Ziply lights up gig-speed fiber internet in Libby

Ziply™ Fiber today announced that it has completed a critical phase of its fiber-optic network build-out in Libby, Montana.

This will, for the first time, deliver gig-speed fiber internet and an all new state-of-the-art network to area residents and businesses beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

More than 40 percent of the approximately 4,200 residential and business addresses within our service area will be ready for fiber service immediately and the remainder are scheduled for completion early this year.

Those who wish to check their address for fiber availability or who would like to sign-up to be alerted when fiber internet is accessible at their home or business can register at get.ziplyfiber.com/Libby.

Ziply Fiber is supporting local communities like Libby to help improve internet connectivity to be on par with larger metropolitan areas throughout the nation. Residents and businesses will benefit from the significant upgrade that no data cap, gig-speed fiber internet provides when uploading and downloading content.

The capacity fiber affords customers is critical in today’s online world to eliminate the hassles of slow and interrupted service such as streaming lag or dropped web conferences, and the frustrations of incurring unnecessary data cap fees charged by other providers because of a poorly architected network.

“Ziply Fiber is proud to be in Libby helping to serve a vital need for this region. City leadership have been wonderful partners during the build-out process and have acted quickly so together we can bring a reliable and lightning-fast fiber internet network to the area for the first time. Libby will now have access to the kind of critical connectivity that people need no matter where they live,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber.

Libby will be Ziply Fiber’s first new fiber build project ready for service in Montana. The highly anticipated service will bring a much-needed modernization to internet capabilities throughout the area.

“Fiber infrastructure will significantly improve internet speeds, reliability and the overall online experience of current and future residential and business customers in Libby. We have been in need of this upgrade and are pleased to see Ziply Fiber here making that happen in such a short time,” said Brent Teske, Mayor of Libby. “The availability of fiber-optic internet services in our city is a game-changer. It allows for greater economic development to take place because we can now meet the needs of families, businesses and online working professionals from outside of our area that are interested in joining our community.”

While work will continue over the next several weeks in a staggered rollout across the city, Ziply Fiber has already deployed many miles of new fiber-optic cables throughout the region and will continue to build out more territory. The company believes that everyone – not just those who live in big cities – should have access to fast and reliable internet without data caps.

Ziply Fiber has been actively building fiber to underserved internet markets across the Northwest for approximately nine months. While it will take time to upgrade the 250K square miles of land throughout Ziply Fiber’s four-state footprint – new fiber-optic cables, local hubs, new offices and immense amounts of new hardware to run the new network – the company is capitalized for and committed to hundreds more projects in its service area.

As the company continues its rollout

of fiber-based services across the region over the next several months and years, its DSL customers also will begin seeing service improvements.

Part of Ziply Fiber’s investment is going to work that’s well underway to improve its core and aggregation network, across which all internet traffic travels.

Well, Hello Deer…

Living in Northern Lincoln County has its perks. While enjoying the view from her back deck this past week, Jonni Fornall of Resford, MT, was greeted by a couple of wild wanderers in the surrounding woods. “I’m a pretty lucky girl,” shared Jonni of both the view and the wildlife she enjoys often while gazing across Lake Kooanusa and towards the Canadian Rockies near Fernie, B.C. (Photo Courtesy of Jonnie Fornall)

Mark you calendars, the 2021 ice-fishing derby season is here

By Brian Baxter

It seems like a long-time coming this season, but larger lakes have been recently gaining good ice and local ice-fishers are becoming more excited. It takes a bit of intestinal fortitude and the distant aroma of fresh brewed coffee to meet the call of an alarm clock at o’-dark-thirty in the morning to vault oneself out of a warm bed. But once up and running, a winter fisherman thinks only of their arrival on cold ice.

Beautiful translucent and blue-hue ice, of course, which brings forth a piscine silver streak and gets a heart pumping. You drill your holes, scoop slush and sprinkle some oatmeal chum into the portal. Then you drop your carefully baited lure just as daybreak arrives and find yourself in fine company with the sun, the birds, and life all around as you quietly wait for a twitching of your rod-tip.

Ice fishing, like many winter sports, can be done solo or with company. Couples hang together and share relative solitude, fishing buddies head out to the lake to fill the freezer and forget about the stresses of work, families and kids share the day by having lunch and catching up.

For seasoned outdoorsman who enjoy a winter hike, ice fishing is a perfect way to find peace alongside one of the countless mountain lakes hidden throughout this corner of the world. “One of my favorite places to go ice fishing is a place high in the Purcell Mountains. The trek to the frozen lake is five miles in on snowshoes,” shared Bob Hosea, local angler and backcountry enthusiast. “Even if the mountain lake decides that it doesn’t want to give up any fish to me that day, it was all worth it.”

Though that wintry backcountry experience is not for everyone. Many seek more easily accessible opportunities baited with the spirit of competition. Opportunity which numerous derbies each year afford anglers to drop a line in hopes of reeling in that record catch, and the 2021 winter derby season is chock-full of dates to earmark for the month ahead.

Commissioner Jerry Bennett appointed by Gianforte to Hard-Rock Mining Impact Board

Press Release

Helena—

On Thursday, January 28, Governor Gianforte appointed Lincoln County Commissioner, Jerry Bennett, to the Hard-Rock Mining Impact Board of Montana.

Bennett has also chaired the Judiciary and Natural Resources Committees during his tenure as a state legislator.

“Montana’s unique Hard-Rock Mining Impact Act (HRMIA) was enacted by the Montana Legislature in 1981.

The purpose of the HRMIA is to ensure that large-scale mineral development will not burden the local taxpayer. Large-scale mineral development can bring with it an influx of new people to a community which can place demands on local government entities.

Further, there is a lag time between when the needs of local government units occur and the tax revenue stream from production of a mining property arrives. The HRMIA ensures that the needs of a host community are addressed as they occur.

The Hard-Rock Mining Impact Board is a five-member, quasi-judicial board appointed by the Governor. The Board is attached to the Montana Department of Commerce for administrative purposes only. As required by statue, the Board includes an elected county commissioner, an elected school district trustee, and representatives of a major financial institution, the mining industry, and the public-at-large. At least three members must reside in current or potential impact areas.

The Board administers the Act; adjudicates disputes about the local government impact plans; rules on impact plan waivers or conditional waivers for certain permittees; determines whether a mineral developer is complying with the requirements of the impact and tax base sharing statutes and with the approved impact plan and notifies the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, as necessary; determines when a jurisdictional revenue disparity among affected local government units exists, as identified in an approved plan, or ceases to exist and notifies the Department of Revenue to initiate or terminate tax base sharing and makes such other determinations as may be necessary for the performance of its duties and the implementation of the Impact Act.”

