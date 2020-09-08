9/11 Remembered on 19th Anniversary of September 11, 2001

Troy Fire Department volunteers hold vigil as members of VFW Post # 5514 and its Auxiliary look on during a Friday evening ceremony held in remembrance of 9/11. Each year since the attacks transpired in 2001, ceremonial sirens, traditional bells of memoriam for servicemen lost, the Firemen’s prayer and a bagpipe recording of “Coming Home” are heard alongside the firehouse on 3rd Street in Troy as the day comes to a close.

The Libby Volunteer Fire Department again raised a flag at the corner of Mineral Avenue and Hwy 2 in Libby to honor all lives lost on September 11, 2001. This year marked the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks which killed 2,977 people in New York City, Washington D.C. and Arlington, VA. As the golden hour this past Friday emblazoned the flags displayed and held, LVFD members Ryan Andreessen, Kyle Keller and Dan Davis stood once more with the memorial placed that morning. Photos by Stacy Bender, The Montanian

2020 Yaak Wings Walkers bring $4500 and counting to this year’s funding drive

by Stacy Bender

“I am always surprised by the total number of walkers each year, as not everyone is together in one group, some even walk from home,” shared Roberta Deneau, Wings Walk organizer, as this past weekend’s event came to a close. In all, 51 members of the Yaak Community and surrounding areas turned out on Saturday, September 12, for this year’s event along Yaak River Road.

Coming in to this year’s walk, $4,500 in pledges had been received to benefit Wings Regional Cancer Support. The non-profit cancer organization which helps to defray out-of-pocket expenses – such as housing, transportation, meals – associated with cancer treatment for many across NW Montana has proven a lifeline of support for many of those who walked and are still battling various forms of the disease.

Every year those pledges come trickling in from across the country for months both before and after the event. In 2019, $2,230 in pledges had been collected as the annual walk began. That total then climbed to over $13,500 by December 31.

To date and with this year’s $4,500 in starting pledges received, the Yaak Wings Walkers have currently raised over $83,500 and counting.

“It’s just remarkable what our walkers do for Wings each year. Especially this year, with so many of our fundraising events cancelled,” said Deneau, humbled by the steadfast generosity.

To follow the progress of this year’s fundraising campaign, or to find out how to become involved through future events and support, please visit the Yaak Wings Walkers Facebook page.

The Waaki Whitetail Wings Walkers and their support team gathered for a photo as they prepared for departure. Each year the team turns out in spirited attitude and attire to lift awareness and has raised from $3,000 – $5000 annually for every mile walked. Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Local volunteers

distributes food

boxes to hundreds

Fork-lift operator, Thomas Brown who has been volunteering since day-one assisting the truck driver with unloading the large semi. Photo by McKenzie Williams, The Montanian.

By McKenzie Williams

On Thursday, Sept. 10, a relatively small group of hardworking, committed, and efficient local volunteers gathered to distribute 1,456 boxes of fresh produce.

The food boxes were provided through Farmers to Families which is a program thorough USDA’s Agricultural Market Service. Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, they can purchase and distribute agriculture products to those in need. This program also helps farmers who could otherwise end up having wasted, rotten crops.

Farmers everywhere have had to destroy large quantities of food after demand collapsed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Buyers including restaurants, hotels, and schools no longer need ingredients, which has contributed to the decreased demand.

With no way to put it on the market for profit, Farmers to Families has provided a supplemental income by purchase and placement of food to families in need.

The federal government launched a program to redistribute this food, setting aside $3 billion for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to buy it up and send it to struggling Americans.

Libby Scatterguns in top form at State Tourneys

By Brian Baxter

Left Photo: Left To Right: Coach Cirian and Maverick Owens. Right Above: Left To Right: Maverick Owens and Scot Hanson, winners of the Parent / Offspring Team Award. Photos courtesy of Libby Scatterguns

Once again, Libby’s own scatter-gunners represented themselves and our community in top fashion at the Montana State American Trapshooting Association Shoot 2020 in Helena, Montana. One of our groups young men, Maverick Owens, excelled in several categories and was recognized for his achievements. Club Coach and avid shooter Mike Cirian nominated young Mr. Owens for the Bill Beyl Memorial Scholarship, and Owens was awarded that honor from Gary Delin. Scot Hanson won the Short Yardage Championship, and Scot Hanson along with Maverick Owens won the Parent / Offspring Team Award for the Preliminary Handicap Event. Young Owens further excelled, by also shooting 195 / 200 singles targets to win the 2020 Montana State Junior Singles Championship, and shot his first 50 straight in the singles. Coach Mike Cirian also faired well by shooting 99 / 100 to win Preliminary Singles Class-A-Open, 96 / 100 to win Preliminary Handicap Mid-Yardage-Open, and shot 100 straight to win the Lithin Motors of Helena Open Singles Champion. Mike Hobbs also won the Senior Vet Double Championships.

Libby Scatterguns offer Trap, Skeet, and Five-Stand shooting sports. Also a variety of fun shoots, host charity shoots and is the home field for the SCTP Libby Rock Crushers. The guys and gals have a lot of fun, and are excellent shooters too. The Libby Scatterguns have two Trap fields, one Skeet field, and one Five-Stand course. Interestingly, they also hold a nine week Winter Trap and Skeet League each year starting in January. The Club also has a Turkey Shoot each spring, hosts the Pink Shoot, which is a charity shoot, and the Ironman Shoot each fall. They also have an awesome youth program in the Libby Rock Crushers. The range out on Farm-To-Market Road, across from the Libby Airport is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the summer, and from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the winter. For more information email mcirian@msn.com, see their Facebook Page at Libby Scatterguns, or call 293-9935 or 293-4608. Folks can also email scatterguns56@gmail.com.