CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Professional Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871.

Event Rentals:

All your event rentals in one place! Chairs, Tables, Dance Floor, Linens, and Accessories. Make your event planning easier! Call 406-291-9409 for rental estimates.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335 Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

We have rentals at Town ad Country. Check out our website for up-to-date listings. Libbyrentals.com

*$60.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Call 406-293-7559.

For Rent:

Four bedroom log home on one acre. One mile to hospital and Rosauers. Electric and wood heat. Located on dead end (cul de sac) with wildlife and utmost privacy. Borders green belt. $1,500 per month plus deposit. Call 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

One bedroom home, fruit trees, flower bed, garden, storage shed, nice yard, economical heat, quiet, safe neighborhood, walk to town, pet considered. $950 plus deposit, 406-293-7424

For Rent:

Three bedroom home, super large fenced shady yard/garden area. Pet friendly. No water and sewer bills. Pasture yet one mile to town. Cheap to heat. 1300 plus deposit. 406-293-7424.

For Rent:

Located in Libby, 4 BR, 2 Ba, LG. Kitchen – Stove, Frig, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Rec-Room in basement, covered patio, 2.5 car garage, good credit, Non-Smoking, Approval for pets. First months security and cleaning, 3995 sq ft, Lease $1500 per month. Call 406-295-1018 or 406-334-9488.

Real Estate:

Gated subdivisions with 1-9 acre lots for sale. 406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Real Estate:

Improved land for sale with well, power, and septic installed.

406-293-3714. www.tungstenholdings.com

Employment:

See more opportunities on page 5.

Employment:

Cabinet Mountain Home Care is looking for motivated individuals to join their team of home care professionals. Please call 406-293-4600 for more details.

In Search Of:

Racquetball partners to play at the courts in Troy. Call 406-291-2708.

For Sale:

Power lift and reclining chair—brown. Used one month. $1,000 call 406-293-6183.

For Sale:

Suzuki Sidekick, great first car! Clean, no dents or dings; Economical 4×4, $3000 OBO. Call Steve at 406.283.1491

For Sale:

1999 Citation 9.5 foot pick up camper. Self contained air conditioner, awning all in working order. $2,700. 291-1322 or 293-3847 and leave a message.

Legal:

MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY .IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAME LYNN FROHBERG, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Kenneth R. Olson, the Person Representative’s attorney, return receipt requested, at Olson Law Office, P.C., Johnson Building, Fourth Floor, 417 Central Avenue, Great Falls, MT 59401, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

Cats for Adoption at Kootenai Pets:

Jon will be a traveling partner if you are walking anywhere in the shelter. And given the chance, he will go out and in where food and water and you are waiting.

Fir is the one black/white that sees you coming and will turn belly up with a pur.

Lucy’s sweet meow says “Hello, are you going to love me?”

Mister Z is part of the crowd aand will watch and wait for the chance to catch your eye and heart.

Marbel and twilight are siblings and will watch out for each other.

Shadow is reclusive. She sees us and we see her. Kratos and sibo are brothers. Those two are big beautiful white and black cats.

ww.kootenaipetsforlife.com 125 County Shop Rd. Libby. —406-293-5737, open Mon-Fri 10a.m.