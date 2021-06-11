Troy Mountain Bike Project lays down solid track to Summer 2021

by Stacy Bender

The 2021 Troy Mountain Bike Project (TMBP), in partnership with Lincoln County Unite for Youth and Communities That Care proudly launched a new outdoor program for Troy area youth this past Saturday, June 5.

TMBP had secured grant funds to purchase used mountain bikes for kids ages 8-17 this past winter. In addition to helmets, spare tires, and bike locks for the program.

Those who had pre-registered for the program launch gathered at the Troy Museum and Callahan Creek Pump Track this past weekend where six breakout clinics were set-up for each rider to

navigate their way through:

– Bike safety with Melissa

Herrera reviewed how to wear a helmet along with a before-and-after checklist for any ride.

– Matt Parmenter covered how to take the tires off a bike and put them back on again—then touched on proper wheel care.

– Clint Snyder demonstrated how to change a flat tire and

pump optimal air for strong trail performance.

– Mountain biking skills and drills were covered by Carol Lisle.

– Ben Bernall walked every

rider through the process of testing brakes, shifter and shocks.

– Finally, Shana Bernall took each level of riders around the Troy Pump Track for a trial run and to offer a few tips for staying upright and safe while navigating such courses.

“We have twenty-eight kids signed up for the program,” shared Tyann Hermes, TMBP coordinator. “Seventeen showed up this weekend and we have handed out 15 of our loaner bikes so far this season.”

Project organizers are thrilled to offer this opportunity to Troy area kids and provide an experience centered on what they believe is one of the biggest perks of living in this area – mountain biking.

Programming will provide

opportunities for young people to connect with positive, caring adults, and afford them an experience to gain ownership and

a sense of place and pride in their

community as they work within a

program designed to contribute to

positive, sustainable community change.

The bike project will build

upon several pre-existing resources in the Troy area – local bike trails, a pump track, and several flow trails. Serving as mentors, members of the Kootenai Mountain Riders, a

local 35+ member bike club, will also work with the new program.

The program also

wishes for those students who already own a bike to know they are welcome to participate in all of the program’s group rides, trail maintenance

adventures, and hands-on bike mechanic instruction.

We live in a beautiful place full of recreational activities to which many

of our youth have not been introduced or given the opportunity to

participate.

For more information on the 2021 Troy Mountain Bike Project, how to get involved or how to support the program into the future, please contact Tyann at:

Tyann.h@gmail.com

Troy Mountain Bike Project would like to thank everyone who has worked to make this program launch possible!

2021 Igniter’s Pedal

Car Unveiled

During the monthly Club Meeting held this past week, the Igniters Car Club of Libby

unveiled the 2021 Pedal Car. A winner for this year’s design will be drawn during the 60th Anniversary Ignite the Nites Car Show to be held August 19 – 21. Stay tuned for more

information on where to buy this year’s raffle tickets. (Photo by Tracy McNew)

Army Corps of Engineers promotes water safety this season

Submitted by Army Corps of Engineers

Warmer weather is here and that means millions of Americans will be planning visits to our nation’s lakes

and rivers. As the steward of many of these public waters, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds visitors of the importance of practicing safe, sensible, and thoughtful

activities in and around the water.

Tragically, several people lose their lives while visiting USACE lands and waters every year. The majority of the tragedies are water-related. The public’s help is needed to reduce the number of fatalities at the more than 2,800 USACE-managed recreation areas nationwide. USACE

personnel stress the importance of water safety year-

round when talking with visitors, but especially during

the summer season because that is when most public

recreation fatalities occur.

People of all ages are strongly encouraged to practice water safety this summer. Before entering or being around the water, keep these five things in mind because they could save your life or the life of someone you care about.

Expect the unexpected – Accidents can happen within seconds, so always be prepared. If you are ejected from a boat, fall, or jump into water that is colder than 70 degrees, you can inhale water from involuntary gasping, hyperventilation, panic, and sometimes vertigo that can cause you to drown. You can also be knocked unconscious if you are ejected from your boat or fall into the water along the shoreline while fishing.

Wear a life jacket – By providing time to be rescued, it will help ensure you survive an unexpected fall into the water. It can also save your life if you become exhausted due to fatigue, waves, or current while swimming. An adult can drown in 60 seconds and it takes a strong swimmer 10 minutes to put on a life jacket after entering the water. “Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns.”

Know your swimming abilities – Be aware that

swimming in natural waters such as a lake, river, or pond is different from swimming in a pool, and your swimming ability decreases with age. It is never too late to take swimming lessons and learn to swim well. Several people every year drown while swimming to retrieve boats and toys. Let those go because they are not worth losing your life over.

Alcohol and water are a deadly combination – Alcohol induces an inner ear condition (caloric labyrinthitis) that can cause you to become disoriented when underwater and not realize which way is up. If you jump or fall in the water, you can become disoriented and swim down instead of up to safety, causing you to drown. This can more likely

happen if you have been consuming alcohol.

Understand "boater's hypnosis" – It is a condition brought on by the effects of sun, wind, noise, vibration,

and motion experienced during a day of boating. Boater’s hypnosis can slow your reaction time almost as much as if you were legally intoxicated. Adding alcohol to this condition intensifies the effects.

Learn more water safety tips by visiting www.PleaseWearIt.com and following Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In addition to water safety, USACE reminds all visitors, volunteers, and employees that a face mask is required in all USACE buildings and facilities to slow the spread of COVID-19. Masks should also be worn outdoors on USACE-managed lands when attending crowded events, and non-vaccinated individuals should wear masks outdoors when social distancing cannot be met, such as hiking on trails.

USACE is one of the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river

projects. It’s estimated that 90

percent of the USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

For more information on USACE recreation sites and activities, visit www.CorpsLakes.us