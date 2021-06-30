Libby Native Joins Montana Highway Patrol

Above: Virgil Sadewasser receives graduation certificate from basic training from Montana’s Attorney General, Austin Knudsen, on December 14, which certified him as a peace officer.

below: Virgil Sadewasser Montana Highway Patrol Trooper graduation photo.

By McKenzie Williams

On December 14, 2021 Virgil Sadewasser graduated from basic training to become a peace officer, but that was not enough for him. So he signed up for 23 weeks of advanced training to become a trooper.

Sadewasser joined the 74th class of the Montana Highway Patrol, and had the opportunity to be apart of the first class to train at the new MHP Campus in Boulder, Mont. The former site was leased in Helena, costing MHP $100,000 a year. MHP was housed there since 1996. The new Boulder facility consist of more than 30 acres, this campus can now adequately house cadets, trooper and teachers during training.

On Friday, March 4, Libby local Virgil Sadewasser and 12 other students graduated as Montana Highway Patrol Officers at the Civic Center in Helena.

Sadewasser is a Libby Logger Alumni who graduated in 2018 at Libby High School and will continue to reside in Kootenai Country to serve and protect.

Sadewasser told The Montanian., “My parents are very pro law enforcement, and really encouraged me to join the highway patrol. I will be working out of Libby and I’m looking forward to further serving the community.”

Graduates include:

Matthew Cope; Dahlonega, Georgia

Tyler Dager; Oneida, New York

Michael Gray; Mount Vernon, Illinois

Lance Hansen; Wibaux, Montana

Tyrel Hendrickson; Chester, Montana

Andy Ivanoff; Kalispell, Montana

Jacob Millington; Castle Rock, Colorado

Joseph Oliver; Damascus, Maryland

Eric Paulsen; Stevensville, Montana

Tiana Ripo; Long Island, New York

Tierney Wienholz; Great Falls, Montana

Ethan Yordsilp; Shreveport, Louisiana

Congratulations to all the newly graduated Montana Highway Patrol Officers.

City of Troy Proposed Changes to Electric Utility Policy

Proposed changes to the Electric Utility Policy to be discussed at the public hearing on Wednesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

All utility accounts will be placed in the property owner’s name. Exceptions will be made if the tenant makes arrangements with the Utility Clerk to have the monthly payment withdrawn directly from their bank account. Tenants will still be able to make payments at City Hall.

There will be a three-dollar fee for each 60 days past due letter mailed to a customer.

There will be a ten-dollar fee for each orange tag (24-hour notification of disconnect) delivered.

Courtesy of the City of Troy

Lincoln County Students participate on Seeds Training

By Moira Blazi

Last Tuesday, March 1, Lincoln County Unite for Youth, in conjunction with the Lincoln county combined school districts, and local churches hosted presenters from the nationally recognized Seeds Training program, at the Libby Memorial Center.

A team of facilitators lead by Justin Boudreau guided more than 70 teens from Libby, Troy and Eureka, in purposeful and fun exercises designed to help them communicate better with themselves and each other.

Much of the Afternoon was given to a maze exercise, in which the kids were split into two groups, instructed to construct a grid on the floor with masking tape and help each other find the pre-set maze through it.

Using a combination of trial, error and relying heavily on memory skills, the teens were tasked with guiding each other, one at a time through the grid, without talking or using any other type of language.

“You have to find a new way to communicate ” Boudreau told them, “no sign language, and no numbers, that is also a language” he added.

Someone asked, “Can we draw pictures?”

“The answer is no, still a language.” He replied with a grin.

In addition, the teens were not allowed to touch the person in the maze or the maze itself.

Continued on Page 10

Lincoln County Students go through the an exercise during Seeds Training at Libby Memorial Center . Photo by Moira Blazi, The Montanian.

Dunkle Paul’s Family Fun Center to Open in Libby; Grand Opening March 12

By Karen Morrissette

Seeing a need in the community for a safe, family-oriented place to play and celebrate, Paul Thornton and Corrine Albrecht are opening a new facility for the residents of Libby and Troy called Dunkle Paul’s Family Fun Center. The name comes from one of Paul’s nephews who had difficulty saying uncle when he was young and also relates to dunking a basketball, which you will certainly be able to do there. What is a family fun center, you may ask, and what is available for my family?

The focus will be on active games, not video games, and will include skee ball, basketball, air hockey and foosball, carpet ball, shuffleboard, and a pool table. For the little ones, there will be bounce houses and a Toddler Boss area with soft blocks and other safe toys, along with a sitting area for parents.

In the back there will be a room called Maddy’s World of Art. This special space will be dedicated to arts and crafts. Dunkle Paul’s also intends to partner with the local hobby shop to hold classes for different types of models. A small stage will provide a venue for family-oriented karaoke or small private performances. There are plans for nerf war nights in the later hours on certain days, as well as outside events during the summer. The fun center will be open seven days a week, although the hours may change seasonally, but the aim is also to provide a fun venue for private events like birthday parties and corporate get-togethers. Fancy a karaoke party with your friends? A small dance floor will also be available.

Continued on Page 3