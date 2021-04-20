From the Desk of— Chief Scott Kessel, Libby Police Department

Hello to our Libby community!

As your Chief of Police, I have been asked to contribute an occasional column to the Montanian as a way for the police department to stay in touch with you, the Libby community.

We are your police department and proud to be a part of the community we serve.

Spring is finally here, and school is nearly over for the year. Please use extra care while driving on city streets:

– Children are unpredictable and can appear out of nowhere.

– Motorcycles are out and about and can be hard to see.

– More people are out walking in the evening.

As Spring arrives, the grass is also growing and so are the weeds. The Mayor and City Council have placed a priority on making our city look good and directed the Libby Police Department to enforce those city ordinances that apply. Below is a copy of the City Ordinance 8.08 for residents to reference regarding this issue and more.

Lastly, I would like to remind everyone to lock up your cars and property, watch out for your neighbors, and don’t hesitate to call the dispatch center when something is suspicious, 293-4412 extension 0.

Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Chief of Police.

It’s important to me that

the community knows I am available to address any

questions and concerns.

Please call 293-3343 to

arrange a meeting.

Scott Kessel

Chief of Police

Libby Police Department

City of Libby Ordinance 8.08:

RUBBISH, GARBAGE AND JUNK VEHICLES

8.08.010 –

Accumulation of trash and junk prohibited.

A) It shall be unlawful for the owner of any lot or

parcel of land, whether vacant, occupied, improved, or unimproved, within the city, or any agent in charge of such property, to allow or permit brush, trash…

Campers find field of future dreams with Libby Loggers

Above: Libby Loggers Aydan Williamson, Tripp Zhang, Caden Williams, Kiye Jenkins, Hunter Hoover and Tucker Masters were joined by Libby area youth at Lee Ghering Field for a day of catching, running, batting, and mastering the game of baseball.

Coaches Kelly Morford and Micah Germany were on hand for support, but the Loggers players had every young protégé in an unbreakable educational trance for the entire morning on the field.

Below: Tripp Zhang delivers a whiffle pitch from the pitcher’s mound to one of the aspiring athletes who came to gather some expert tips from the Libby

Loggers baseball team during the 2021 Baseball Camp held on Saturday, May 1.

Photo by

Misty Yeadon-Webley

Free Fishing

Mother’s Day

Weekend

As per bipartisan bill SB 61, introduced by

Senator Pat Flowers and signed into law by Governor Gianforte on February 23 of this year, fishing across Montana is free on both May 8 & 9.

Mother Birds Active

in month of May

by Brian Baxter

For many of us in northwest Montana, being surrounded by Mother Nature’s beauty is one of, if not the major reason for choosing to reside in this incredible area. We immerse ourselves in nature through lifestyles, occupations, daily habits, recreational pursuits, and inner beliefs are intimately connected to our natural world.

Generally speaking, the month of May in our region is the most active month for resident, migrating, and irruptive bird species and can be a great time to observe and learn more about our fine feathered friends. Diverse species find mates, construct nests, defend territories, lay eggs, and protect and rear young in a variety of methods. In honor of Mother’s Day on May 9, a look into various interesting relationships of mother birds and their young reveals some unique traits.

Resounding from both deep woods and wet areas, the “who-cooks-for-you” call of the Barred owl can be heard. These owls usually nest in tree hollows, but sometimes use old hawk nests. Hens rearing owlets are extremely territorial and will aggressively defend the nest by tenaciously hooting, attacking with their beak, or accurately striking intruders with their talons. All three defenses sometimes used at once.

American avocet adults – both male and female – don a buffy-orange plumage on head and neck during breeding and build nests together. These shorebirds scrape out depressions in the ground…

Continued on Page 6

Montana and Federal Income Taxes Due

Department of Revenue warn of tax scams

Submitted by Montana Department of Revenue

The Montana Department of Revenue warns all Montanans to be aware of numerous scams and frauds related to their tax information and refunds.

Some common tax season scams include:

Paying for a refund: If a caller says they have your tax refund, but you’ll

have to pay a “fee” to receive it, it’s a scam. The Department of Revenue will never demand money before giving you your refund.

Threatening arrest, or seizure of your property: Taxpayers have received letters saying they owe taxes to Montana, and that the state will seize their

property, or even file a warrant for their arrest.

Unclaimed Property, for a fee: The Department of Revenue returns unclaimed assets, such as insurance payouts, mineral royalties or old bank balances, to thousands of Montanans each year. You do not have to pay a fee to collect your own unclaimed property if you submit a claim directly with the department. Search at https://tap.dor.mt.gov to see if you have property with the department.

Phishing for data: Don’t click links on unsolicited emails. These links could infect your computer with malware that can jeopardize the security of your

personal data such as your Social Security Number or banking information.

The Department of Revenue may contact individual taxpayers or businesses by phone, but in nearly all cases we will call only after sending at least one letter by U.S. mail. Such calls may come from our Collections Unit to discuss past-due taxes or a payment plan, or to verify information. For more information on our Identity Verification letters, visit MTRevenue.gov/fraud.

Do not provide personal information if you are not sure who you are talking to. To verify a call or a letter you received is from the Department of Revenue, call our Call Center at (406) 444-6900.

Montana and federal individual income tax returns are due May 17.