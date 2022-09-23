LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

Issued Wednesday August 30, 2023 7:25 P.M. MDT

Saturday…Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Areas of late night through mid morning valley fog and low clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except upper 50s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with upper 60s around 5000 feet.

Sunday…Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s except upper 50s in thermal belts on slopes and hillsides with mid 50s around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s with near 60 around 5000 feet.

Labor Day…Locally breezy and cooler with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s with upper 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with lower 50s around 5000 feet.

Tuesday and Wednesday…Dry. Areas of late night through mid morning valley fog and low clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except locally near 30 colder valleys with mid 40s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with upper 50s around 5000 feet.

www.simonsweather.org

Ingredients:

1 (.25 ounce) package active dry yeast

1 ½ cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

1 cup evaporated milk

½ cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

7 cups all-purpose flour, divided

¼ cup shortening

1 quart vegetable oil for frying

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

Dissolve yeast in warm water. Pour into a large bowl and stir in evaporated milk, white sugar, eggs, and salt. Add 4 cups flour and beat until smooth. Mix in shortening. Mix in remaining 3 cups flour. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to 24 hours. Roll dough out on floured surface to 1/8-inch thick. Cut into 2 1/2-inch squares. Heat oil in a deep pot to 360 degrees F (180 degrees C). Fry beignets in batches until browned and puffed. (If beignets sink and do not pop up, oil is not hot enough.) Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Shake confectioners’ sugar over hot beignets. Serve immediately.

See full nutrition facts at allrecipes.com

ON THIS DAY…

Sep.6– Sep.12

September 6 – National Read A Book Day

September 7- National Beer Lovers Day

September 8 –National Dog Walkers Appreciation Day

September 9 – National When Pigs Fly Day

September 10 – National TV Dinner Day

September 11 – National Make tour Bed Day

September 12 – National Day Of Encouragement



nationaltoday.com

Weekly Gas Prices

Labor Day travel forecast, predicting the average price of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day weekend will fall to $3.75 per gallon, virtually identical to what motorists experienced for Labor Day weekend last year. Gasoline demand may rise to 9.2 million barrels for the week ahead of Labor Day, the weekend with the strongest demand of the summer driving season, behind that of July 4th.

GasBuddy.com

Movie of the Week

GRAVITY

Critics Consensus:

Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity is an eerie, tense sci-fi thriller that’s masterfully directed and visually stunning.

Word of the Week

Jitney

Pronunciation:

jit-nee

Part of Speech:

Noun

Meaning:

A small bus that charges passengers a small fee, originally only a nickel.

Book of the Week

“Thinking with Your Hands: The Surprising Science Behind How

Gestures Shape Our Thoughts”

Author – Susan Goldin-Meadow

An astounding account of how gesture, long overlooked, is essential to how we learn and interact, which “changes the way you think about yourself and the people around you.” (Ethan Kross, bestselling author of Chatter ).

This Week In History – Sep.6 –Sep.12

September 6

3114 B.C.: The Mayan long-count calendar began.

1522: The only surviving ship of Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition, Victoria, returned to Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Spain, to become the first ship to circumnavigate the world.

September 7

1921: The first Miss America Pageant was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1927: Philo Taylor Farnsworth constructed the first fully electronic television system.

September 8

1664: The Dutch surrendered New Amsterdam to the British, who renamed it New York. (The fictional story “Rip Van Winkle” by Washington Irving was set during this time.)

September 9

1776: The American Congress decided on the name “United States.”

1947: The first actual case of a computer bug occurred when a moth lodged in a relay of a Mark II computer at Harvard University.

September 10

1842: First lady Letitia Tyler, wife of President John Tyler, died at the White House. She was the first of three first ladies to die during their husbands’ terms.

2018: South Carolina issues mandatory evacuation order affecting one million people ahead of Hurricane Florence.

September 11

1941: The state of Vermont declared war on Germany.

2017: Hurricane Irma leaves 7 million US homes without power in Florida and Georgia.

September 12

1953: Jacquelyn Bouvier married John Fitzgerald Kennedy (35th president, 1961-1963) in Newport, R.I.

Sunrise & Sunset Times