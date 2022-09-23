CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Cleaners:

North Corner Cleaners

Houses-Apartments-airbnb-hunting lodges rental cabins

Services offered: dusting, vacuuming, mopping, kitchens bathrooms

Call to book an appointment – 207-756-4428

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335 Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

We have rentals at Town ad Country. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Four bedroom log home on one acre. One mile to hospital and Rosauers. Electric and wood heat. Located on dead end (cul de sac) with wildlife and utmost privacy. Borders green belt. $1,200 per month plus deposit. Pet considered. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

One bedroom home, fruit trees, flower bed, garden, storage shed, nice yard, economical heat, quiet, safe neighborhood, walk to town, pet considered. $950 plus deposit, 406-293-7424.

or 406-334-9488.

Real Estate:

Recreational properties available in Libby, Troy, Yaak, and Eureka

area. 406-293-3714.

www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Property in the Yaak River Valley for sale. 406-293-3714.

www.tungstenholdings.com

Remodel Help Wanted: North of Libby. Small cabin inside finish work. Help me complete tile, sheetrock, trim, minor plumbing and electrical. Retired Genius’s welcome to inquire. A few days a week ok. Larry at 406-261-5282.

Vintage & Collectible Sale:

The Heritage Museum Vintage & Collectible Sale Fri-Sat, Sept 8-9, 10am-5pm The Heritage Museum will be selling items researched and approved for sale. Vendors will be selling quality items from yesteryear.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

The Farmers Market at Libby, Sept. 7

Please stop by the Farmers Market at Libby from on Thursday’s, at the Libby Chamber of Commerce Grounds located at 905 West 9th St. in Libby.

Troy Farmers Market,

Sep. 8

Please stop by the Troy Farmers Market from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday’s at the Troy Museum Grounds located at 700 E. Missoula Ave. in Troy.

Libby Vendors Market

Sep. 8

Libby Lofts Vendors Market every Friday starting at 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Now Located at Mineral Park at the end of Mineral Avenue.

Heritage Museum

Vintage & Collectibles Sale Sep. 8 & 9

The Heritage Museum is once again hosting the outdoor Vintage and Collectables Sale on Friday and Saturday, Sep. 8 & 9 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This sale will feature private vendors plus select items that have been gifted to the museum but were not suitable for our collection of local history. Email us at heritagemuseum@frontier.com

Young at Heart Book Club, Sep. 16

Stop by Fixit Coffee House in Libby at 11 a.m. and join us for the reading and discussion of Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé.

Lincoln County

Commissioners

Meetings

Lincoln County Commissioners Meetings are held every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. join in person at the court house or by Zoom. Visit lincolncountymt.us for agendas.