1952: The United States barred actor/producer Charlie Chaplin from re-entering the country after a trip to England. Chaplin moved to Switzerland and never returned.

1959: Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev was barred from visiting Disneyland due to security concerns.

1982: Computer scientist Scott Fahlman posted the first documented emoticons 🙂 and 🙁 on the Carnegie Mellon University Bulletin Board System.

1991: Ötzi the Iceman, a naturally mummified man who lived 3,300 years ago, was discovered in the Alps by German tourists.

2003: Hurricane Isabel caused a rain of frog eggs in Berlin, Conn. The eggs came from North Carolina.

2008: Greg Maddux pitches his 5,000th career inning against the San Francisco Giants.

2019: North America has lost 3 billion birds (29%) since 1970 according to analysis published in “Science”.

September 20

1973: Billy Jean King beat Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match.

2001: In an address to a joint session of Congress and the American people, President George W. Bush declared a “war on terror.”

2005: Richard Sumner, a British artist suffering from schizophrenia, went into a remote section of Clocaenog Forest in Denbighshire, Wales, handcuffed himself to a tree and threw the keys out of his reach. His skeleton was discovered three years later. There were signs that he may have later changed his mind.

2013: Alex Rodriquez sets new MLB record with 24 Grand Slam home runs for the New York Yankees.

2019: Batman Day – 80th anniversary of the first Batman comic.

September 21

1780: During the American Revolution, American General Benedict Arnold met with British Major John Andre to discuss handing over West Point to the British, in return for the promise of a large sum of money and a high position in the British army. (The plot was foiled and Arnold, a former American hero, became synonymous with the word “traitor.”)

1881: Chester Alan Arthur took the oath of office to become the 21st president, following the death of James Garfield, who was mortally wounded by an assassin on July 2 in Washington.

1912: Bugs Bunny animator Chuck Jones was born in Spokane, Wash.

1937: “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkein was first published.

1968: Singer Jeannie C. Riley became the first female performer to top the Billboard Country and Pop charts simultaneously, with “Harper Valley P.T.A.”

1981: Sandra Day O’Connor was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate as the first female Supreme Court justice.

2008: The final home game is played at Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles..

2017: Discovery of the first brainless animal that sleeps, the jellyfish Cassiopea, research published in “Current Biology” by Caltech scientists.

September 22

1862: President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves in only the Confederate States of America.

1888: The first issue of National Geographic magazine was published.

1889: Philosopher Martin Heidegger was born in Messkirch, Baden, Germany.

1975: Sara Jane Moore tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford but was foiled by Oliver Sipple.

1994: The television sitcom Friends, about six young adults living in New York City, debuted on NBC.

2011: Scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research announced their discovery of neutrinos breaking the speed of light.

2015: Volkswagen admits that 11 million cars have been wrongly programmed to appear to emit lesser emissions than they are.

2018: Singer Rihanna is appointed as an ambassador for Barbados.