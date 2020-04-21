Local fishing ponds make to get kids hooked

Libby’s Fishing pond. Photo by Mati Bishop, The Montanian.

By Mati Bishop

The first tug on the end of a fishing line is all that it takes to get a kid hooked for life when it comes to fishing. Every year more kids get hooked at the Libby and Troy kids fishing ponds thanks to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) along with local businesses and organizations who have helped to develop the ponds.

Regulars to the Libby kids fishing pond will notice some changes in 2020. The entrance to the pond has moved; it is now on Hwy. 2 at the North end of the Heritage Museum’s parking lot. There are plans to further improve the entrance road and add signage along Hwy. 2 to better support the site. The site provides ample parking and a flat paved path with several benches around the lake that can accommodate families as well as fishermen with disabilities.

Adults can join in the fishing fun with their kids, but they are required to use good catch and release practices and fish with barbless hooks. Kids can keep one fish per day that they catch in the pond. In addition to fishing, there is a walking path around the pond which provides excellent views of the Cabinet Mountains. The path also attaches to a longer one that follows Libby Creek.

In Troy, the community fishing pond is located in Roosevelt Park along the banks of the Kootenai River. The park also features ball fields and a playground for kids to enjoy. A dock extends into the Troy community pond adding an even more unique fishing opportunity. The same rules with regards to adults fishing and catch and release apply at both Libby’s and Troy’s fishing ponds.

The kids fishing ponds are designed with the well being of more than just kids in mind. The ponds are designed to have easy access for people with disabilities or who have difficulty accessing more remote fishing spots. It is common at both ponds to see grandparents mentoring their grandchildren.

Both fishing ponds are close to town, making short trips to go fish more accessible for busy families and they have porta-potties onsite. Dogs are welcome, but they are required to be on a leash.

The ponds are stocked by Montana FWP with a combination of rainbow and cutthroat trout several times per year. Fishing is open year round, but is most popular in the spring and summer. Anglers are encouraged to check the fishing rules and regulations pamphlet before heading out for a day on the water.

In many families, catching their first fish is a right of passage that introduces a child into an activity they can enjoy with their family for a lifetime.

Fishing also provides a break from the screen time that dominates much of our modern culture. It can create a deeper connection between kids and the food they eat and even help children to develop patience.

In some cases, adults and children who fish together have also been known to experience the rare phenomenon of meaningful conversation; any fin in possible.

Cabinet View Golf Club open and prepping for the season

By Brian Baxter

Our beautiful local Cabinet View Golf Club opened in late April this spring and things are looking good. It’s not called Cabinet View Golf Club for nothing.

The scenic vistas this time of year are exceptionally attractive, with the still snow covered peaks of the Cabinet Mountain Wilderness both contrasting the blue skies, and complimenting our warmer sunny days. Deer, moose, elk, bobcat, and coyote are known to roam the course at night, and hawks, woodpeckers, and various songbirds sing spring serenades as golfers enjoy the day.

The entire course is looking great. Manager and local golf professional Jeff Dooley said, “The golf course conditions just keep getting better every season due to our superintendent, Jared Dill, and his crew.”

Although many events have been cancelled due to COVID-19, things are getting back to normal. “The CVGC Memorial Fund Raiser is our first tournament June sixth and seventh,” said Dooley. The event is a fundraiser for the golf course and a memorial tournament honoring all the past members and founders. The tournament is open to all, except professionals, and it will be a 36 hole, two-person scramble. Dooley gives golf lessons to anyone interested in learning. His email is libbypro@gmai l.com

Currently, a five-week ladies clinic is underway. Ladies may be able to still sign up for Swing Into Spring, a clinic intended just for women, designed to provide essential fundamentals of the game of golf and of course, fun. There is a Golf Shop attendant position opening as of June 1, and the Ben Tournament has been rescheduled with a potentially date near the end of June.

Check the Cabinet View Golf Club’s Facebook page for more information or call 293-7332. The club is located at 458 Cabinet View Road in Libby. Get out and spend a day in this spectacular setting with a few friends, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself smiling up at the mountains.

A view of the Cabinet Mountains from the golf course. Photo courtesy of Cabinet View Golf Course.

Friday nigh Cruise for a Cause

locals flock for wings cruise

On Friday May 15 Mineral Ave. was alive , this weeks cruise held some importance, as locals “Cruise for a Cause” . That cause being wings. “Friday’s drive-by donations tallied just over $2,700 “ said Stacy Bender. According to Bender there are more “Cruise for a Cause” events in the works. For more information stay tuned via Cruisin’ For A Cause – Libby, MT Facebook Page.

Photo courtesy of Pam Peppenger

Individual responsibility important for future of Coronavirus response

By Tracy McNew

A new study from the National Academy of Sciences reveals that airborne droplets from normal human speech can remain in the air for 14 minutes, warns Dr. Brad Black, Lincoln County’s Health Officer.

Lincoln County Public Health posted on Friday, May 15 on Facebook, that 1,321 Coronavirus tests have been done in the county and only seven have been positive. All of the active cases are resolved at this point, and businesses are opening back up. This is very good news, and it may feel like life is getting back to normal, but the same thing is happening in communities across the country which could increase risk so we aren’t out of the woods yet according to public health officials.

With locals getting back out into the community again and others travelling into our area from out of town, opportunities to spread the virus are increasing. Nearly 1.5 million cases have been identified in the United States, nearly 90 thousand deaths have occurred, and nationwide, the numbers are still rising. The virus has not gone away, there is still no vaccine, there is no cure, and effective treatments have not yet been found. This all means that the most important way to reduce our risk as a community is through individual action.

Black worries that if hit hard by Coronavirus, Lincoln County would be at increased risk of suffering severe outcomes due to having a large elderly population and the prevalence of underlying asbestos-related lung disease.

We’ve been successful in flattening the curve and we have a good opportunity to keep it that way, said Black. Each of us taking individual responsibility to prevent possible spread will help keep everyone safe through the summer and the fall when cases are expected to resurge. These individual responsibilities include social distancing, wearing a mask when you can’t maintain six feet of separation, washing hands and commonly touched surfaces regularly, staying home if you don’t feel well, and participating in testing to monitor for disease in our communities.

“Public Health can slow the spread of Coronavirus when it will most certainly show up in greater prevalence,” said Black. “But the greater responsibility falls on individuals choosing to do the right thing.”

Public Health will trace and track the contacts of confirmed Coronavirus cases to ensure testing and quarantine. This helps slow or even stop the spread of disease in known cases, but it is common to have and spread Coronavirus while not experience any symptoms.

Wearing a mask helps to protect others from those who don’t realize they have the virus. Masks catch many of the airborne droplets that are released through normal speech. The same droplets that if breathed in by someone else could get them sick.

“Are masks perfect, no. Do they help reduce transmission, absolutely,” said Dr. Black. Similar to the concept behind vaccinations, masks don’t just protect the person wearing them, they protect others around that person as well.

He concluded, “Ultimately it will be individual behavior that determines what the next year looks like for Lincoln County. Failure to recognize this could lead to further limitations of social activities. If spread were to become rampant, shutdown would be the only option but, we can prevent that by responsibly choosing protective behaviors.”