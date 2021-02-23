COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Yaak Winter Festival Awards 2021 Thrones

The Yaak River Tavern & Mercantile’s Outhouse Racing Team was joined by the 2021 Yaak Winter Festival Queen for a moment of posterity on Sunday, Feb. 14, during presentation of the annually coveted trophy thrones. (L to R) Ron and Gordon Caudle, Sean Espinosa, 2021 Winter Queen Annette (Rainbow) Lucas, and Pat Yale.

Following a disastrous end to their 2020 racing season, the team was happy to have collaboratively restored the mobile throne and clinched this year’s title. Photo Courtesy of YRTM

Final Act for LHS Students

Libby High School Speech and Drama teammates Aurora Smith, Jenna Hammond, and Taryn Thompson share one last curtain call before bidding their 2021 competitive season farewell. Members of the team had gathered at the K.W. Maki Theater in Libby on Wednesday, Feb. 16, to present their various speeches, skits, and dramatic interpretations to one final audience – their close family – and celebrate a noteworthy season despite the various challenges which COVID-19 had presented the young thespians.

Photo courtesy of Lyn Thompson

Avalanche Assessment

John Jeresek of David Thompson Search and Rescue assesses snow crystals on a freshly harvested slab of snowpack for stability. Onlookers at Turner Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 20, listened intently as Jeresek explained the importance of assessment before exploring the dangerous backcountry landscapes of avalanche country.

Photo courtesy of Terry Crooks

Miss Rum was spotted doing some of her “usual” shopping at Homesteader’s Ranch and Feed Store in Libby this past Saturday. The 6 1/2 year-old retriever is always in command of every moment when it’s time to replenish her supply of delectable chewy things while she and her mom are in town. Though when time to pay the tab, Rum always looks to her human for a little assistance.

Photo Courtesy of Homesteaders Staff

Kootenai Kiwanis celebrates local students

Members of the Kootenai Kiwanis Club of Libby visited the Kootenai Valley Christian School on February 3 to pass out “Bringing Up Grades” and “Terrific Kids” certificates to thirty-five well-deserving students.

Photo Courtesy of Kootenai Kiwanis