Locals Band Together to Execute New Playground Equipment at Libby’s Fireman’s Park

From Left to Right: Locals Amy Johnson, Bruce Weatherby, Joan Oakland, Peggy Williams, Zach McNew, and Ron Miller took a photo op on Monday April 4 at Fireman’s Park after donating monies to the project.

Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanian.

By McKenzie Williams

Libby’s City Council recently approved funding in the amount of $75,000 for updating the deteriorating playground equipment at Fireman’s Park in Libby.

Peggy Williams, Mayor said, “I truly thank all of you and the community for believing in this project and taking care of our community. A lot of things have been a little neglected over the past few years, and they’re getting taken care of by people who care.”

Ron Miller of Masters Touch said, “This is a part of our infrastructure that there is never enough money for but it’s one of the most used things in our community.”

Local community business owners, Bruce Weatherby of Sherpa Trailers and Ron Miller of Master’s Touch Electric has pledged to donate $5,000 each to the cause. The Rotary Club of Kootenai Valley will, in addition, donate $15,000. These donations bring the total available up to $100,000 for the project.

Bruce Weatherby of Sherpa Trailers told The Montanian, “This is a great example of our community getting things done together. We owe it to the community to give back.”

Zach McNew, City Council Member who has spearheaded the project said, “The playground colors represent Libby Loggers (blue and yellow) and Fireman’s park matching the fire engine reds and yellows.”

The base of the playground will be lined with engineered wood fibers.

Libby High School Student Wins Scholarship for Sticker Design

Submitted by

Cullen Gilbreath

Taryn Thompson, from Libby High School, will receive a $1,500 scholarship for winning first place in Reach Higher Montana’s Design-A-Sticker, Win-A-Scholarship competition. In addition, the art program at Libby High School will receive a $250 donation from Reach Higher Montana to purchase supplies for the program.

Thompson’s design is titled “Adventure Awaits!”

Over 350 sticker designs were submitted from students throughout Montana. The top twenty designs were voted on by the public, and Thompson’s design received the highest number of votes. The top six sticker designs will be used by Reach Higher Montana to encourage and inspire students to find their paths to their future careers. In addition, Thompson’s design will be featured net fall in Reach Higher Montana’s Stick with Scholarships Campaign, encouraging students to explore and pursue scholarship opportunities as part of their funding strategy for continuing their education beyond high school.

Lincoln County Libraries Announce the

15th Annual Poetry Contest

Submitted by Dustina Deans

Public Services Librarian

Lincoln County Library is gearing up for its 15th annual poetry contest. This year’s judge is local poet Amy Pearson. The main criteria for judging are original use of language, vivid imagery, and imagination. For the junior and youth entries there is no theme. For adults, the theme this year will be WATER: (watershed; waterways—specific rivers, creeks, oceans, ponds; swimming; fishing; or any other connection to our most precious resource). All forms and styles are welcome, including free verse.

Guidelines:

Limit of 2 poems per person.

Please write your name and number on the back of the poem to keep judging anonymous.

Please write “Junior” (preschool- 5th grade), “Youth” (6th-12th grade), and “Adult” on to top of each poem.

No more than 40 lines per poem.

Winning poems will be submitted to local newspapers and distributed at the library.

Prizes awarded to first, first second and third place in each age bracket.

Submit poems to Lincoln Count Library at any branch- Eureka, Libby and Troy.

Deadline , Thursday, April 28.

Please contact your library branch with any questions.

Prison Bears Donate to Troy Food Pantry

Submitted by

Cyrus Lee

Three bears from Walla Walla pose with Adrian Evans, Glenda Orr, Allison Lundin, Alvira Jones at the Troy Food Pantry. Bears ‘n Stuff ‘denned’ enough Teddy Bears to donate $200 towards this essential Troy organization that currently servers 75 households, many of them senior citizens.

Inmates at the Sustained Labor Practice Lab at Washington State Prison, calling themselves ‘Helping Hands’, make the bears as well as crocheted caps, quilts, and other items that go towards helping our community. Starting in May the bears will be looking for someone to ‘den’ them during the Farmers’ and Vendors’ markets.

For information about Bears ‘n Stuff call Marge at 293-0514 or Cyrus at 293-9630.

Photo courtesy of Cyrus Lee