JAIL ROSTER

All charges are

misdemeanors unless

specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or

released.

Bailey, Austin M.

Charged with not classified.

Barr, David F.

Charged with felony aggravated assault.

Beaulieu, Brandon J.

Charged with Disorderly Conduct. LCJC.

Bohn, Eric E.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Butala, Chase A.

Charged with felony aggravated assault and simple assault. All other offenses. LCJC.

Deweese, Candace A.

Charged with traffic offense, driving under the influence. LCJC.

Dubler, Douglas L.

Charged with not classified.

Eutsler, Joseph A.

Charged with felony arson. LCJC.

Gallery, Justin M.

Charged with two felony counts of drug/narcotic violations, traffic offenses, all other offenses. LCJC. OOC.

Gibson, Jesse W.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Haflich, Laurence A.

Charged with felony two counts forcible fondling and incest. LCJC.

Haughton, Joseph M.

Charged with burglary and breaking and entering.

Hoffman, Joshua D.

Charged with felony drug narcotic violations, drug equipment, traffic offense. LCJC.

Johnson, Eric S.

Charged with disorderly conduct, trespass of real property.

Kelso, Heather D.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Marozzo, Daniel J.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

McDonald, Nathanel R.

Charged with felony all other offenses. NCL.

Miller, Jason A.

Charged with five counts felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter, felony aggravated assault, felony destruction/damage/vandalism, and felony all other offenses. LCJC.

Miller, Joshua

Charged with felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

Nieblas, John E.

Charged with three counts felony for bad checks, counterfeiting, and forgery. LCJC.

Peltier, Tracey M.

Charged with traffic offense, driving under the influence.

Peterson, Johnathan J.

Charged with intimidation, destruction, vandalism, burglary, breaking and entering, and disorderly conduct.

Pillans, Michelle L.

Charged with two counts felony all other offenses. LCDC.

RedL, Joseph A.

Charged with felony all other offenses. LCDC.

Rose, Charles O.

Charged with all other offenses.

Ryon, Tyler A.

Charged with all other offenses.

Sauls, Joshua J.

Charged with felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Seaman Garry D.

Charged with two counts of felony murder and non-negligent manslaughter. LCJC.

Sevey, Timothy J.

Charged with felony aggravated assault. LCJC.

Slaughter, Charles A.

Charged with felony all other offenses.

Spencer, Jon E.

Charged with driving under the influence. LCJC.

Vandelden, Faith M.

Charged with all other offenses. LCDC.

Sheriff’s Call Report

Submitted By Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Suspicious Activity, Person:

Call reported at 03:21:51 Officer D. Breiland responded to Frazey Loop Libby, MT.

Scam, Online, Phone, Mail:

Call reported at 06:50:41 Officer B. White responded to Kootenai Dr. Troy, MT. Report that a family member may be being scammed.

Animal Complaint:

Call reported at 13:19:00 Officer A. Smith responded to Spencer Rd. Libby, MT.

Suspicious Activity, Person:

Call reported at 12:23:48 Officer B. White responded to Warland Creek Rd. Libby, MT. Report of vandalism.

Assault:

Call reported at 14:52:25 Officer B. White, A. Smith responded to 9th St. Libby, MT.

Domestic Disturbance:

Call reported at 15:58:19 Officer M. Avila responded to Othorp Lake Rd. Rexford, MT.

Disturbance, Fighting, Altercation:

Call reported at 16:28:52 Officers M. Miller, J. Davis, B. White responded to US Hwy 2 Troy, MT.

Citizen Dispute:

Call reported at 18:11:54 Officer M. Avila responded to 1st St. Fortine, MT.

Intoxicated Person:

Call reported at 19:44:06 Officers D. Breiland, J. Davis responded to 2nd St. Libby, MT.

Traffic Violation:

Call reported at 21:27:55 Officers J. Davis, D. Breiland responded to Minnesota Ave. Libby, MT.

Disturbance, Fighting, Altercation:

Call reported at 23:22:49 Officers D. Breiland, J. Davis responded to 9th St. Libby, MT.

Controlled Substance:

Call reported at 07:05:34 Officer C. Heintz responded to Corvette Dr. Eureka, MT.

Traffic Violation:

Call reported at 16:24:13 Officers B. White, C. Thomas responded to Whiskey Hill Libby, MT.

Animal Complaint:

Call reported at 16:02:00 Officer A. Smith responded to Gateway Rd. Eureka, MT.