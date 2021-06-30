Libby Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Libby Friends of the Library will have its next Book Sale on Friday, February 4th from

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Book Sale Room downstairs at the Library. Come and check out all our new additions in both children’s and adult books, and audiobooks. We also have some special features for the “Valentine month”! Purchase of items is by donation, with all money received going to support programs for the Library.

For more information contact Susan Horelick at 406-293-7205 or email horelickfam@frontiernet.net.

Submitted by Susan Horelick.

Whitefish Veterans

Support Team offers free ski pass to local veterans

Whitefish Veterans Support Team is sponsoring a local Veterans Ski event at Turner Mountain Ski Resort.

Free Ski Passes will be available to the first 100 local veterans this includes but not limited to active duty, reserve or guard members. To take advantage of this offer Veterans need to be signed up for the event by February 16, at www.eventbrite.com/e/operation-ski-turner-2022-.

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Whitefish Support Team will offer to cover the lift tickets and the cost of rental if needed as well as provide lunch.

So get out and enjoy some fresh air and fun with others that have served.

For more information email info@wvstmt.org.

Laboratory department at Cabinet Peaks

Medical Center

Donates to local school

Submitted by

Paula Collins

Throughout the years, equipment consistently needs upgraded in the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center (CPMC) Laboratory. Every now and then, the Lab is able to share the old equipment to local schools and let the students enjoy what science has to offer.

Most recently, Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Laboratory Department donated a Nikon Pathologist grade Microscope to Eagle Valley School in Libby. The microscope contains 5 lens head and phase contrast capability. The students were very grateful and excited to receive the equipment and plan on putting it to good use.

Roger Riddle, CPMC Laboratory Manager, loves to give the students in our area more ways to learn and grow. With a huge smile on his face, he stated,” As always, we love to give back to our community. We hope here at CPMC and in the Laboratory, that this donation sparks the growth and imagination of our young people and helps to introduce them to the medical and scientific world that is out for them to see and study.”

For more information on the laboratory services at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, please call 283-7090.

Local kiddos and Libby High School Cheer put on Varsity Half Time Show

Libby High School Cheer hosted a Cheer Camp for local youth. Participants got their very own Cheer Bow, Customized Shirts, and group time with LHS Cheerleaders. The kiddos practiced away and got the chance to preform a half time show at a Basketball on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Photos by Nikki Fairbrother, The Montanian.

LC Health Department make changes to COVID universal contact tracing

Submitted by Jennifer McCully

Lincoln County Health Department is transitioning away from universal contact tracing in some circumstances. The rationale behind the transition is based on several factors, including:

The large number of asymptomatic and mild cases resulting from changes in the virus and widespread vaccination in the United States; The shorter incubation period of the Omicron variant; The highest risk of transmission to others occurring prior to symptom onset and during the first few days of symptomatic illness (or immediately after first testing positive for those who remain asymptomatic)

Many infections are never identified by public health agencies because of the large number of asymptomatic and mild cases in people who do not get tested, as well as the increasing use of “over the counter” home tests, which may not be reported to public health agencies

Quarantine recommendations and isolation orders are still in place. You could still expose someone who is at high risk for severe illness or death.

If you or your child has a positive COVID-19 test, you must isolate at home for 5 days from symptom onset. After 5 days, if you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving, you can stop isolating but must continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days (days 6 – 10) as you may still be contagious.

If you know you or your child are considered a close contact to a known positive, you should follow these quarantine guidelines:

If you completed a primary series of Pfizer or Moderna within the last 6 months, J&J within the last 2 months or have received a booster dose, you should wear a mask around others for 10 days after exposure and, if possible, test on day 5.

If you are unvaccinated or completed a primary series of Pfizer or Moderna more than 6 months ago or J&J more than 2 months ago, you should stay home for 5 days after exposure and continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days (days 6-10). If possible, test on day 5.

If you develop symptoms at any time, immediately obtain a test and isolate until you receive the results of that test. Symptoms may include: New loss of taste or smell, Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting.

The transition away from universal contact tracing is based on the current circumstances in Lincoln County. The situation may change (e.g., new variants emerge which change the incubation period, severity of disease, rates of hospitalizations, etc.), and universal contract tracing may become an appropriate strategy once again.

Please contact Lincoln County Health Department with any questions at 406-283-2442, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Frida