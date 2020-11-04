A look back at Montanian Headlines throughout the 2020 year

Libby Volunteer Ambulance turns 50, seeks EMTs

January, 8, 2020

LVA was founded on Jan. 1, 1970 and will celebrated 50 years of service to the community. They are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to responding to local 911 calls. Volunteer EMTs are the heart of our community’s ambulance service, and they have been for fifty years. LVA EMTs are on call 24-7 to provide basic medical care and transportation to medical facilities for locals in emergency situations.

Friday COIVD Cruisin’

April 8, 2020

April 3, car loads of locals emerged from self quarantine to cruise Mineral Ave. in Libby in a creative effort to see and support each other while still social distancing. Traffic was heavy, especially compared to what it has been since only essential businesses have been able to open. Horn honking, waving, and even a few conversations from car to car helped locals to once again feel connected and supported by each other.

New scholarship established to honor Troy’s Ceanna Diller

May 13, 2020

A new scholarship foundation and fund has been set up in the name of recently deceased, Ceanna Diller. Diller was known as a great friend to all, including her animal friends. As a high school senior, she volunteered at the Troy Senior Citizen’s Center. She acted as Troy’s National Honors Society President. Diller was a member of the D.C. and Montana Close Up groups, and she also received a Presidential Award. May her memory live on.

Kootenai Highland Gathering and Celtic Games Succeed Again

July 29, 2020

Thanks to the efforts of Tammy Blackburn, Dee Teske, Angie McLaury, scores of exceptional athletes, the River Bend Restaurant staff, diverse vendors, and appreciative members of the community, the recent Kootenai Highlanders’ event was an astounding success once again. Over 85 athletes competed this year, with multiple state records broken, and two world record attempts made.

2020 Yaak Wings Walkers bring $4500 and counting to this year’s funding drive

September 16, 2020

In all, 51 members of the Yaak Community and surrounding areas turned out on September 12, for this year’s event along Yaak River Road. Coming in to this year’s walk, $4,500 in pledges had been received to benefit Wings Regional Cancer Support. This helps to defray out-of-pocket expenses – such as housing, transportation, meals – associated with cancer treatment for many across NW Montana has proven a lifeline of support for many of those who walked and are still battling various forms of the disease.

Judy Graham Memorial Playground opens at Libby Elementary School

October 7, 2020

October 5, a project of love and honor just 10 months in the making came to fruition on the front lawn at Libby Elementary School. Judy Graham, a long-time, loving educator for Libby Public Schools passed away on the morning of November 23, 2019. Because Judy left such a lasting impression on the Libby community, her fellow educators, and countless young children, the idea of erecting a playground in her honor was shared with the Graham family who welcomed the gesture with open arms. Judy was an elementary and early childhood educator across the Libby community for nearly 30 years before she passed.

Cow in Care Center’s cafeteria brings joy to residents

February 26, 2020

Not in 100 years, did anyone think they’d see a cow in the cafeteria of Libby Care Center. Last year, however, activities director Liz Guerra-Camignani brought a cow, chickens, turkeys, goats, and bunnies to the Care Center’s Farm Day and it was just the start of her vision for engaging activities for Care Center Residents. The goal is to keep getting the word out in our community about fun new things happening at the Care Center, because community involvement is key to her being able to plan new activities for the residents.

Volunteers Take on a 10,000 Pound Veggie Venture

May 6, 2020

A warm breeze can carry more than the sun’s embrace and the sweet smell of wildflowers when situations seem dire; it can bring hope, generosity, and in this case, a dump truck full of potatoes. A dump truck filled to the brim with Clearwater seed potatoes arrived at the front porch step of FIP and left back for Kalispell 10,000 pounds lighter. Potatoes were distributed to community members.

Libby Senior Center, Pillar of Senior Support, Seeks Volunteers

July 29, 2020

In a time of COVID, loneliness and isolation, have struck many of the most vulnerable in our communities and made them islands: senior citizens who are more likely to live alone or live immunocompromised. Fortunately for Libby, the Libby Senior Center (LSC) stands at the ready to provide medical supplies, entertainment, and meals for seniors in need. If you are unable to volunteer but still want to help, financial donations or donations of durable medical equipment and books are welcomed as well. If you wish to find out more information on how you can help seniors in the community, LSC can be found on Facebook and contacted by phone at 293-7222.

Ongoing guttural demolition

uncovers a wall of memories

November 11, 2020

Discovered during ongoing interior demolition work currently underway inside the former Eagles Lodge of Libby, a memorial once painted upon a foundational concrete wall was re-exposed on the afternoon of Nov. 4, 2020. A photo of the newly re-discovered memory wall was shared online by Thomas Eaker of Libby who has been actively working at the Mineral Avenue and 2nd Street guttural-demolition site. Nov. 5, further removal of the wall which once covered the memory wall would reveal the date (1987) and artist’s signature (Todd Berget) painted just above the soaring eagle’s wing.

Public Schools Quick to Respond

During Covid-19 Closure

March 25, 2020

March 19, all Montana schools were ordered to close because the Governor wanted social distancing. This included my school, Libby Elementary. All of this started in China at the end of 2019 with one case of a new disease, coronavirus, or COVID-19. When the schools first shut down, the staff came together to create a plan of action. They decided to send lunches and school work on the buses or have students pick it up in town. This started on Tuesday, March 21. The bus runs four hours later than normal and delivers lunch and breakfast for the next day. They are giving lunch to any kids. The bus has nice people on it; usually two teachers helping and a bus driver. Getting lunches has really helped because my parents are at work and having the same thing everyday would not be fun.

Black Lives Matter Demonstration at County Courthouse Floods California Avenue in Libby

June 17, 2020

There is no other way to start the story of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and counter protests lining either side of California Avenue Thursday evening than by the death of George Floyd. Pictured: Black Lives Matter Protesters take a knee at the Lincoln County Courthouse Thursday, June 11.

Libby Volunteer Firefighters receive Historic donation

August 5, 2020

July 30, the Libby Volunteer Fire brigade held their annual barbeque, a chance to get together at Fireman’s Park in Libby. Firemen got to honor and chat with Marshall Warrington. The firemen received a donation of his original 1950’s“Bonker” suit, complete with pants, jacket, helmet and boots. Warrington who is now a sprightly 91 years old man, said he retired from the department, “In 1973 or so,” Although Warrington was not certain what year he actually began fighting fires for our community, after consulting with Chief Tom Wood and a few others, it was determined that Warrington started volunteering in 1957 at the age of 28.

Turkey Dash Delivers Support for

Kootenai Kiwanis

December 9, 2020

“The Turkey Dash is truly a great time for all involved, but most importantly it’s about our awesome friends and neighbors coming together to help those in need,” shared Gordon. Huntsberger noted that the Kiwanis Organization is extremely grateful for the generous gift provided on behalf of the Turkey Dash and Koats 4 Kids looks forward to applying the funding received towards reorganizational efforts currently underway for the long-standing Winter Gear program which hopes to continue serving those in need of warm clothing for many years to come.