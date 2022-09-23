CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871.

Event Rentals:

All your event rentals in one place! Chairs, Tables, Dance Floor, Linens, and Accessories. Make your event planning easier! Call 406-291-9409 for rental estimates.

Cleaners:

North Corner Cleaners

Houses-Apartments-airbnb-hunting lodges rental cabins

Services offered: dusting, vacuuming, mopping, kitchens bathrooms

Call to book an appointment – 207-756-4428

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335 Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

We have rentals at Town ad Country. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Four bedroom log home on one acre. One mile to hospital and Rosauers. Electric and wood heat. Located on dead end (cul de sac) with wildlife and utmost privacy. Borders green belt. $1,500 per month plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

One bedroom home, fruit trees, flower bed, garden, storage shed, nice yard, economical heat, quiet, safe neighborhood, walk to town, pet considered. $950 plus deposit, 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Located in Libby, 4 BR, 2 Ba, LG. Kitchen – Stove, Frig, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Rec-Room in basement, covered patio, 2.5 car garage, good credit, Non-Smoking, Approval for pets. First months security and cleaning, 3995 sq ft, Lease $1500 per month. Call 406-295-1018 or 406-334-9488.

For Rent:

3 bedroom, 1 bath house. $900/month, plus utilities. No pets. First/last & deposit. 406-291-3107

Real Estate:

Gated subdivisions with 1-9 acre lots for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Improved land for sale with well, power, and septic installed.

406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Yard Sale:

2-Family Yard sale. #65 &51 –Twin Creek Drive Hwy 56, Troy MT. Sept. 1, 2 , 3, & 4th. 9 a.m. – ?. Lots Of Misc.

Yard Sale:

Yard Sale, September 1 & 3. 4160 Montana Hwy 37 #19, Libby MT. 4 mile marker. Tools, few cloths, household goods, books, records.

Yard Sale:

Huge 6 party yard sale. Thousands of items—to much to list. Sept. 1, 2 & 3, Friday, Saturday & Sunday 9 a..m.-5 p.m. 30764 Bull Lake RD. Hwy 56, Troy Montana. 4 miles form Hwy 56 Junction on left. Pictures posted Thursday, August 31 on the Facebook page:

Libby and Troy’s largest for sale and information site.

The Farmers Market at Libby, Aug. 30

Please stop by the Farmers Market at Libby from on Thursday’s, at the Libby Chamber of Commerce Grounds located at 905 West 9th St. in Libby.

Troy Farmers Market,

Sep. 1

Please stop by the Troy Farmers Market from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday’s at the Troy Museum Grounds located at 700 E. Missoula Ave. in Troy.

Libby Vendors Market

Sep. 1

Libby Lofts Vendors Market every Friday starting at 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Now Located at Mineral Park at the end of Mineral Avenue.

Polson vs. Libby HS

Football, Sep. 1

The Libby (MT) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Polson (MT) on Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

WATCH LIVE : https://flash.highschool-sport.com/hsfootball.php

Annual Upper Yaak Fire Rummage Sale,

Aug. 31, Sep.1 & 2

Annual UPPER YAAK FIRE RUMMAGE SALE. Raising money for equipment. August 31, Thursday through September 2nd Saturday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. 28600 Yaak River Road (Shooting Range Road) Yaak. Call Sharon Sullivan 295-5985 for more information.

Heritage Museum

Vintage & Collectibles Sale Sep.8 & 9

The Heritage Museum is once again hosting the outdoor Vintage and Collectables Sale on Friday and Saturday, Sep. 8 & 9 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This sale will feature private vendors plus select items that have been gifted to the museum but were not suitable for our collection of local history. Email us at heritagemuseum@frontier.com