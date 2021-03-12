Baeth family bids farewell to “This Old House” full of memories Libby Volunteer Fire Department to use home for practice burn

ABOVE:

The George and Myrtle Baeth Family of Libby.

Bill, “Boss”, Edith, Ruth,

Ethel, Ted, Kenny

Brad, Edna Mae,

Grandma

Myrtle, Grandpa George,

Betty, Dick, and Mildred.

Katherine Baeth who sadly passed away at the age of three.

The porch at 1040 Mineral

Avenue in Libby was quiet on Sunday evening, March 21. Once filled with the footsteps of a family of fifteen, it will soon become the subject of a practice burn for the Libby

Gloria (Baeth) Byrnes

The George and Myrtle Baeth home, located at 1040 Mineral Avenue in Libby, was built in 1933 for a family with eleven children. Two more children arrived after the build was complete, bringing the Baeth sibling count to thirteen: Bill, Ted, Ethel, Russell (Boss), Mildred, Kenny, Ruth, Edith, Betty, Edna Mae, Dick, Brad and Katherine.

Imagine living in a home with 15 people and a dog named Pat. There were five bedrooms and one bathroom. Back in the 1930’s there were no cell phones, internet, or electronics. Just like The Waltons, it was a house full of love, laughter, and mischief.

The Baeths played cards and listened to the radio for entertainment. My aunt, Ruth Baeth, said, “We were poor, but rich in love.” The kids played outside year-round.

My Grampa Baeth worked at J. Neils Lumber Company while my Gramma wrangled their kids back at home. I am so very proud to be an offspring of this Baeth family clan. We all treasure the memories of growing up in Libby with so many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Our “hot spot” in town was most definitely Grampa and Gramma Baeth’s house. A big yard with so much family close by made for some of our fondest memories – summer potluck barbeques, Christmas Eve, Easter egg hunts, birthday parties, anniversaries and so much more.

Life was so much simpler back then. And now, after 87 wonderful years of the Baeth family’s legacy on Mineral Avenue and the passing of our Uncle Dick this past year, the storied old house is coming down. On March 27, the Libby Volunteer Fire Department will be using our family home for a controlled burn and training.

VFW Post #1548 prepares U.S. Flags for

special retirement and future display

Ellie Cochran, center, VFW Post #1548 Auxiliary President, worked alongside several Auxiliary and Post members on Saturday, March 13, to inspect and prepare U.S. Flags for the 2021 Flag Program offered by the local post.

by Moira Blazi

On Saturday, March 13, members of VFW Post #1548 and its Auxiliary were busy preparing flags for the post’s 2021 Flag Program season. The annual preparations involve inspecting all flags currently at ease for future display, retiring those which cannot be reutilized, laundering those which need to be cleaned, and making sure the stars and stripes are ready for a new year of flying across the

community.

For the past several years, the Libby VFW post has been offering local businesses an opportunity to sign-up annually for flag delivery, proper flag display, and proper retirement of said flags at the open and close of several dates each calendar year.

With an annual suggested donation of $35, VFW Post #1548 will display the flags at your place of business on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot Day, and Veterans Day each year. Special occasions such as special holidays and community-wide events are also included in the flag program and can vary from year-to-year.

munity effort. Flag holders provided by the program are fabricated by Montana Machine, sandblasted and powder-coated by NorMont Sand-Blasting and Powder Coating, and each flag is laundered by Moody’s

Dirty Laundry – all for no charge.

As the process of preparing flags for a new season continues, VFW Post #1548 members and Auxiliary, along with local Boy Scouts of Libby, are

also busy planning a very special flag retirement ceremony to sometime in April – date to be announced.

Those wishing to retire a flag in conjunction with this special ceremony may do so by dropping their flag to the post directly or by scheduling an arrangement to have the flag picked up by a veteran volunteer at their home.

New flags can also be purchased at VFW Post #1548, 144 West 2nd Street in Libby, any time after 12:00 noon, Monday-Saturday.

For more information on how become involved with the VFW Post #1548 Annual Flag Program, to purchase a new flag, or to surrender an old flag for proper retirement, please call 293-7316.

VFW Post #1548 member, Travis Beller, was in charge of ensuring each flag for the coming 2021 season at the Libby post was securely affixed to its pole and ready for special

holiday display.

And the beat goes on…

After more than a year’s time since sharing their music in concert for family and friends, students of the Libby Middle and High School Jazz and Concert Bands had everyone in the bleachers at Ralph Tate Gymnasium tapping their toes to the most welcome sound of spirit-lifting rhythms on Wednesday, March 17.

Pictured left to right: Brandon Boone, LHS/MS Band Director, and middle-school jazz band members, Connor Benson (drums), Sami Jocks (guitar), Kylee Derryberry (bari sax), Cash Vaughn (trombone), Kaydence Stanek (trumpet), and Teague Thompson (trumpet). The concert was the first under the direction of Boone, who took the helm of the Libby Schools instrumental programs this past Fall.

*See more on the LHS/MS Band and Choir Spring Programs and “Meet Mr. Boone” in our next edition of The Montanian—March 31, 2021. (Photo by Stacy Bender)