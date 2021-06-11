SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAMS & NEWS

Kootenai Valley Head Start End-of-Year Celebration

“We wanted to give a big thank you to all of our parents, kiddos and amazing staff members for a successful year of growth and achievement. Although things did not look the same as previous years, we hope your experience was positive and we look forward to seeing our returning

children while wishing our new kindergarteners well. Have a wonderful summer… and if you know anyone of preschool age, send them our way to enroll for a

fun-filled year of learning in 2021-22!”

– Shayla Montgomery, Kootenai Valley Head Start

Family and Community Services Coordinator

All Photos by

Stacy Bender

Thursday, June 3

KVHS Playground, Libby

MSU, partners offer free place-based science exploration kits to summer youth programs

Submitted by MSU News

BOZEMAN — Kits created to inspire place-based science exploration are

available for free to regional youth-serving organizations this summer thanks to a research and outreach collaboration between Montana State University, the

University of South Dakota and the University of Wyoming.

The Land Use Explorers kit is designed to teach upper elementary and middle school students about the land where they live and play. Youth-serving organizations in Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming can apply for free kits to use in summer

programming. They were created as part of a research project supported by the

National Science Foundation called WAFERx (Water-Agriculture-Food-Energy

Research Nexus).

Each kit includes a 40-page, full-color book with lessons on how the production

of food, water and energy are connected to the animals, plants and humans who live on the land. The kit includes profiles of scientists and engineers who are part of the WAFERx project as well as an activity on citizen science for youth to carry out on their own. Each kit comes in a zippered pouch that includes a magnifying glass, observation journal, colored pencils, a sticker and more.

“We are excited by the potential of the Land Use Explorers kit to inspire young people to think deeply about our Earth and how all its systems are connected through exploration in their own surroundings,” said Selena Ahmed, MSU associate professor of health and human development and principal investigator for the project. “We hope these STEM kits get students excited about science by inspiring them to see themselves as explorers, scientists and engineers.”

The kits are free to organizations that can use them with youth this summer

and provide a short feedback report to the researchers. Preference will go to

organizations that are serving youth typically underrepresented in STEM, such as girls, minorities, youth with disabilities, or youth in rural areas. The kits can be used in-person or remotely. However, only organizations — not individuals — may apply for the kits at this time.

The deadline to apply for Land Use Explorers kits is June 21.

For more information or to apply, visit:

waferx.montana.edu/land-use-explorers.html or contact

Suzi Taylor with the MSU Science Math Resource Center at taylor@montana.edu.

Free Summer Meals

June 7 – August 19

Deliveries Monday & Wednesdays

(Closed week of June 28 – July 2)

Libby Public Schools and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Child Ntrition Program are sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program for the Libby Community. Free Grab & Go nutritious meals will be offered to all children 18 years of age or younger at the following locations:

Route 1:

Central School – 11:30 a.m.

Youth Center – 11:45 a.m.

Empire – 11:55 a.m.

Corner of McCay/Granite Streets – 12:15 p.m.

Jerry Dean Park by McGrade – 12:25 p.m.

Bears Truck Stop – 12:40 p.m.

Mental Health Center – 12:55 p.m.

Route 2:

Libby Elementary School – 11:20 a.m.

Libby Middle/High School – 11:30 a.m.

Vanderwood Trailer Court – 11:50 a.m.

Belle Vue Manor Trailer Court – 12:00 p.m.

Family Dollar – 12:10 p.m.

Libby Plaza II Apartments – 12:20 p.m.

Park Steet & Kearney Ave – 12:30 p.m.