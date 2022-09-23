LIFESTYLE & HISTORY

Simon’s Weekly Weather

WILL RETURN NEXT WEEK!

Video Game of the Week

Tears of the Kingdom retains the open-world action-adventure gameplay of the previous Zelda game, Breath of the Wild (2017). As Link, players explore Hyrule and two new areas; the sky, littered with numerous floating islands, and the Depths, to find weapons, resources, and complete quests.

TRIVIA

What famous Montanan was born in Butte in 1938 and rose to national fame after changing his name (birth name: Robert Craig)? After a career of increasingly impressive stunts, he publicly converted to Christianity later in life and was baptized at a televised congregation. (Answer on page 7)

Recipe of the Week

Zucchini Fries

Ingredients:

2 (8 ounce) zucchini, cut into french-fry-sized sticks

salt as needed

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

nonstick cooking spray

1/2 cup marinara sauce for dipping (optional)



Directions:

Place zucchini fries in a colander. Sprinkle with salt and let sit for 5 minutes. Blot dry with paper towels. Place beaten egg in a shallow bowl. Stir bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese together in a separate shallow bowl. Dip each fry in beaten egg, then dip in breadcrumb mixture to coat. Place fries on a plate. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 2 minutes. Place fries in the basket of the air fryer in a single layer, working in batches if necessary. Lightly spray the tops with nonstick cooking spray. Cook until browned to your taste, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining fries.

ON THIS DAY…

Aug.30 – Sep.5

August 30 – National Greif Awareness Day

August 31- National Trail Mix Day

September 1 –National Lazy Moms Day

September 2 – National Humming Bird Day

September 3 – National Skyscraper Day

September 4 – Labor Day

September 5 – National Cheese Pizza Day



Weekly Gas Prices

Average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.98/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 615 stations in Montana. Prices in Montana are 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.

Movie of the Week

Sully

Critics Consensus:

As comfortingly workmanlike as its protagonist, Sully makes solid use of typically superlative work from its star and director to deliver a quietly stirring tribute to an everyday hero.

Word of the Week

Carillon

Pronunciation:

kær-rê-lahn

Part of Speech:

Noun

Meaning:

A set of tuned bells of varying sizes in a tower that may be played manually or mechanically.

Book of the Week

“The Only Purple House In Town”

Author – Ann Aguirre

Iris Collins is the messy one in her family. The “chaos bunny.” Her sisters are all wildly successful, while she can’t balance her budget for a single month. It’s no wonder she’s in debt to her roommates. When she unexpectedly inherits a house from her great aunt, her plan to turn it into a B&B fails—as most of her plans do.

This Week In History – Aug.30 –Sep.5

August 30

30 B.C.: Cleopatra, the ruler of Egypt, committed suicide by allowing a poisonous snake to bite her.

1836: The city of Houston, Texas, was founded.

August 31

1897: Thomas Edison received a patent for his Kinetoscope, the first movie projector.

1920: The first radio news program was broadcast by 8MK in Detroit, Mich.

September 1

1715: King Louis XIV of France died after a reign of 72 years, the longest of any major European monarch.

September 2

1666: The Great Fire of London destroyed 90 percent of the city.

1752: Great Britain and its American colonies adopted the Gregorian calendar, almost two centuries after most of Western Europe.

September 3

1777: The flag of the United States was flown in battle for the first time, during the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge, near Philadelphia.

September 4

1781: Los Angeles, Calif., was founded as El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora La Reina de los Ángeles de Porciúncula (The Village of Our Lady, the Queen of the Angels of Porziuncola) by 44 Spanish settlers.

1888: George Eastman registered the trademark Kodak and received a patent for his camera that used roll film.

September 5

1698: Seeking to Westernize his nobility, Tsar Peter I of Russia imposed a tax on beards for all men except clergy members and peasants.

1774: First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia.

1836: Sam Houston was elected the first president of the Republic of Texas.

Sunrise & Sunset Times